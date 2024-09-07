Football

The Best Is Yet To Come From Wales, Says Craig Bellamy After Turkiye Stalemate

Wales were unable to find a breakthrough, and they have now failed to score in four consecutive international matches for the first time since a run of four between February and September 2012

Craig Bellamy was pleased with Wales' display against Turkiye
Craig Bellamy insisted that there is more to come from his Wales side as his maiden outing as their new head coach ended in a goalless draw against Turkiye. (More Football News)

Having seen Aaron Ramsey and Joe Rodon squander golden opportunities early on, Bellamy thought his side had netted the first goal of his tenure in the 37th minute.

Ramsey's searching ball picked out Sorba Thomas behind the Turkiye defence before lobbing the ball over Mert Gunok, only for the offside flag to be raised.

The hosts played for just under half an hour with a man advantage after Baris Alper Yilmaz was shown a second yellow card for a foul on Neco Williams.

But Wales were unable to find a breakthrough, and they have now failed to score in four consecutive international matches for the first time since a run of four between February and September 2012. 

However, Bellamy praised his side's display on home soil, saying: "[The players were] outstanding. We have had a lot of work this week.

"There have been a lot of meetings and I am always conscious of a lot of information going in at the same time.

"But they were great this week and that gives you confidence.

"Believe me, this is the worst we are going to be. The more we learn, the more we spend together, the finer details.

"It's such a good start but there's much more to come from this team.

"I am not a master at this after one game, trust me. But I enjoyed it. It was a great country to play against in your first game and I am really happy."

Wales gave an exciting glimpse of what the future may hold under their new head coach, starting immediatley on the front foot with high-octane new style.

Having failed to qualify for Euro 2024 under Robert Page, Bellamy's appointment has seemingly galvanised Welsh football once again. 

His methods faced a stern test against Turkiye, who were one of the standout sides at the European Championships under Vincenzo Montella earlier this year.

Wales were a threat from set-pieces, with Ramsey going close with a flicked header, while a well worked corner routine was fired over by Rodon. 

Turkiye did provide a couple of anxious moments, however, with Yilmaz's appeals for a penalty waved away after tussling with Rodon inside the penalty area.

Having seen his goal ruled out in the first half, Thomas again went close after the break, with Harry Wilson's curling effort narrowly evading the far post. 

While there was to be no winning start for Bellamy, there was also a nod to the future. 

18-year-old Lewis Koumas made his home international debut, coming 15 years and 162 days since his father, Jason Koumas, made his last home appearance for Wales in a 2-0 defeat against Finland in March 2009.

