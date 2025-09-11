West Ham Vs Tottenham Preview, Premier League: Prediction, Head-To-Head Record, Players To Watch

Frank has enjoyed a solid start to his Tottenham tenure, as he looks to rebuild the club following their lowest-ever Premier League finish last term

Thomas Frank-Tottenham
Thomas Frank
Thomas Frank has stated that success at Tottenham this season is about “building something sustainable and strong” as his side prepares to travel to West Ham for a London derby on Saturday.

Spurs will be determined to recover following their 1-0 defeat to Bournemouth in their last Premier League outing.

It has been quite the eventful period at Spurs, with Randal Kolo Muani joining on loan from Paris Saint-Germain on deadline day, before it was announced that long-serving chairman Daniel Levy would be leaving the club last week.

Frank has enjoyed a solid start to his Tottenham tenure, as he looks to rebuild the club following their lowest-ever Premier League finish last term.

"Success this season is building something that is sustainable and strong," Frank said.

"I want us to consistently perform at our highest level each and every game.

"If we can do that, we will win enough games to get us into a place where we want to be, so that’s the aim.

"I have been in the Premier League for four years now, it is so competitive and relentless. Every team, player and manager is so good you have to be on it every time you step on the pitch."

Like Spurs, West Ham are also in a period of transition, having endured a difficult start to the campaign in which they conceded eight times in just two games.

However, Graham Potter’s side responded with intent against Nottingham Forest prior to the international break, with the Hammers scoring three late goals at the City Ground to record an impressive 3-0 win.

Deadline day saw the Irons sign Brighton defender Igor Julio on a season-long loan, before they announced the arrival of Lukasz Fabianski on Wednesday, who rejoined the club after leaving at the end of last season.

"This is a nice surprise for me, if I’m honest, because everything happened so quick. I found out about the whole situation just at the end of last week," Fabianski said.

"So, for me, it was a big surprise, which I’m actually really happy about as well. So, I’m really, really, really happy to be back because this Club obviously means a lot for me and the people at this Club as well. Seeing them again, it felt nice and beautiful."

PLAYERS TO WATCH

West Ham – Jarrod Bowen

Bowen has been directly involved in nine Premier League goals across his last nine matches, scoring six times and providing three assists.

Since making his first appearance under Potter in early February, only Mohamed Salah (15) has more combined goals and assists than Bowen, who has registered nine goals and four assists in that span.

Tottenham – Xavi Simons

Simons sealed his move from RB Leipzig in a deal worth £51.8m during the latter stages of the transfer window.

The Dutch international handed in 36 goal involvements (18 goals and 18 assists) in 58 Bundesliga games. With Spurs lacking creativity against Bournemouth, Simons could be the answer to get Tottenham ticking again.

MATCH PREDICTION: TOTTENHAM WIN

West Ham have managed only one win in their last seven Premier League meetings with Tottenham (drawing three, losing three), a 2-1 away victory in December 2023.

The last three league clashes between the sides at the London Stadium have all finished 1-1, with Spurs failing to win on any of their past five visits (drawing three and losing two) since a 3-2 triumph in November 2019.

After beating Man City 2-0, Frank is aiming to become just the third Tottenham manager to win his first two away top-flight games, following Ossie Ardiles (1993-94) and Tim Sherwood (2013-14).

Meanwhile, West Ham, who averaged 3.4 shots on target per game in their first 20 league matches under Potter, registered eight in their 3-0 win over Forest — their highest total in a single game since his appointment.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

West Ham – 32.7%

Draw – 25.5%

Tottenham – 41.8%

