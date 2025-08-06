Liverpool Transfers: Tyler Morton Makes Permanent Move To Olympique Lyonnais - Check Details

Liverpool have confirmed the departure of England Under-21 midfielder Tyler Morton, who has joined Lyon in a deal worth €15m (£13m).
Morton, who first joined Liverpool's academy at the age of seven, played 14 games for the Reds' senior team across all competitions.
That included five outings under Arne Slot as Liverpool won the Premier League last season, though all of those appearances came in the domestic cups or the Champions League.
The 22-year-old also enjoyed loan spells in the Championship with Blackburn Rovers and Hull City in 2022-23 and 2023-24, enjoying regular gametime with both clubs.
Morton has now been allowed to depart on a permanent basis, with Liverpool raising close to £150m in sales during the current transfer window, funding a spending spree that has already passed the £260m mark.
Morton, who only had one year remaining on his contract at Anfield, has penned a five-year deal with Lyon.
The French giants, who were provisionally relegated from Ligue 1 due to financial issues in June but won an appeal against that decision, said the transfer is worth an initial €10m plus €5m in add-ons, while Liverpool will have a 20% sell-on clause.
The Premier League champions said in a statement: "The 22-year-old agreed terms and finalised his switch to the Ligue 1 outfit on Tuesday.
"Everyone at LFC would like to wish Tyler all the very best for the future."
Morton is the sixth player to leave Liverpool on a permanent basis since the end of last season, after Trent Alexander-Arnold, Caoimhin Kelleher, Jarell Quansah, Nat Phillips and Luis Diaz.