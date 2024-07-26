Football

UEFA Euro 2024: Harry Maguire Labels England Criticism 'A Bit Ridiculous' After Finals Defeat

Harry Maguire has defended his England team-mates after their performance at Euro 2024, labelling the criticism as "a bit ridiculous"

Maguire at Man United Training
Harry Maguire has jumped to the defence of his England team-mates following their performance at Euro 2024
Harry Maguire has defended his England team-mates after their performance at Euro 2024, labelling the criticism as "a bit ridiculous".

England reached back-to-back European Championship finals but suffered the same outcome in Berlin as they did at Wembley three years ago.

The defeat against Spain saw Gareth Southgate become the first head coach in the history of the tournament to end up on the losing side in two finals. 

Southgate called time on his eight-year tenure in charge of the Three Lions two days after the tournament ended, winning 59.8% of his 102 games in charge. 

Despite this, underwhelming performances in Germany saw cups thrown towards the former England head coach as supporters jeered the players.

Southgate came under fire for his defensive approach, though only Walter Winterbottom (383) and Alf Ramsey (224) have overseen more England goals than his 213.

However, Maguire has come to the defence of his England team-mates and former head coach. 

“Yes, performances might not have been amazing but it is tournament football," Maguire told BBC Sport. 

"It is not as expansive. There are far less risks taken. You can’t afford to make mistakes or get caught going out in a full press. You saw throughout the tournament there were not many high-scoring wins.

“I just don’t know what the media or fans expected of this team. Was it to go and beat Serbia 4-0 in the first game and then beat Denmark 3-0? Did they think it was just going to be a walk in the park?”

Under Southgate's stewardship, England reached more major tournament finals in four attempts (two) than they did in their first 23 appearances at the World Cup and Euros (one).

Maguire played 63 times during Southgate's time in charge, a total only bettered by Harry Kane (81), Kyle Walker (70), Jordan Pickford and John Stones (both 68). 

Maguire was forced to miss the tournament having picked up an injury in May, forcing him to miss Manchester United's FA Cup success against Manchester City. 

Euro 2024 was the first major tournament he has missed during his international career, having become a mainstay in central defence alongside Stones. 

Maguire's 17 appearances at major tournaments saw him keep seven clean sheets, but he insisted that missing out on Euro 2024 was difficult for him to comprehend. 

"To miss out was tough," said Maguire.

“It has been really frustrating, working all season to get myself mentally and physically at the top of my game and be in a position to feel I could really make a difference for Manchester United and my country."

