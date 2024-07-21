Football

Arsenal Announce Arrival Of Goalkeeper Tommy Setford From Ajax

Setford, who is an England youth international, arrives at the Emirates on a four-year deal, with the Gunners holding the option of a further 12 months

Tommy Setford-england-football
Tommy Setford has completed a move from Ajax to Arsenal
info_icon

Arsenal have confirmed the arrival of young goalkeeper Tommy Setford from Ajax for just under £1 million.  (More Football News)

Setford, who is an England youth international, arrives at the Emirates on a four-year deal, with the Gunners holding the option of a further 12 months. 

The 20-year-old had entered the final year of his contract with Ajax, with the Dutch club opting to sell rather than risk losing him on a free next year. 

Setford has been signed for the academy but will regularly train with the first team and will fly out to join Mikel Arteta's squad for their pre-season tour of the United States.

Pepe Reina has joined Como. - null
Serie A: Veteran Goalkeeper Pepe Reina Joins Cesc Fabregas At Como

BY Stats Perform

The young goalkeeper has opted for a move to the Premier League due to the pathway to first-team opportunities at Arsenal. 

Setford is the second teenage goalkeeper Arsenal have signed this transfer window, having already brought in Lucas Nygaard from Danish club FC Nordsjaelland.

During the 2023-24 season, Setford kept six clean sheets in 15 appearances for the Dutch club, conceding 15 goals in that time. 

“I want to thank Arsenal for this opportunity. I can’t wait to hit the ground running," Setford told Arsenal's official website. 

“I already know Ethan [Nwnaeri] and Myles [Lewis-Skelly]. They’re great guys and I can have a good laugh with them.

"I spent a few camps with them, so I know them well. I just saw them for a quick meet and greet!

“I’m looking forward to learning new things next season and pushing myself to another level.

"For the short term, it’s very important now to get a feel for the group and start to know everyone.” 

