Spanish Football Federation Elects Pedro Rocha As New President

Pedro Rocha had been serving as interim president since Luis Rubiales resigned in September over the scandal caused when he kissed player Jenni Hermoso following Spain's Women's World Cup triumph

Pedro Rocha is the new RFEF chief.
The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has confirmed Pedro Rocha as its new president. (More Football News)

Rocha has been elected as Luis Rubiales' replacement, despite being under investigation for corruption.

He had been serving as interim president since Rubiales resigned in September over the scandal caused when he kissed player Jenni Hermoso following Spain's Women's World Cup triumph in August.

In a statement released on Friday, the RFEF said: "Pedro Rocha has today been proclaimed the new president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), after having received the support of the majority of the assembly members of this institution that governs Spanish football.

"The process followed the procedure agreed by the Electoral Commission, which met this morning, and the timetable that was established for these elections."

Rocha has been under investigation since earlier in April, after the RFEF's headquarters was raided by police last month. The Spanish government announced on Thursday that it would be stepping in to oversee the running of the organisation.

