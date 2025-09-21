Verona 1-1 Juventus, Serie A: Bianconeri Held To Frustrating Draw As Perfect Start Fizzles Out

Francisco Conceicao's opener was cancelled out by a penalty from Gift Orban as Juventus remain atop Serie A, one point ahead of Napoli, who play Pisa on Monday

Verona Vs Juventus
Juventus players contest a referee decision.
  Francisco Conceicao's opener was cancelled out by a penalty from Gift Orban

  Juventus registered 10 shots with four on target

  Bianconeri coach Igor Tudor was disappointed with the side's result

Juventus’ blazing start to their Serie A campaign came to an end as they were held to a 1-1 draw by a determined Hellas Verona side at the Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi on Saturday.

Francisco Conceicao's opener was cancelled out by a penalty from Gift Orban as Juventus remain atop Serie A, one point ahead of Napoli, who play Pisa on Monday.

Juventus saw more of the ball in the first half and the visitors made their possession count in the 19th minute, courtesy of a stunning solo effort from Conceicao, who evaded three challenges before curling a superb shot into the bottom corner.

But the Bianconeri were unable to hold their lead for long, with the referee awarding Verona a penalty on the stroke of half-time following a VAR check for a long throw-in that struck Joao Mario’s hand inside the box.

Orban converted from the spot, with goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio only able to parry the shot onto the crossbar before it bounced in.

Verona then thought they had taken an unlikely lead in the 68th minute when Unai Nunez flicked on a corner to Suat Serdar, who nodded home from close range, but the goal was ruled out for offside following a VAR review.

Both sides pushed for a winner, with Verona coming closest when Orban broke away, though the striker failed to trouble Di Gregorio in space.

Data Debrief: Juventus struggle in the final third

Juventus registered 10 shots, four on target, but managed just a single big chance across the 90 minutes.

The visitors often looked toothless, producing only a modest 0.39 xG despite 72 entries into the final third compared to Verona’s 38.

The hosts, on the other hand, can take heart from a spirited performance that consistently tested Juventus’ defence.

They managed 14 shots, four on target, and created two big chances at a respectable xG of 1.39, boosted by Orban’s successful penalty.

