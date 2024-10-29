Ballon d' Or 2024 Awards: Rodri Takes Best Footballer Award Amid Vinicius Junior Snub - In Pics

Manchester City's Spanish player Rodri receives the 2024 Men's Ballon d'Or award during the 68th Ballon d'Or (Golden Ball) award ceremony at Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.
Barcelona's Aitana Bonmati, receives the 2024 Women's Ballon d'Or award during the 68th Ballon d'Or (Golden Ball) award ceremony at Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.
Barcelona's President Joan Laporta, left, and Spanish players Alexia Putellas, center, and Caroline Graham Hansen, receive the Best Women's Club of the Year trophy during the 68th Ballon d'Or (Golden Ball) award ceremony at Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.
Barcelona's Spanish player Lamine Yamal receives the Kopa Trophy during the 68th Ballon d'Or (Golden Ball) award ceremony at Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.
Argentinian goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez receives the Yashin Trophy during the 68th Ballon d'Or (Golden Ball) award ceremony at Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.
England's player Harry Kane, left, is flanked by former German player Karl-Heinz Rummenigge as he receives the Gerd Mueller trophy during the 68th Ballon d'Or (Golden Ball) award ceremony at Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.
From left, Franz Beckenbauer's widow Heidi, Franz Beckenbauer's son Joel Beckenbauer and former German player Karl Heinz Rummenigge hold hands during a tribute to late German player Franz Beckenbauer during the 68th Ballon d'Or (Golden Ball) award ceremony at Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.
The Golden Ball is shown during the 68th Ballon d'Or (Golden Ball) award ceremony at Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.
Barcelona's Spanish player Aitana Bonmati, left, and Manchester City's Spanish player Rodri kiss their 2024 Ballon d'Or trophies during the 68th Ballon d'Or (Golden Ball) award ceremony at Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.
From left, PSG's players Vitinha, Warren Zaire Emery and Joao Neves arrive for the 68th Ballon d'Or (Golden Ball) award ceremony at Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.