Spain 3-0 Serbia, International Friendly: Oyarzabal Brace Seals Comfortable La Roja Victory

Spain cruised past Serbia 3-0 in an international friendly match at Estadio de la Ceramica on Friday. La Roja were two goals up inside the first half, courtesy of a clinical brace from Mikel Oyarzabal. The Real Sociedad player finished a brilliant Spain move to find the back of the net in the 16th minute, before doubling his tally in the 44th minute. Spain continued to dominate possession in the second half, with Serbia failing to test Unai Simon. The hosts added a third goal in the 72nd minute, when Victor Munoz converted from close range, completing the rout.

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International Friendly Soccer Match: Spain vs Serbia
Serbian players leave the field after the international friendly soccer match between Spain and Serbia in Villarreal, Spain. | Photo: AP/Alberto Saiz
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International Friendly Soccer Match: Serbia vs Spain
Spain's Victor Munoz, right, scores his side's third goal during the international friendly soccer match between Spain and Serbia in Villarreal, Spain. | Photo: AP/Alberto Saiz
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Fifa International Friendly Match: Spain vs Serbia
Serbia's Veljko Birmancevic, front, and Spain's Aymeric Laporte challenge for the ball during the international friendly soccer match between Spain and Serbia in Villarreal, Spain. | Photo: AP/Alberto Saiz
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Fifa International Friendly Match: Serbia vs Spain
Spain's goalkeeper Unai Simon, left, makes a save in front of Serbia's Veljko Birmancevic, second right, during the international friendly soccer match between Spain and Serbia in Villarreal, Spain. | Photo: AP/Alberto Saiz
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Fifa International Friendly Match 2026: Spain vs Serbia
Spain's Mikel Oyarzabal celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the international friendly soccer match between Spain and Serbia in Villarreal, Spain. | Photo: AP/Alberto Saiz
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Fifa International Friendly Match 2026: Serbia vs Spain
Spain's Lamine Yamal, left, and Serbia's Aleksa Terzic challenge for the ball during the international friendly soccer match between Spain and Serbia in Villarreal, Spain. | Photo: AP/Alberto Saiz
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Spain vs Serbia Fifa International Friendly Match 2026
Spain's Rodri, top, and Serbia's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic challenge for the ball during the international friendly soccer match between Spain and Serbia in Villarreal, Spain. | Photo: AP/Alberto Saiz
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Serbia vs Spain Fifa International Friendly Match 2026
Spain's Lamine Yamal, left, and Serbia's Aleksa Terzic challenge for the ball during the international friendly soccer match between Spain and Serbia in Villarreal, Spain. | Photo: AP/Alberto Saiz
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Friendly Soccer Match: Spain vs Serbia
Spain's Mikel Oyarzabal celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the international friendly soccer match between Spain and Serbia in Villarreal, Spain. | Photo: AP/Alberto Saiz
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Friendly Soccer Match: Serbia vs Spain
Spain's Fermin Lopez, left, and Serbia's Ognjen Mimovic challenge for the ball during the international friendly soccer match between Spain and Serbia in Villarreal, Spain. | Photo: AP/Alberto Saiz
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