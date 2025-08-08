Gerrard Rates Owen Above Yamal And Mbappe In Teenage Talent Debate

Steven Gerrard’s remarks follow the announcement that Yamal and Mbappe have both been shortlisted for this year’s Ballon d’Or, with the Barcelona winger widely expected to win football’s most prestigious individual award

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Lamine Yamal Kylian Mbappe Ballon d’Or
Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappe in action at Euro 2024.
info_icon

Steven Gerrard believes former Liverpool team-mate Michael Owen was a better player as a teenager than Lamine Yamal or Kylian Mbappe. 

Gerrard's comments come after Yamal and Mbappe were both shortlisted for this year's Ballon d'Or, with the Barcelona winger tipped to land football's top individual prize. 

In 2024-25, Yamal plundered 18 goals and registered 21 assists for Hansi Flick's side, who won LaLiga, the Supercopa de Espana and the Copa del Rey. 

The 18-year-old also completed more dribbles (244) than any other player in Europe's top five leagues, but Mbappe also impressed in his debut season for Madrid. 

The Frenchman became the highest-scoring Madrid player in their maiden campaign, surpassing Ivan Zamorano's record of 37 goals from 1992-93 as he found the back of the net 43 times for Los Blancos in all competitions. 

Indeed, only Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (57), Barcelona's Raphinha (56) and Bayern Munich's Harry Kane (49) registered more goal contributions than Mbappe (48) across all competitions last term, among players in the top five European leagues. 

info_icon

However, Gerrard, who finished third in the Ballon d'Or rankings in 2005, believes that Owen was a much better player than Yamal and Mbappe in his teenage years. 

The pair played at Liverpool for six years before Owen departed for Real Madrid. During that time, the striker lifted the prestigious individual accolade in 2001. 

Owen finished above Madrid legend Raul and Bayern Munich goalkeeper Oliver Kahn to become the fourth Englishman to win the Ballon d'Or, after Stanley Matthews, Bobby Charlton and Kevin Keegan. 

He made his debut as a 17-year-old in 1996 and has scored the most goals by a teenager in Premier League history, netting 40 times in 79 matches before turning 20. 

Owen also holds the record for the most Premier League goals scored by a teenager in a single calendar year, thanks to the 25 he managed in 1998.

In the season when Owen won the Ballon d'Or, he recorded 31 goal contributions (24 goals, seven assists) as Liverpool won the UEFA Cup, FA Cup and EFL Cup. 

"Well, the other two are chasing the Ballon d'Or and one's got one," Gerrard told ESPN. 

"So I think you'd have to respect the fact that Michael Owen has been voted the best player in the world. I played with him. He was an incredible teenager.

"So I'd have to say Michael Owen [as the best]. But what I would say is: Mbappe and Lamine Yamal, wow, they're two incredible players."

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: M Chinnaswamy's Matches Snatched Away - Check New Venue

  2. BCCI Invites Applications For Selection Committees; Agarkar To Continue And Pragyan Ojha Likely To Join

  3. R Ashwin Reveals Reason Behind Sudden Retirement: 'I Would Rather Be At Home'

  4. UP T20 League: Rinku Singh Smashes Unbeaten Century Following Asia Cup 2025 Selection

  5. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  2. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  3. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  4. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  5. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Aatma Nirbhar Paradigm

  2. CBI Arrests Eight J&K Police Officers Over Custodial Torture

  3. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  4. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  5. How Much Will Trump's Tariffs Really Hurt India?

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  2. Trump’s Tariff War Gives India-Russia Ties A Boost

  3. Beyond Success: Why Indian Diaspora Faces New Backlash In America

  4. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. SC Surprised by Parties’ Inaction, Directs Them to Help Bihar Voters File Claims

  2. Nishaanchi Song Neend Bhi Teri Out: Aaishvary Thackeray, Vedika Pinto's Romantic Ballad Captures Fragility Of Love

  3. Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's Ex-President, Arrested Over Alleged Misuse Of Fund

  4. India 2-0 Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: Blue Colts Take Early Lead In Round 2 Clash

  5. Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  6. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  7. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  8. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance