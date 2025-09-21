Francisco Conceicao's opener was cancelled out by a penalty from Gift Orban
Juventus registered 10 shots with four on target
Bianconeri coach Igor Tudor was disappointed with the side's result
Juventus’ blazing start to their Serie A campaign came to an end as they were held to a 1-1 draw by a determined Hellas Verona side at the Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi on Saturday.
Francisco Conceicao's opener was cancelled out by a penalty from Gift Orban as Juventus remain atop Serie A, one point ahead of Napoli, who play Pisa on Monday.
Juventus saw more of the ball in the first half and the visitors made their possession count in the 19th minute, courtesy of a stunning solo effort from Conceicao, who evaded three challenges before curling a superb shot into the bottom corner.
But the Bianconeri were unable to hold their lead for long, with the referee awarding Verona a penalty on the stroke of half-time following a VAR check for a long throw-in that struck Joao Mario’s hand inside the box.
Orban converted from the spot, with goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio only able to parry the shot onto the crossbar before it bounced in.
Verona then thought they had taken an unlikely lead in the 68th minute when Unai Nunez flicked on a corner to Suat Serdar, who nodded home from close range, but the goal was ruled out for offside following a VAR review.
Both sides pushed for a winner, with Verona coming closest when Orban broke away, though the striker failed to trouble Di Gregorio in space.
Data Debrief: Juventus struggle in the final third
Juventus registered 10 shots, four on target, but managed just a single big chance across the 90 minutes.
The visitors often looked toothless, producing only a modest 0.39 xG despite 72 entries into the final third compared to Verona’s 38.
The hosts, on the other hand, can take heart from a spirited performance that consistently tested Juventus’ defence.
They managed 14 shots, four on target, and created two big chances at a respectable xG of 1.39, boosted by Orban’s successful penalty.