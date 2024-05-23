While football faithfuls are still processing the news of Sunil Chhetri's imminent retirement from the international scene, India head coach Igor Stimac has on Thursday (May 23, 2024) named a 27-member squad for Chhetri's farewell match - the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier against Kuwait on June 6 in Kolkata. (More Football News)
The national team camp is currently underway in Bhubaneswar. Of the 32 players in attendance there, Phurba Lachenpa, Imran Khan, Parthib Gogoi, Muhammad Hammad and Jithin MS have been released. The remaining players will continue to train in the Odisha capital until May 29, when they will travel to Kolkata.
Talking about the squad selected, Stimac said: "All of them were very professional and hard-working. The competition is really strong amongst them, especially in the positions of Jithin and Parthib. Parthib and Hammad suffered minor injuries a few days back and will need 7-14 days of rest."
The Blue Tigers will take on Kuwait at the Salt Lake Stadium (also known as Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan) on June 6, post which they will head to Qatar to face the team on June 11 in their last match of Group A. India are placed second in the group currently, with four points from as many matches.
The top two teams in group A will advance for the third round of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers and also seal their berth at the AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027.
India Squad For FIFA World Cup Qualifier Against Kuwait
Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Vishal Kaith.
Defenders: Amey Ranawade, Anwar Ali, Jay Gupta, Lalchungnunga, Mehtab Singh, Narender, Nikhil Poojary, Rahul Bheke, Subhasish Bose.
Midfielders: Anirudh Thapa, Brandon Fernandes, Edmund Lalrindika, Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Liston Colaco, Mahesh Singh Naorem, Nandhakumar Sekar, Sahal Abdul Samad, Suresh Singh Wangjam.
Forwards: David Lalhlansanga, Manvir Singh, Rahim Ali, Sunil Chhetri, Vikram Partap Singh.