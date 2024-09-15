Tottenham 0-1 Arsenal, EPL: Gabriel Magalhaes Snatches Derby-Day Win

Gabriel Magalhaes scored the decisive goal as Arsenal got back to winning ways with a 1-0 victory over Tottenham on Sunday. (More Football News)
The defender netted the only goal of the contest after 64 minutes, punishing Spurs for a lapse in concentration from a corner as he drifted away from Cristian Romero to thump in Bukayo Saka's pinpoint cross.
The hosts had the better chances in the first half, through Dejan Kulusevski and Dominic Solanke, but were thwarted by David Raya's saves and some disappointing misses.
Despite Spurs' search for a late equaliser, Arsenal were able to hold out for the win and maintain their unbeaten start to the Premier League season.
Mikel Arteta's side are up to second in the table on 10 points, while Spurs are 13th after suffering their second defeat of the campaign.
Data Debrief: Set-piece specialists
Arsenal have a knack for scoring from set-pieces, and they proved their prowess once more thanks to Gabriel's towering finish.
It is the 23rd goal Arsenal have scored from set-pieces (excluding penalties) since the start of last season, more than any other side, while three of their last four Premier League goals against Spurs have come from corners.
The Gunners secured a sixth consecutive away league win, their best streak since a run of eight between March and September 2013 under Arsene Wenger. They have also now won three consecutive away North London derbies for the first time since September 1988.