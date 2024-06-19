Football

TUR 3-1 GEO, Euro 2024: Guler Gives Montella 'Perfect' Birthday Gift; Sagnol Proud Of Georgia

Turkiye won their opening game of a European Championship finals for the first time, having lost each of their previous five. And a big contributor to that was Real Madrid's Arda Guler

Willy Sagnol believes Georgia will learn from their defeat to Turkiye.
info_icon

Georgia head coach Willy Sagnol believes his players will learn from their defeat to Turkiye, but was proud of his side's performance in Dortmund. (More Football News)

The 75th-ranked side in the world captured the hearts of many neutrals in their first game at Euro 2024, coming agonisingly close to snatching a memorable point late on.

Georges Mikautadze made history by scoring Georgia's first-ever goal at a major tournament following Mert Muldur's opener, but the minnows were undone by a piece of individual brilliance by Arda Guler before Kerem Akturkoglu sealed a 3-1 win late on. 

Riot police separate Turkish and Georgian fans after they briefly scuffled ahead of a Group F match between Turkey and Georgia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany, Tuesday, June 18, 2024. - AP/Andreea Alexandru
Turkey Vs Georgia, Euro 2024: Fighting Breaks Out Between Fans Inside Stadium

BY Associated Press

"I don't want to say we are happy losers today but I think we can be proud of our performance," Sagnol told reporters.

"We have given such a nice image of the Georgian footballer but of course, we had a lot of opportunities to score, probably as much as Turkey did. But that's football.

"I'm sure in the future, in the next months and years, Georgia won't lose this kind of game. We are in a learning process, but we want to learn in a good way."

For Turkiye, however, they won their opening game of a European Championship finals for the first time, having lost each of their previous five. 

And a big contributor to that was Real Madrid's Guler, whose stunning strike showcased his mercurial talent, and was something he revealed he had practised in the lead-up to the game.

"I am just thrilled, no words to describe how I feel. I was dreaming of this goal constantly," Guler said.

"I've been practising this particular shot recently at the end of training sessions. I'm so happy to have scored this way."

Turkiye head coach Vincenzo Montella celebrated the triumph on his 50th birthday, and Guler was able to deliver the boss his only wish.

"My coach had wanted a goal as a birthday present," Guler told reporters. "I hope I can continue these goals."

Veteran campaigners Pepe and Cristiano Ronaldo discuss after Francisco Conceicao's late winner for Portugal on Tuesday. - null
Euro 2024 Data Dive: Records For Guler, Ronaldo And Pepe As Group F Begins With A Bang

BY Stats Perform

Montella was equally pleased with the way his birthday had panned out, labelling the result as the perfect day as preparations turn to their game against Portugal on Saturday, who beat Czechia late on in the other Group F contest. 

"We are just thrilled," Montella said. "It was a lot of coincidences coming together today, my 50th birthday, Eid at home, the Euro opener."

He told reporters: "It really was the perfect day, in terms of the spirit and in terms of the best present I could get."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News, June 19, LIVE: Bomb Threats To Flights, Hospitals, Colleges Across Country; Rahul Gandhi Turns 54 Today
  2. Delhi: Man Shot Dead In Burger King Joint In Rajouri Garden By 3 Unidentified Men; Probe Underway
  3. Chennai-Mumbai, Delhi-Dubai Flights To Hospitals, Colleges Across India: Bomb Threat Saga Continues | Key Points
  4. AIIMS BSc Nursing Result 2024: August Session Results Declared | Find How To Check? aiimsexams.ac.in
  5. Bengaluru Woman Orders Xbox On Amazon, Finds Live Snake In Package | Video
Entertainment News
  1. Anil Kapoor Opens Up About Taking Over From Salman Khan As The Host Of 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': No One Can Replace Bhai
  2. Rihanna Takes Over As Dior's J'adore Ambassador, Following Charlize Theron's Two-Decade Legacy
  3. ‘Satisfied’: Kelli O’Hara, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Sara Bareilles And Others Attend Tribeca Festival 2024 – View Pics
  4. Singer Justin Timberlake Arrested And Accused Of Driving While Intoxicated On New York's Long Island
  5. Vedang Raina’s Idea Of Perfect Date Is Being In Mountains, Surrounded By Nature
Sports News
  1. Latest Sports News Today: USA Take On South Africa As T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8s Begin; Croatia Vs Albania At Euro 2024
  2. UEFA Euro 2024: Who Is Francisco Conceicao, Portugal's Hero Against Czechia?
  3. TUR 3-1 GEO, Euro 2024: Guler Gives Montella 'Perfect' Birthday Gift; Sagnol Proud Of Georgia
  4. India At ICC T20 World Cup: Adaptability Key For Top Players, Says Suryakumar Yadav
  5. Portugal Vs Czechia, Euro 2024: Martinez Hails Portugal Hero Conceicao After Leipzig Drama
World News
  1. Boeing CEO Apologizes To Relatives Of 737 Max Crash Victims During Senate Appearance
  2. 'False': Wife Denies Reports Of Noam Chomsky's Death
  3. Krispy Kreme Launches FRIENDS-Inspired Doughnuts, But Leaves American Fans Disappointed: Here's Why
  4. Rihanna Takes Over As Dior's J'adore Ambassador, Following Charlize Theron's Two-Decade Legacy
  5. These Are The Top 10 Most Expensive Cities For Overseas Workers
Latest Stories
  1. These Are The Top 10 Most Expensive Cities For Overseas Workers
  2. Rihanna Takes Over As Dior's J'adore Ambassador, Following Charlize Theron's Two-Decade Legacy
  3. NCERT Textbook Revision Draws Flak Again, This Time On Secularism And Omission Of Babri Masjid
  4. Upholding The Constitution; Breaking Stereotypes : Kerala’s SCERT Marks A Difference
  5. Latest Sports News Today: USA Take On South Africa As T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8s Begin; Croatia Vs Albania At Euro 2024
  6. Daughter Of Rajya Sabha MP Runs BMW Over Sleeping Man On Chennai Road, Gets Bail
  7. Bengaluru Woman Orders Xbox On Amazon, Finds Live Snake In Package | Video
  8. Breaking News, June 19, LIVE: Bomb Threats To Flights, Hospitals, Colleges Across Country; Rahul Gandhi Turns 54 Today