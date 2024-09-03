Football Transfers: Danilo Pereira Switches Paris Saint-Germain For Al-Ittihad

Al-Ittihad have announced the signing of Danilo Pereira from Paris Saint-Germain. (More Football News)
The midfielder, who was often deployed at centre-back for PSG, has moved to the Saudi Pro League in a deal reportedly worth 5 million euros.
Pereira made 157 appearances for the French champions in all competitions over four years, winning three Ligue 1 titles, the Coupe de France twice, and the Trophee des Champions three times.
However, he had fallen out of favour, having not featured in any of Luis Enrique's matchday squads so far this season.
Pereira had the most blocks (25) among PSG players in the league last season, and completed the most passes (2084), while he won possession back 128 times, the fourth-best tally in the team.
Al-Ittihad have also confirmed the arrival of Steven Bergwijn from Ajax for a reported €25m.
The winger, who joined Ajax in July 2022, made 80 appearances, netting 31 goals and registering 41 assists.