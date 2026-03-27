Turkiye 1-0 Romania, World Cup Play-offs: Ferdi Kadioglu Strike Seals Tense Win For Turks
Turkiye edged Romania 1-0 in their FIFA World Cup 2026 European play-off semi-final at the Tupras Stadium in Istanbul on Thursday, with Ferdi Kadioglu scoring in the 53rd minute to seal the win for the hosts. Turkiye dominated possession and created plenty of chances, but Romania's defence held firm for a goalless first half. Soon after the restart, Arda Guler threaded a brilliant pass to Kadioglu, who finished past Ionut Radu to give the Crescent-Stars the lead. Romania's forwards ultimately failed to test Ugurcan Cakir at all and saw their World Cup qualification hopes come to an end. Turkiye will face Kosovo in the play-off final on April 1.
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