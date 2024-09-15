Football

SPL: Brendan Rodgers Pleased With Arne Engles Debut As Celtic Continue Perfect Start

Arne Engels and Brendan Rodgers shake hands after the Belgian is substituted during the win against Hearts.
Brendan Rodgers was encouraged by Arne Engels' debut after he scored from the penalty spot to continue Celtic's perfect start to the Scottish Premiership season with a 2-0 victory over Hearts. (More Football News)

After dominating the opening exchanges, the hosts were offered the chance to take the lead from 12 yards early in the second half. 

Nicolas Kuhn's cross was blocked by the hand of James Penrice, with Engels making no mistake from the spot to net his first Celtic goal since his switch from Augsburg. 

Luke McCowan confirmed the triumph in the 89th minute, also scoring his first goal for the club, with Rodgers pleased with the pair, but showering particular praise on Engels.

"He's here playing in the eight position," Rodgers said. "He's here with legs and energy and power, he should be able to score goals for us. A good performance from him."

But the encounter could have taken on a much different complexion after the visitors were awarded a penalty of their own in the first half. 

Lawrence Shankland's header came off Liam Scales' arm, only for VAR to overturn the decision, and Rodgers believed the right call was eventually made.

"When the referee gives it, it’s always going to be looked at," Rodgers said.

"The ball hits Liam Scales up towards the shoulder on that sleeve part and that’s not a penalty. By the rule, the officials were correct."

Rodgers' side are top of the table with 15 points, ahead of Aberdeen on goal difference, and return to Champions League action on Wednesday when they welcome Slovan Bratislava to Celtic Park in their opening match of the competition. 

