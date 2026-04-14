Tractor Vs Shabab Al Ahli Preview, AFC Champions League Elite: Iranian Champions Arrive In Jeddah For Knock-Out Fixture

Tractor face Shabab Al Ahli in Jeddah amid war disruptions, with the Persian Gulf Pro League champions aiming to overcome travel challenges in this crucial AFC Champions League Elite knockout clash

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Associated Press
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Tractor Vs Shabab Al Ahli Preview, AFC Champions League Elite
Tractor Vs Shabab Al Ahli Preview, AFC Champions League Elite: Iranian Champions Arrive In Jeddah For Knock-Out Fixture Photo: Insta/ tractorclub1970
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Tractor arrive as Persian Gulf Pro League champions but face challenges due to ongoing war disruptions and lack of recent match action

  • The knockout fixture has been moved to a neutral venue in Jeddah amid regional tensions

  • Shabab Al Ahli enter the clash with better match rhythm, giving them a slight edge

Iranian club Tractor has arrived in Saudi Arabia amid the war in the Middle East and confirmed on Monday it will play in the AFC Champions League Elite round of 16.

The West Asia playoffs were postponed in March after the United States and Israel launched a war against Iran. After the round of 16 was rescheduled and Iran's game against Shabab Al-Ahli of the United Arab Emirates moved to the Saudi city of Jeddah, questions lingered over whether Tractor, the 2025 Iranian league champion, would take part.

Iran has fired missiles into Saudi Arabia, a U.S. ally.

Tractor arrived in Jeddah on Sunday after a long journey; traveling by land from its home city of Tabriz in northwestern Iran into Turkey and then flying from Istanbul.

"Our situation going into this match is complicated, and the 90 minutes against Shabab Al-Ahli will be difficult for us,” Tractor coach Mohammad Rabiei said in a press conference on Monday, a day before the match.

The team has not played a competitive game since Feb. 28 as the Iranian league has been suspended.

“We have high ambitions to win our upcoming matches and reach the Asian final,” Rabiei added. ”Starting tomorrow everyone will see the high level we possess, despite the major challenges we have faced recently."

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On Monday, Karim Benzema missed a penalty in a shootout as Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal lost to Qatar’s Al-Sadd 4-2 after their round-of-16 match ended 3-3 after extra time.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic opened the scoring for Al-Hilal, a four-time champion, in the first half but Brazilian forward Claudinho equalized seven minutes later. Shortly after halftime, Salem Al-Dawsari put Al-Hilal back in front, only for Rafa Mujica to level again.

Marcos Leonardo restored the lead in the 67th minute, and three minutes later former Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino made it 3-3 to send the game into extra time and then penalties.

Elsewhere, Riyad Mahrez scored after 117 minutes to give defending champion Al-Ahli of Saudi Arabia a 1-0 win over Al-Duhail of Qatar. Earlier in extra time, England striker Ivan Toney missed a penalty for Al-Ahli.

Jeddah will stage the rest of the tournament. The quarterfinals begin on Thursday and the final is scheduled for April 25.

Q

Where can fans in India watch Tractor vs Shabab Al Ahli live?

A

Fans in India can watch the AFC Champions League Elite match live on the FanCode app and website, with the match to kick off at 8:15 PM IST.

Q

Why was Tractor’s match moved to Jeddah?

A

The fixture was shifted to Jeddah due to the ongoing war in the Middle East, which led to the postponement and relocation of West Asia playoff matches.

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