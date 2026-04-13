EPL 2025-26: Argentina International Cristian Romero Injured During Tottenham's Loss To Sunderland At Stadium Of Lights

It was not immediately clear what the nature of the injury was, but the 27-year-old Romero was unable to play on and was visibly distressed as he made his way to the sideline

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Cristian Romero injured during Spurs Vs Sunderland
Sunderland's Brian Brobbey, centre, looks on after pushing Tottenham Hotspur's Cristian Romero, right, into Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky, left, during the Premier League soccer match between Sunderland and Tottenham Hotspur, in Sunderland, England, Sunday April 12, 2026. Photo: (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP)
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Argentinian centre-back Cristian Romero injured in Spurs' recent Premier League match

  • He limped off after colliding with Spurs goalie Antonin Kinsky with tears in his eyes

  • The timing of Romero’s injury will be a concern for Argentina ahead of the World Cup

Tottenham defender Cristian Romero left the field in tears following an injury in his team's 1-0 loss to Sunderland in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Argentina international limped off after colliding with Tottenham goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky in the second half at the Stadium of Light.

It was not immediately clear what the nature of the injury was, but the 27-year-old Romero was unable to play on and was visibly distressed as he made his way to the sideline.

While he was able to leave the field unaided and did not require a stretcher, he was consoled by teammates as he walked away.

The timing of Romero’s injury will be a concern for Argentina ahead of the World Cup starting in June.

Kinsky was able to continue after having his head wrapped with a bandage.

New Spurs coach Roberto De Zerbi said it was “very bad” that Romero sustained an injury, but did not know the severity of it.

“We have to see in the next days. I hope for us it is not an important problem because he is a crucial player for us,” De Zerbi said. “We need him to finish the season and to achieve our goal.”

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