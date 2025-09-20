Tottenham 1-5 Manchester City, WSL: Clinton Scores Debut Goal In Five-star Rout

Manchester City ended Tottenham's perfect start to their Women's Super League campaign
Unbeaten Tottenham proved to be no match for Man City who delivered a crushing 5-1 win
In the other game on Friday, the London City Lionesses picked up their first WSL victory
Grace Clinton marked her Manchester City debut with a goal as the Citizens ended Tottenham's perfect start to their Women's Super League campaign with a crushing 5-1 win.
Tottenham were one of four teams who headed into matchday three with maximum points, but they proved no match for City, who are finding their groove under Andree Jeglertz.
Aoba Fujino curled the Citizens into a 23rd-minute lead, collecting Khadija Shaw's pass inside the area and finding the top-right corner, with Lize Kop unable to keep the ball out.
City doubled their advantage six minutes before the break after Vivianne Miedema's glancing header from a corner, despite the best efforts of Cathinka Tandberg on the line.
But it got even better for Jeglertz's side four minutes later when substitute Kerolin's deflected strike fell kindly for Kerstin Casparij, who headed home from close range.
Shaw was handed the chance to increase City's lead from the penalty spot after Fujino was fouled by Clare Hunt, but her effort from 12 yards was brilliantly saved by Kop.
However, it mattered little to the visitors, who grabbed their fourth through Clinton, as she swept the ball into the bottom-right corner after good work from Kerolin down the left.
Olivia Holdt's stunning 87th-minute finish proved a mere consolation, with City substitute Laura Coombs concluding the rout in the fifth minute of second-half stoppage time.
In the other game on Friday, the London City Lionesses picked up their first WSL victory, with Isobel Goodwin's brace sealing a 2-1 win over Everton at Goodison Park.
Goodwin opened the scoring in the 13th minute when she rattled the ball in off the crossbar after Everton failed to deal with Kosovare Asllani's teasing corner-kick delivery.
The Lionesses then went two goals in front when Goodwin beat Courtney Brosnan from inside the box after being found by Nikita Parris' cutback.
But the WSL newcomers were forced to endure a nervy final 20 minutes after Nicole Momiki dispatched a penalty after she had tangled with Jana Fernandez inside the area.
Everton's opening-day hero Ornella Vignola squandered a glorious chance late on with a header, as Jocelyn Precheur's side held on to record their milestone triumph.
Data Debrief: Tottenham's City hoodoo continues
Tottenham were looking to win their first three games of a WSL season for the first time since 2021-22. However, they came up against a City side who have often got the better of them in the top-flight.
Indeed, Spurs have now won just one of their last 12 league games against the Citizens, losing the other 11. That sole victory came back in September 2021, and they never looked like troubling City here.
Jeglertz's side ended the contest with a mammoth expected goals (xG) total of 4.35 from their 24 shots, 10 of which were on target, compared to Spurs' 0.47 from their six attempts at Khiara Keating's net.
The result ensured City put together back-to-back victories for the first time since March under Gareth Taylor, while also making sure they did not go 10+ WSL matches without consecutive wins for the first time since 2015.