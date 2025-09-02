Brazilian moves to Turkey after spending eight seasons at Man City
Ederson made 372 appearances for City in all competitions
Brazilian's deal is reportedly worth £12.1m
Ederson has joined Fenerbahce on a permanent deal, bringing an end to his eight-year spell with Manchester City.
The deal is reportedly worth £12.1m, opening the door for City to announce the signing of Gianluigi Donnarumma, which is said to have been finalised on Monday.
Ederson made 372 appearances for City in all competitions, winning 18 major honours, and was a part of the treble-winning side in 2022-23.
His trophy haul includes six Premier League titles, two FA Cups, the Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup.
Ederson kept 168 clean sheets during his time in Manchester, with 122 of those coming in the Premier League. He also clinched the competition's Golden Glove in three consecutive seasons (2019-20, 2020-21, 2021-22).
However, he was also known for his talent with the ball at his feet and leaves the English top-flight with the most assists by a goalkeeper in the competition's history (seven, two more than Paul Robinson).
"I leave Manchester City incredibly proud of what we have achieved together, and I am honoured to have worn the shirt so many times," Ederson said in a statement on the club's website.
"Under Pep, we have won; dominated the Premier League and conquered Europe. It has been amazing.
"I arrived in Manchester eight years ago full of hope, but I could not have predicted such a beautiful time together.
"Playing for City has been the most special time of my life, and I will always be a fan of this special club. I'm going with my wife and children, but I'm leaving a big family here, Cityzens. Once a Blue, always a Blue."
City have also announced that Manuel Akanji has joined Inter on a season-long loan for 2025-26, with reports saying there is an obligation to buy.
Akanji moved to the Etihad in September 2022 on a five-year deal, making 136 appearances in all competitions and winning the treble in his first season.
City could also have another outgoing in the near future, with Ilkay Gundogan said to be heading to the Turkish Super Lig with Galatasaray.