Tractor FC 0-0 Shabab Al-Ahli LIVE Score, AFC Champions League: Iranian Champs In Action Amid Middle East Conflict

Tractor FC vs Shabab Al-Ahli LIVE Score: 29' TRA 0-0 SHA
End-to-end stuff going on here! A shot from Naderi hits the foot of a Shabab defender. Drozdek is right in front of the goal to take a shot that hits the post. However, the flag goes up for off-side against the Croatian forward.
Tractor FC vs Shabab Al-Ahli LIVE Score: 28' TRA 0-0 SHA
Beiranvand almost shoots himself in the foot, spilling a shot from distance by Yuri Cesar. However, luckily for the Tractor goalkeeper, no Shabab player is nearby to capitalise on the chance, and he grabs on the ball on the second attempt.
Tractor FC vs Shabab Al-Ahli LIVE Score: 22' TRA 0-0 SHA
Tractor are barely able to keep the ball at the moment, with Shabab continuing with their forward runs. A decent ball from the right almost finds the head of Adil, but he can't make anything of the chance.
Tractor FC vs Shabab Al-Ahli LIVE Score: 14' TRA 0-0 SHA
An early chance for Shabab Al-Ahli, with a lovely through ball finding the run of Yuri Cesar. The Brazilian was through on goal, but Beiranvand rushes out of his line and gets a crucial touch before the defence clears the danger.
Tractor FC vs Shabab Al-Ahli LIVE Score: 5' TRA 0-0 SHA
A very good start to the game for Shabab Al-Ahli, with Kauan Santos having a stab at goal early on that is easily gathered by the goalkeeper. The Emirati side have continued to control the tempo in the early stages.
Tractor FC vs Shabab Al-Ahli LIVE Score: KO | TRA 0-0 SHA
It's a sunny day in Jeddah, and the players are out on the pitch. There's a change in the line-ups as Igor Gomes replaces Rikelme for Shabab Al-Ahli after suffering a knock during the warm-up. Referee Yusuke Araki blows his whistle, and it's Tractor who take the kick off!
Tractor FC vs Shabab Al-Ahli LIVE Score: Shabab Al-Ahli Starting XI
Starting XI: Hamad Al Meqebaali; Kauan Santos, Bogdan Planic, Renan (c), Rikelme; Breno Cascardo, Saeid Ezatolahi; Guilherme Bala, Yuri Cesar, Sultan Adil; Sardar Azmoun.
Bench: Rakan Waleed (gk), Walid Abbas, Mohammed Al Mansouri, Eid Al Nuaimi, Federico Cartabia, Damian Garcia, Igor Gomes, Sebastian Gonzalez Baquero, Joao Marcelo, Mateusao, Mersad Seifi, Thiago.
Tractor FC vs Shabab Al-Ahli LIVE Score: Tractor FC Starting XI
Starting XI: Alireza Beiranvand; Danial Esmaeilifar, Aleksandar Seldar, Shoja Khalilzadeh (c), Mohammad Naderi; Odildzhon Khamrobekov, Tibor Halilovic; Mehdi Hashemnejad, Mehdi Torabi, Domagoj Drozdek; Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh.
Bench: Marko Johansson (gk), Farshad Faraji, Mehdi Hosseini, Saeid Karimazar, Masood Kazemayni, Amirali Khorrami, Milad Kor, Regi Lushkja, Mehrdad Mohammadi, Sadegh Moharrami, Mehdi Shiri, Tomislav Strkalj.
Tractor FC vs Shabab Al-Ahli LIVE Score: Match Details
Fixture: Tractor FC vs Shabab Al-Ahli
Series: AFC Champions League Elite 2025-26
Venue: Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Stadium, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
Date: Tuesday, April 14, 2026
Time: 8:15 PM IST