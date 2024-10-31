Tottenham Vs Aston Villa, Premier League: Preview, Prediction, Key Players

Emiliano Martinez was humble as he accepted the Yashin Trophy for the second straight year at the Ballon d'Or awards on Monday. (More Football News)
Martinez, who played a key role in Aston Villa's Champions League qualification last term before helping Argentina retain the Copa America title.
The former Arsenal goalkeeper won the Yashin Award in 2023, having been integral to Argentina's 2022 World Cup success, and he kept hold of the prize dished out to the best goalkeeper at the ceremony in Paris.
"I don’t see myself as the best – there are so many good goalies I see week in, week out," Martinez said upon accepting the award.
"I only care about group titles with the national team, with Aston Villa. I focus on myself and my goalie coaches know the work I put in every day.
"For me, it's about improving myself."
Martinez and Villa have made an impressive start to the campaign. They are top of the Champions League with three wins from as many matches, and occupy fourth spot in the Premier League ahead of Sunday's trip to Tottenham.
"It's huge for me," Martinez continued.
"I always dreamed of playing one game for the national team. Coming from such a young lad to England and trying to work my way up to succeed at Aston Villa and with the national team, winning one [cap] was an honour.
"Back-to-back [Yashin Trophies] is something I never expected. I'm just proud to be here today. All thanks go to my family and friends.
"We’re doing something amazing in the club, we're moving forward. We've won back-to-back trophies with the national team and that’s all I care about."
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Tottenham - Son Heung-min
Son, who missed Spurs' defeat to Crystal Palace last week, has been involved in nine goals in eight Premier League games against Villa (six goals, three assists), though all six of his goals against them have come at Villa Park. No player has scored more against an opponent without netting a home goal in the competition.
Aston Villa - Emiliano Martinez
Fresh from winning the Yashin Trophy for a second time, Martinez will no doubt be out to prove his credentials as the best in the world.
Keeping a clean sheet and helping Unai Emery's team to victory would be a good start.
MATCH PREDICTION: TOTTENHAM WIN
Spurs have lost two of their last three league matches, but Opta's supercomputer backs them to come out on top on Sunday.
Tottenham have scored 49 goals in 23 home Premier League games under Ange Postecoglou. The only boss to hit 50 goals in 24 or fewer home games with Spurs is Antonio Conte (50 in his first 20).
Only two of Tottenham's last 71 home Premier League games have ended as a draw (W47 L22) and they are the only side without a home draw since the start of last season (W16 L7).
Just Liverpool (13) and Nottingham Forest (11) have won more away Premier League points this season than Villa (10 – W3 D1). Villa have only won as many as four of their opening five away league games in a season once before, doing so in 2020-21 (W4 L1).
Tottenham have lost three of their last four Premier League meetings with Villa, though did win the last such match 4-0 in March, so while Opta's model fancies Spurs' chances, Villa will certainly be no pushovers.
OPTA WIN PROBABILITY
Tottenham - 49.5%
Aston Villa - 27.6%
Draw - 22.9%