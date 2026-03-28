Spain 3-0 Serbia, International Friendly: Oyarzabal Brace Seals Comfortable La Roja Victory
Spain cruised past Serbia 3-0 in an international friendly match at Estadio de la Ceramica on Friday. La Roja were two goals up inside the first half, courtesy of a clinical brace from Mikel Oyarzabal. The Real Sociedad player finished a brilliant Spain move to find the back of the net in the 16th minute, before doubling his tally in the 44th minute. Spain continued to dominate possession in the second half, with Serbia failing to test Unai Simon. The hosts added a third goal in the 72nd minute, when Victor Munoz converted from close range, completing the rout.
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