Football

UEFA Euro 2024: England Coach Gareth Southgate Makes Massive Harry Kane Injury Revelation

While Harry Kane's incredible goalscoring feats are yet to be rewarded with silverware, Gareth Southgate says his striker is determined to put that right at the Euros

Harry Kane missed Bayern Munich's final two games of the season.
Gareth Southgate has confirmed England captain Harry Kane will be fully fit for Euro 2024, saying the back injury which has kept him out in recent weeks has cleared up. (More Football News)

Fears were expressed about Kane's chances of featuring in Germany when he missed Bayern Munich's final two games of the Bundesliga season, returning to England to seek treatment on a back problem.

Kane enjoyed a stunning individual campaign in 2023-24, with no player from Europe's top five leagues bettering his 44 goals in all competitions, though he was unable to end his wait for a first major trophy.

England will hope that arrives in his new homeland in July, and Southgate is confident Kane will be in peak condition for the tournament. 

"Kane is pretty much clear now. He is quite relaxed about it. I think a sensible decision was taken not to push for the last game there," Southgate said.

"Back problems can just happen, but it is not something we are concerned about at this moment in time. 

"Our understanding of it is that it is something that is pretty much clear now."

Kane has scored 12 goals across the last three major international tournaments, netting six at the 2018 World Cup, four at Euro 2020 and two at the 2022 World Cup, with Kylian Mbappe the only other European player to equal that haul.

While Kane's incredible goalscoring feats are yet to be rewarded with silverware, Southgate says his striker is determined to put that right at the Euros.

"It won't be nice for him and I am sure he will be aware of what people will say about that," Southgate said of Kane's failure to win a trophy with Bayern.

"But his love for this challenge and desire to make this work has never wavered and he is definitely looking forward to this tournament.

"He has delivered what we thought he would deliver in terms of goals in that league and I know the club are super happy with what he has done."

