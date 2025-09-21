Udinese 0-3 AC Milan: Christian Pulisic Leads The Way In Comfortable Victory

Udinese vs AC Milan Match Report: The United States international scored on either side of assisting Youssouf Fofana to secure a third consecutive Serie A win for Milan and move them up to third in the table

Christian Pulisic scored twice against Udinese
Christian Pulisic scored twice against Udinese
Summary
Summary of this article

  • AC Milan cruised to a 3-0 win against Udinese in Serie A

  • Christian Pulisic was the star of the show for AC Milan with a brace

  • Milan have recorded three consecutive clean sheets for the first time since February 2023

Christian Pulisic was the star of the show as AC Milan cruised to a 3-0 win against Udinese.

The United States international scored on either side of assisting Youssouf Fofana to secure a third consecutive Serie A win for Milan and move them up to third in the table.

In a quiet first half that saw Santiago Gimenez miss a golden chance in the 19th minute, Pulisic opened the scoring six minutes before the break after he fired in a rebound from close range.

Massimiliano Allegri's side then doubled their advantage in the first 52 seconds of the second half when Fofana curled in an effort from the edge of the box after the referee played advantage following a foul on Pulisic.

The forward then grabbed his second goal of the game seven minutes later. Adrien Rabiot picked out Pulisic with a reverse pass, and the American's strike was too powerful for Razvan Sava, who could only parry it into his net.

Milan were able to see the game through with ease as the hosts created just 0.36 expected goals (xG) from 10 attempts throughout the match compared to the Rossoneri's 1.25 from 13 shots.

Data Debrief: Allegri's resolute defence

Milan have recorded three consecutive clean sheets for the first time since February 2023, while it is just the second time they have done so in their first two away games of a Serie A campaign (also in 2006-07).

This was also Milan's fourth straight win against Udinese, their second-longest winning run against the Friulians in the league after seven consecutive wins between 1998 and 2001.

Pulisic, meanwhile, is the first Milan player to be involved in three goals in a single Serie A match since Olivier Giroud (three goals) and Brahim Díaz (one goal, two assists) against Sampdoria on 20th May 2023.

