Tractor FC 0-0 Shabab Al-Ahli LIVE Score, AFC Champions League: Iranian Champs In Action Amid Middle East Conflict

Tractor FC vs Shabab Al-Ahli Live Score, AFC Champions League Elite 2025-26 Round of 16. | Photos: Instagram

Welcome to the live coverage of the AFC Champions League Elite 2025-26 Round of 16 fixture between Tractor FC and Shabab Al-Ahli at the Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Tuesday, April 14, 2026. Amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East that has ravaged Iran, the tie was moved to a neutral venue and reduced to a single-leg format. Tractor, the Gulf Pro League champions, arrived in Saudi Arabia via Turkey, and will take the field without having played competitive football since February 28. Meanwhile, Shabab Al-Ahli held Tractor to a draw in their September meeting, and the UAE side will look to utilise their recent domestic rhythm to pull off an upset. Follow the play-by-play updates from the Tractor FC vs Shabab Al-Ahli match right here.

LIVE UPDATES

14 Apr 2026, 08:45:26 pm IST Tractor FC vs Shabab Al-Ahli LIVE Score: 29' TRA 0-0 SHA End-to-end stuff going on here! A shot from Naderi hits the foot of a Shabab defender. Drozdek is right in front of the goal to take a shot that hits the post. However, the flag goes up for off-side against the Croatian forward.

14 Apr 2026, 08:44:32 pm IST Tractor FC vs Shabab Al-Ahli LIVE Score: 28' TRA 0-0 SHA Beiranvand almost shoots himself in the foot, spilling a shot from distance by Yuri Cesar. However, luckily for the Tractor goalkeeper, no Shabab player is nearby to capitalise on the chance, and he grabs on the ball on the second attempt.

14 Apr 2026, 08:38:19 pm IST Tractor FC vs Shabab Al-Ahli LIVE Score: 22' TRA 0-0 SHA Tractor are barely able to keep the ball at the moment, with Shabab continuing with their forward runs. A decent ball from the right almost finds the head of Adil, but he can't make anything of the chance.

14 Apr 2026, 08:30:41 pm IST Tractor FC vs Shabab Al-Ahli LIVE Score: 14' TRA 0-0 SHA An early chance for Shabab Al-Ahli, with a lovely through ball finding the run of Yuri Cesar. The Brazilian was through on goal, but Beiranvand rushes out of his line and gets a crucial touch before the defence clears the danger.

14 Apr 2026, 08:21:40 pm IST Tractor FC vs Shabab Al-Ahli LIVE Score: 5' TRA 0-0 SHA A very good start to the game for Shabab Al-Ahli, with Kauan Santos having a stab at goal early on that is easily gathered by the goalkeeper. The Emirati side have continued to control the tempo in the early stages.

14 Apr 2026, 08:16:53 pm IST Tractor FC vs Shabab Al-Ahli LIVE Score: KO | TRA 0-0 SHA It's a sunny day in Jeddah, and the players are out on the pitch. There's a change in the line-ups as Igor Gomes replaces Rikelme for Shabab Al-Ahli after suffering a knock during the warm-up. Referee Yusuke Araki blows his whistle, and it's Tractor who take the kick off!

14 Apr 2026, 07:16:21 pm IST Tractor FC vs Shabab Al-Ahli LIVE Score: Shabab Al-Ahli Starting XI Starting XI: Hamad Al Meqebaali; Kauan Santos, Bogdan Planic, Renan (c), Rikelme; Breno Cascardo, Saeid Ezatolahi; Guilherme Bala, Yuri Cesar, Sultan Adil; Sardar Azmoun. Bench: Rakan Waleed (gk), Walid Abbas, Mohammed Al Mansouri, Eid Al Nuaimi, Federico Cartabia, Damian Garcia, Igor Gomes, Sebastian Gonzalez Baquero, Joao Marcelo, Mateusao, Mersad Seifi, Thiago. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shabab Al Ahli Dubai Club (@shababalahlidubaifc)

14 Apr 2026, 07:16:21 pm IST Tractor FC vs Shabab Al-Ahli LIVE Score: Tractor FC Starting XI Starting XI: Alireza Beiranvand; Danial Esmaeilifar, Aleksandar Seldar, Shoja Khalilzadeh (c), Mohammad Naderi; Odildzhon Khamrobekov, Tibor Halilovic; Mehdi Hashemnejad, Mehdi Torabi, Domagoj Drozdek; Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh. Bench: Marko Johansson (gk), Farshad Faraji, Mehdi Hosseini, Saeid Karimazar, Masood Kazemayni, Amirali Khorrami, Milad Kor, Regi Lushkja, Mehrdad Mohammadi, Sadegh Moharrami, Mehdi Shiri, Tomislav Strkalj.