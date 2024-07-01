Football

Turkiye Vs Austria, Round Of 16 Live Streaming UEFA Euro 2024: When, Where To Watch

Turkiye will lock horns against an in-form Austria in the round of 16 of the UEFA Euro 2024 at Red Bull Arena, Leipzig. Here are the live streaming and other details of the TUR Vs AUT match

UEFA Euro 2024: Austria
UEFA Euro 2024: Austria team celebrate their success. | Photo: AP/Ebrahim Noroozi
info_icon

UEFA Euro 2024 dark horses and Group D winners Austria are on the charge and are set to rock the footballing world after they overcome the likes of France and Netherlands to top their group. (More Football News)

Turkiye finished runners-up in their Group F and will be dependent on their star players - Real Madrid's Arda Guler and skipper and Inter Milan talisman, Hakan Calhanoglu.

UEFA Euro 2024: Austria - | Photo: AP/Ebrahim Noroozi
AUT Vs TUR, UEFA Euro 2024 Round Of 16 Preview: Austria Vs Turkiye Match Facts, Key Stats, Team News

BY Associated Press

Predicted Starting XIs:

Austria:

Pentz (GK); Posch, Danso, Lienhart, Mwene; Seiwald, Grillitsch; Schmid, Baumgartner, Sabitzer; Arnautovic

Turkiye:

Gunok (GK); Muldur, Demiral, Bardakci, Kadioglu; Yuksek, Yokuslu; Calhanoglu, Guler, Yildiz; Tosun

Here are all the details about Turkiye vs Austria, Round Of 16 UEFA European Championship 2024 Live Streaming:

When is the Turkiye vs Austria, Round Of 16, UEFA European Championship 2024 match?

The Turkiye vs Austria, Round Of 16, UEFA European Championship 2024 match will be played on Wednesday, July 3 at RB Leipzig Stadium at 12:30 AM IST.

Where to watch Turkiye vs Austria, Round Of 16, UEFA European Championship 2024 match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights for UEFA Euro 2024 in India and the Indian sub-continent -- Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam.

All matches of UEFA Euro 2024 can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

Click HERE to find your global broadcast partners and live streaming information.

