Turkiye Vs Austria, Round Of 16 Live Streaming UEFA Euro 2024: When, Where To Watch

UEFA Euro 2024 dark horses and Group D winners Austria are on the charge and are set to rock the footballing world after they overcome the likes of France and Netherlands to top their group. (More Football News)
Turkiye finished runners-up in their Group F and will be dependent on their star players - Real Madrid's Arda Guler and skipper and Inter Milan talisman, Hakan Calhanoglu.
Predicted Starting XIs:
Austria:
Pentz (GK); Posch, Danso, Lienhart, Mwene; Seiwald, Grillitsch; Schmid, Baumgartner, Sabitzer; Arnautovic
Turkiye:
Gunok (GK); Muldur, Demiral, Bardakci, Kadioglu; Yuksek, Yokuslu; Calhanoglu, Guler, Yildiz; Tosun
Here are all the details about Turkiye vs Austria, Round Of 16 UEFA European Championship 2024 Live Streaming:
When is the Turkiye vs Austria, Round Of 16, UEFA European Championship 2024 match?
The Turkiye vs Austria, Round Of 16, UEFA European Championship 2024 match will be played on Wednesday, July 3 at RB Leipzig Stadium at 12:30 AM IST.
Where to watch Turkiye vs Austria, Round Of 16, UEFA European Championship 2024 match?
Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights for UEFA Euro 2024 in India and the Indian sub-continent -- Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam.
All matches of UEFA Euro 2024 can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.