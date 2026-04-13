EPL 2025-26: Argentina International Cristian Romero Injured During Tottenham's Loss To Sunderland At Stadium Of Lights

Sunderland's Brian Brobbey, centre, looks on after pushing Tottenham Hotspur's Cristian Romero, right, into Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky, left, during the Premier League soccer match between Sunderland and Tottenham Hotspur, in Sunderland, England, Sunday April 12, 2026. Photo: (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP)

Sunderland's Brian Brobbey, centre, looks on after pushing Tottenham Hotspur's Cristian Romero, right, into Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky, left, during the Premier League soccer match between Sunderland and Tottenham Hotspur, in Sunderland, England, Sunday April 12, 2026. Photo: (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP)