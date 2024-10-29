Football

Ballon d' Or 2024 Awards: Rodri Takes Best Footballer Award Amid Vinicius Junior Snub - In Pics

Manchester City and Spain midfielder Rodri has won the men's Ballon d'Or, awarded to the best footballer of the year, for the first time. The 28-year-old lost only one game last season while representing both club and country. He received the prize in Paris after helping Spain win Euro 2024 in July. Rodri also contributed to Manchester City's successful season, where they won the Premier League, UEFA Super Cup, and Club World Cup. He is the first player in the club's history to win the Ballon d'Or. Rodri claimed the award ahead of Real Madrid and Brazil winger Vinicius Jr. Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham finished third. Real Madrid was recognized as the club of the year, while their manager, Carlo Ancelotti, received the men's coach of the year award. However, no representatives from the club attended to accept the prizes.

68th Ballon d'Or (Golden Ball) award ceremony in Paris_Rodri
Ballon d' Or Awards: Rodri receives the 2024 Men's Ballon d'Or award | Photo: AP/Michel Euler

Manchester City's Spanish player Rodri receives the 2024 Men's Ballon d'Or award during the 68th Ballon d'Or (Golden Ball) award ceremony at Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.

2/10
68th Ballon dOr (Golden Ball) award ceremony in Paris_ Aitana Bonmati
Ballon d' Or Awards: Aitana Bonmati, receives the 2024 Women's Ballon d'Or award | Photo: AP/Michel Euler
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Barcelona's Aitana Bonmati, receives the 2024 Women's Ballon d'Or award during the 68th Ballon d'Or (Golden Ball) award ceremony at Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.

3/10
68th Ballon dOr (Golden Ball) award ceremony in Paris_Best Womens Club Award
Ballon d' Or Awards: Barcelona FC awarded with Best Women's Club Award | Photo: AP/Michel Euler
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Barcelona's President Joan Laporta, left, and Spanish players Alexia Putellas, center, and Caroline Graham Hansen, receive the Best Women's Club of the Year trophy during the 68th Ballon d'Or (Golden Ball) award ceremony at Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.

4/10
68th Ballon dOr (Golden Ball) award ceremony in Paris_Lamine Yamal
Ballon d' Or Awards: Lamine Yamal receives the Kopa Trophy | Photo: AP/Michel Euler
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Barcelona's Spanish player Lamine Yamal receives the Kopa Trophy during the 68th Ballon d'Or (Golden Ball) award ceremony at Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.

5/10
68th Ballon dOr (Golden Ball) award ceremony in Paris_Emiliano Martinez
Ballon d' Or Awards: Emiliano Martinez receives the Yashin Trophy | Photo: AP/Michel Euler
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Argentinian goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez receives the Yashin Trophy during the 68th Ballon d'Or (Golden Ball) award ceremony at Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.

6/10
68th Ballon dOr (Golden Ball) award ceremony in Paris_Harry Kane
Ballon d' Or Awards: Harry Kane receives Gerd Mueller trophy | Photo: AP/Michel Euler
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

England's player Harry Kane, left, is flanked by former German player Karl-Heinz Rummenigge as he receives the Gerd Mueller trophy during the 68th Ballon d'Or (Golden Ball) award ceremony at Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.

7/10
68th Ballon dOr (Golden Ball) award ceremony in Paris_tribute to late Franz Beckenbauer
Ballon d' Or Awards: Franz Beckenbauer's widow Heidi, Franz Beckenbauer's son Joel Beckenbauer | Photo: AP/Michel Euler
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

From left, Franz Beckenbauer's widow Heidi, Franz Beckenbauer's son Joel Beckenbauer and former German player Karl Heinz Rummenigge hold hands during a tribute to late German player Franz Beckenbauer during the 68th Ballon d'Or (Golden Ball) award ceremony at Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.

8/10
68th Ballon dOr (Golden Ball) award ceremony in Paris photo gallery
Ballon d' Or Awards: Golden Ball is shown during award ceremony | Photo: AP/Michel Euler
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

The Golden Ball is shown during the 68th Ballon d'Or (Golden Ball) award ceremony at Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.

9/10
68th Ballon dOr (Golden Ball) award ceremony in Paris_Aitana Bonmati and Rodri
Ballon d' Or Awards: Aitana Bonmati and Rodri kiss their 2024 Ballon d'Or trophies | Photo: AP/Michel Euler
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Barcelona's Spanish player Aitana Bonmati, left, and Manchester City's Spanish player Rodri kiss their 2024 Ballon d'Or trophies during the 68th Ballon d'Or (Golden Ball) award ceremony at Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.

10/10
68th Ballon dOr (Golden Ball) award ceremony in Paris_itinha, Warren Zaire Emery and Joao Neves
Ballon d' Or Awards: PSG's players Vitinha, Warren Zaire Emery and Joao Neves arrive for the award ceremony | Photo: AP/Michel Euler
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

From left, PSG's players Vitinha, Warren Zaire Emery and Joao Neves arrive for the 68th Ballon d'Or (Golden Ball) award ceremony at Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Hong Kong Sixes 2024 Guide: Live Streaming, Squads, Fixtures, Date And Time - All You Need To Know
  2. Tim Paine Says He Doesn't Regret Sledging India's Ashwin In Sydney Test During 2020-21 Tour
  3. IPL 2025 Retention Guide: Telecast And Live Streaming, Deadline Date, Rules - All You Need To Know
  4. Matthew Wade Retires: Australian Wicketkeeper-Batter Announces Retirement From International Cricket
  5. IND Vs NZ: Kane Williamson Will Miss The Third And Final Test In Mumbai
Football News
  1. Ballon d'Or Awards 2024: Who Won What At Paris Gala - Check All The Winners
  2. Ballon d' Or 2024 Awards: Rodri Takes Best Footballer Award Amid Vinicius Junior Snub - In Pics
  3. Manchester United: Who Is Ruben Amorim? Sporting Lisbon Manager Linked To Replace Erik Ten Hag
  4. Spain's Aitana Bonmati Wins Second Ballon d'Or, Barcelona Sweep Women's Awards
  5. Ballon d'Or Awards 2024: Spain's Rodri Wins Maiden Trophy As Real Madrid Boycott Ceremony
Tennis News
  1. Paris Masters 2024: Stefanos Tsitsipas Stays In Contention For ATP Finals After First-Round Win
  2. ATP Paris Masters 2024 Round 1, Day 1 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  3. Holger Rune Shocked In Basel As Jack Draper Reaches Vienna Final
  4. Paris Masters Preview, Live Streaming: All You Need To Know About Last ATP 1000 Event Of Season
  5. Vienna Open: Musetti Stuns Zverev With 'Really Big Win' To Reach Semis
Hockey News
  1. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal
  2. Hockey India League: Delhi SG Pipers Replace Forward Ruhr With Midfielder Toscani
  3. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Announces 18-Member Squad; Salima Tete Named As Captain
  4. Sultan Of Johor Cup: India Colts Pip New Zealand In Penalty Shootout, Bag Bronze
  5. Malaysia Vs Japan Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Fifth Place Play-Off: When, Where To Watch MAS Vs JPN Juniors

Trending Stories

National News
  1. JK Army Encounter: All Three Militants Gunned Down In Akhnoor | A Look At Recent Incidents
  2. Kerala: Fireworks Explosion During Temple Festival Injures Over 150, 8 Critical
  3. In Maharashtra Elections, It Is Regional Vs National
  4. Maharashtra Doubles Madrasa Salaries But Modern Education Need Of The Hour  
  5. ‘Thalapathy’ Vijay And A New Star Wars Era In Tamil Nadu Politics
Entertainment News
  1. The Netherworld Of News In Nightcrawler
  2. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  3. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  4. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
  5. Archiving the Death of Democracy: How ‘Jamoora’ Does What No Indian Film Has
US News
  1. Racist, Anti-Puerto Rican Remarks At Trump Rally Spark Outrage |Will It Impact Swing State Votes?
  2. Kamala Harris, The Immigrant Advocate Who’s Now Echoing Trump’s Policies
  3. US Elections: The Stark Contrasts Between Harris And Trump's Economic Visions
  4. 'I'm Here As A Mother': Beyonce Endorses Kamala Harris Days Before US Presidential Polls
  5. Kamala Harris CNN Town Hall: Ending The War In Gaza, New Generation Of Leadership & Other Key Takeaways
World News
  1. Yemen: Houthi Rebels Target Ship In Bab el-Mandeb Strait Off Red Sea
  2. Racist, Anti-Puerto Rican Remarks At Trump Rally Spark Outrage |Will It Impact Swing State Votes?
  3. Brazil Becomes Second BRICS Country To Not Join China’s BRI After India
  4. China: Knife Attack Near Beijing School Injures 5, Including 3 Children
  5. Middle East: Israel Bans UNRWA, Halting Aid For Gaza; South Africa Submit Proof Of Genocide To ICJ | Latest
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 29, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  2. US Elections: The Stark Contrasts Between Harris And Trump's Economic Visions
  3. Maharashtra Doubles Madrasa Salaries But Modern Education Need Of The Hour  
  4. Ballon d'Or Awards 2024: Spain's Rodri Wins Maiden Trophy As Real Madrid Boycott Ceremony
  5. BAN Vs RSA, 2nd Test Day 1 Live Score: Tony De Zorzi Fifty Drives Proteas Against Bangladesh In Chattogram
  6. Bangladesh Vs South Africa, 2nd Test Day 1 Live Streaming: Toss Update, Playing XIs, Chattogram Hourly Weather Forecast
  7. Matthew Wade Retires: Australian Wicketkeeper-Batter Announces Retirement From International Cricket
  8. Spain's Aitana Bonmati Wins Second Ballon d'Or, Barcelona Sweep Women's Awards