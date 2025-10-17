Trump Says ‘No Choice But To Go In And Kill’ Hamas If Violence Continues

United States President Donald Trump on Thursday said that “we will have no choice but to go in and kill them (Hamas)” if internal bloodshed persists in Gaza.
United States President Donald Trump on Thursday said that “we will have no choice but to go in and kill them (Hamas)” if internal bloodshed persists in Gaza. The remarks came after Trump downplayed the violence in the territory which was reported after the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas.
Trump had earlier said that Hamas had taken out “a couple of gangs that were very bad” and had killed a number of gang members. “That didn’t bother me much, to be honest with you,” he said, AP reported.
Trump, however, did not clarify on how he would follow through on his warning.
“They will disarm, and if they don’t do so, we will disarm them, and it’ll happen quickly and perhaps violently,” Trump said. He asserted that he had little patience for the killings that Hamas was carrying out against rival factions inside the devastated territory.
Skirmishes were also reported in the region when Israel's military opened fire on "several suspects" in northern Gaza after they approached troops, crossing a boundary line in violation of a U.S.-brokered ceasefire.
The clash, which occurred just two days after Hamas released the last living Israeli hostages and Israel freed nearly 2,000 Palestinian detainees, raises early concerns over the fragile truce's implementation amid ongoing Israeli control of about 53 percent of Gaza.