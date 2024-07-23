Football

Top European Leagues, FIFPRO Launch Legal Complaint Against FIFA

Top European leagues and players' union FIFPRO have launched legal action against FIFA, accusing the governing body of abusing its dominant position and harming player welfare by oversaturating the calendar

FIFA president Gianni Infantino with the Club World Cup trophy
FIFA president Gianni Infantino with the Club World Cup trophy
info_icon

Top European leagues and players' union FIFPRO have launched legal action against FIFA, accusing the governing body of abusing its dominant position and harming player welfare by oversaturating the calendar. (More Football News)

The European Leagues – a body representing 39 leagues including the Premier League – has filed a complaint to the European Union's antitrust regulators.

The move comes amid controversy regarding the calendar, with the first edition of FIFA's expanded Club World Cup set to take place in the United States next year.

Last month, Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti suggested the European champions could boycott the competition, only for Los Blancos to subsequently confirm their participation in a statement.

FIFPRO launched legal action against FIFA at the Brussels court of commence in the ensuing days, claiming the decision to schedule the Club World Cup had violated players' rights.

The union has now joined a number of leagues in taking the issue to EU lawmakers, with a joint statement reading: "The international match calendar is now beyond saturation and has become unsustainable for national leagues and a risk for the health of players.

"FIFA's decisions over the last years have repeatedly favoured its own competitions and commercial interests, neglected its responsibilities as a governing body, and harmed the economic interests of national leagues and the welfare of players.

"National leagues and player unions, which represent the interests of all clubs and all players at the national level and regulate labour relations through collectively agreed solutions, cannot accept that global regulations are decided unilaterally.

"Legal action is now the only responsible step for European leagues and player unions to protect football, its ecosystem and workforce from FIFA's unilateral decisions."

Madrid and Manchester City are among 12 European clubs to have booked a spot at the first 32-team Club World Cup, due to their recent Champions League successes.

Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Inter and Juventus will also feature, with most qualifiers being determined by a ranking system that awards points for victories in the Champions League.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Nepal Vs India Live Score, Women's Asia Cup T20: Shafali, Dayalan Pile Up Runs As NEP-W Struggle In Dambulla
  2. Pakistan Vs UAE Highlights, Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024: Gull Feroza’s 62* Takes PAK Toward A 10-Wicket Victory
  3. Sri Lanka Vs Thailand, Women's Asia Cup 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch SL-W Vs THA-W Match
  4. Bangladesh Vs Malaysia, Women's Asia Cup 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch BAN-W Vs MAL-W Match
  5. ENG Vs WI, 2nd Test Review: How England Cracked The 400 Code Twice To See West Indies Implode When It Mattered
Football News
  1. Top European Leagues, FIFPRO Launch Legal Complaint Against FIFA
  2. Former Ligue 1 Giants Bordeaux Demoted To French Third Tier After Collapse Of FSG Talks
  3. Paris Olympic Games 2024: What To Know, Who To Watch During The Men's Football Event
  4. Mexico Appoint Javier Aguirre As Head Coach For Third Time
  5. Women's Super League: Robert Vilahamn Commits Future To Tottenham Until 2027
Tennis News
  1. Andy Murray Confirms Retirement After Paris Olympics
  2. Sumit Nagal Bounces Back To Beat Lucas Klein, Enters Pre-Quarterfinals Of Kitzbuhel Open in Austria
  3. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Alexander Zverev Confident Of Retaining Gold Despite Injury Concerns
  4. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Marketa Vondrousova Pulls Out As Hubert Hurkacz Fails To Recover In Time
  5. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Rafael Nadal Aiming To Improve To Match Carlos Alcaraz's 'Great Level'
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympics: Hockey India Chief Has High Hopes From Team - 'There's Nothing To Worry If...'
  2. PR Sreejesh: Veteran Indian Goalkeeper To Hang Up Gloves After Paris Olympic Games 2024
  3. India Men's Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024: Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Venues - Get Complete Details
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: 'Hockey' The All-Consuming Fire That Burns Within Mandeep Singh
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Doping Ban To OLY Debut - Jarmanpreet Singh's Comeback Story

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Union Budget 2024 Live: Reactions Pour in After Nirmala Sitharaman Presents Budget
  2. Parliament News: Union Budget 2024 Presented, Heat From Oppn & More | Highlights
  3. No NEET-UG 2024 Retest: NTA, Centre, CBI Probe & SC Hearing | Recap Of Row
  4. Budget 2024: Employment Push Focuses On Women, Interns, First Timers
  5. Union Budget Allocates Major Funds For Bihar’s Vishnupad And Mahabodhi Temples
Entertainment News
  1. Salman Khan House Firing Case Update: Court Says ‘Sufficient Material On Record’ Against 6 Accused
  2. Entertainment News 23 July Highlights: Salman Khan's 'Kick 2' To Reportedly Go On Floors Next Year
  3. Janhvi Kapoor Reveals If She Has Ever Been In A Situationship: It Feels Like A Retarded Concept To Me
  4. 'Bad Newz' Box Office Collection Day 4: Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri Starrer Sees Huge Drop On Monday
  5. Watch: BTS' Jimin Performs 'Who' On 'The Tonight Show', Fans Cannot Get Enough Of His Power-Packed Performance
US News
  1. Blake Lively Shuts Down Divorce Rumors With Ryan Reynolds
  2. Viral Egg And Toothpaste Experiment On Instagram Exposed As A Hoax
  3. Kamala Harris Is Having A Brat Girl Summer. What Does It All Mean?
  4. New Feature Alert! Instagram Introduces Notes For Reels And Posts
  5. Florida Man Known As ‘Wolf Of Airbnb’ Gets Over 50 Months In Prison For NYC Rental Fraud
World News
  1. Hamas, Fatah And Other Palestinian Factions Sign 'National Unity' Agreement | What Does It Mean For Gaza?
  2. Blake Lively Shuts Down Divorce Rumors With Ryan Reynolds
  3. Sri Lankan Govt To Apologise To Muslims On Forced Cremation Of Covid Victims
  4. Viral Egg And Toothpaste Experiment On Instagram Exposed As A Hoax
  5. Kamala Harris Is Having A Brat Girl Summer. What Does It All Mean?
Latest Stories
  1. India's Tour Of Sri Lanka: Hosts Reveal T20I Squad With Charith Asalanka Named New Skipper
  2. NEET-UG SC Hearing: IIT-Delhi Panel Finds One Correct Answer To Physics Question In Doubt
  3. Budget 2024: Sitharaman Announces Big Plans For Andhra Pradesh, Bihar
  4. 'Suriya 44' New Promo: Suriya Nails His Gangster Avatar In Karthik Subbaraj's Film
  5. Entertainment News 23 July Highlights: Salman Khan's 'Kick 2' To Reportedly Go On Floors Next Year
  6. From Utopia To Dystopia: The Wild Wild Story Of Osho’s Commune
  7. Union Budget 2024 LIVE Updates: First Modi 3.0 Budget Brings Big Relief To Start-Ups, Some Relief To Taxpayers
  8. Parliament News: Union Budget 2024 Presented, Heat From Oppn & More | Highlights