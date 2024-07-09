Football

Spain Vs France, UEFA Euro 2024 1st Semi-Final: FRA Leaks Forcing Didier Deschamps To Keep Plans Hidden

Les Bleus are preparing to face Spain in the last four on Tuesday, their fourth semi-final appearance in six major tournaments under Deschamps

Adrien Rabiot speaks at Monday's pre-match press conference
info_icon

France coach Didier Deschamps has been "covering his tracks" to prevent his tactical plans from leaking at Euro 2024, midfielder Adrien Rabiot revealed on Monday. (More Football News)

Les Bleus are preparing to face Spain in the last four on Tuesday, their fourth semi-final appearance in six major tournaments under Deschamps.

Reports in France suggested Deschamps only told his players the starting lineup for Friday's quarter-final against Portugal when they were en route to the Volksparkstadion in Hamburg.

It has since been claimed that team news and tactical details were leaked on several occasions throughout the tournament, leading Deschamps to keep his own players in the dark. 

France captain Kylian Mbappe. - AP
Spain Vs France, UEFA Euro 2024, Semi-Final: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Rabiot confirmed that was the case, telling reporters at a pre-match press conference: "It is more in relation to hiding things from you than in relation to us.

"Inevitably, there is collateral damage. It's difficult for the coach, when he's trying to implement his strategy because the information leaks out when training is barely over. 

"It is not nice to see that when you really work hard on something, that at the end of the session, the media have already caught wind of it.

"It's a shame for us and also for you because when it leaks, it tips off the opponents about things we're trying to work on. We're trying to keep things up our sleeve right until the last minute, right until kick-off.

"The coach has been trying to cover his tracks. He's worked on different formations with us. 

"But even if he changes the formation at the last minute, we know exactly what we need to do in each of these formations. You always must have the ability to adapt."

France are not the only team to have been affected by media leaks while in Germany, with England boss Gareth Southgate lamenting the way the Three Lions' switch to a 3-4-3 formation became public ahead of their quarter-final versus Switzerland.

After England advanced via a 5-3 penalty shoot-out win, a frustrated Southgate said: "Our tactical plan for the game was shared three days before. 

"We live in an amazing world where it's so difficult for us because any element of surprise you might have is gone three days before. It's quite incredible really."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. James Anderson Farewell Test: Gus Atkinson, Jamie Smith To Make Debuts
  2. India's Tour Of Sri Lanka: Rohit, Kohli Likely To Skip ODIs To Manage Workload - Report
  3. India Vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs ZIM Match
  4. David Warner Says He Is 'Open To Playing Champions Trophy 2025' If Selected By Australia
  5. Los Angeles Knight Riders Vs Seattle Orcas, MCL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
Football News
  1. Spain Vs France, UEFA Euro 2024 1st Semi-Final: FRA Leaks Forcing Didier Deschamps To Keep Plans Hidden
  2. Spain Vs France, UEFA Euro 2024 1st Semi-Final: ESP Coach Says Lamine Yamal Must Adapt To 'Reality' Of Harsh Treatment
  3. ESP Vs FRA, Euro 2024 Semi-Final: Rodri Desperate To Replicate Spain's 'Golden Generation'
  4. FRA Vs ESP, Euro Semi-Final: Mbappe At '50% Is 100% For Anyone Else', Warns De La Fuente
  5. Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund Seal 22.5m Euro Deal For Stuttgart Captain Waldemar Anton
Tennis News
  1. Novak Djokovic Vs Holger Rune, Wimbledon 2024: Serbian Slams 'Disrespect' By Centre Court Crowd
  2. Wimbledon: Novak Djokovic Crushes Holger Rune, Sails Into Quarter-Finals
  3. Wimbledon: Svitolina Struggled For Focus After Russia Attacks On Homeland Ukraine
  4. Wimbledon: Taylor Fritz Fights Back To Stun Alexander Zverev In Last-16 Thriller
  5. Indian Legend Leander Paes To Showcase Grand Slam Trophies In Tennis Hall Of Fame
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run: New Footage Shows Woman Dragged For 1.5km; Parallels With Pune Porsche Case Emerge
  2. Breaking News, July 9 LIVE: Modi Meets Putin In Russia; IMD Issues High Tide Alert In Mumbai
  3. Agnipath Scheme Row: How Different Is The Compensation On Death For Agniveers Than For Regular Soldiers?
  4. Trial By Fire, But No Compensation? The Agniveer Controversy In The Parliament
  5. Bihar: 12 People Died Over Last 24 Hours Due To Lightning Strikes Across State
Entertainment News
  1. Manisha Koirala Recalls A Famous Photographer Scolded Her For Refusing To Wear A Bikini
  2. Aryan Khan Spotted Partying With A Mystery Woman; Sparks Dating Rumours With Larissa Bonesi Once Again
  3. Varun Sharma, Sunny Singh Recount Their Most Memorable Moments From Sets Of ‘Wild Wild Punjab’
  4. Taapsee Pannu Reveals 'Dhak Dhak' Co-Producers Abandoned The Film After Getting Their Money
  5. Neetu Kapoor Marks 66th Birthday Switzerland With Daughter Riddhima, Netizens Miss Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt
US News
  1. 'Real Luxury Is...': Internet Divided As Indian Woman Sparks Debate On Life Quality In India Vs US
  2. Middle School Students Prank Attack: Teachers Targeted With Fake TikTok Accounts And Harassment | Controversy Explained
  3. Low Wages, High Costs: Inside NFL Cheerleader Pay
  4. Hurricane Beryl Hits Texas Coast: Current Location, Warnings And Other Key Details
  5. Boeing Agrees To Plead Guilty In Fatal Crashes Case, Faces $243.6 Million Fine
World News
  1. Breaking News July 8: ED Moves To SC Against Jharkhand HC's Bail To Hemant Soren; Kathua Attack Leaves 4 Soldiers Dead, Many Injured
  2. Ukraine's Zelenskyy Discusses Further NATO Support With Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk
  3. Flags Of India And Russia Projected On Ostakino TV Tower In Moscow As PM Modi Begins High-Profile Visit
  4. 'Real Luxury Is...': Internet Divided As Indian Woman Sparks Debate On Life Quality In India Vs US
  5. Middle School Students Prank Attack: Teachers Targeted With Fake TikTok Accounts And Harassment | Controversy Explained
Latest Stories
  1. Alanna Panday And Husband Ivor McCray Welcome Baby Boy; Ananya Panday Expresses Happiness Over Welcoming Her Nephew
  2. Chhattisgarh CM Sets Education Reform Agenda In Jashpur's Shala Pravesh Utsav
  3. Bihar BEd Entrance Exam Result 2024 Released, Get Direct Link
  4. Supreme Court Dismisses West Bengal Govt Plea Against CBI Probe In Sandeshkhali Violence Case
  5. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office Collection Day 11: Prabhas Starrer Crosses Rs 500 Crore Mark In India
  6. Sports News Highlights: Narang Named India's Paris Chef De Mission; Warner 'Open To Playing' CT 2025
  7. NEET 2024 Supreme Court Hearing Highlights: More Facts Needed Before Re-NEET, Says SC; Next Hearing On July 11
  8. Breaking News July 8: ED Moves To SC Against Jharkhand HC's Bail To Hemant Soren; Kathua Attack Leaves 4 Soldiers Dead, Many Injured