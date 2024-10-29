Football

Ballon d' Or 2024 Awards: Rodri Takes Best Footballer Award Amid Vinicius Junior Snub - In Pics

Manchester City and Spain midfielder Rodri has won the men's Ballon d'Or, awarded to the best footballer of the year, for the first time. The 28-year-old lost only one game last season while representing both club and country. He received the prize in Paris after helping Spain win Euro 2024 in July. Rodri also contributed to Manchester City's successful season, where they won the Premier League, UEFA Super Cup, and Club World Cup. He is the first player in the club's history to win the Ballon d'Or. Rodri claimed the award ahead of Real Madrid and Brazil winger Vinicius Jr. Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham finished third. Real Madrid was recognized as the club of the year, while their manager, Carlo Ancelotti, received the men's coach of the year award. However, no representatives from the club attended to accept the prizes.