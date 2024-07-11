Spain Vs England, UEFA Euro 2024 Final: Clubs With Most Player Representation In ENG Vs ESP Title Clash - A Breakdown

It's the mega showdown between two European giants, England lock horns with Spain at the UEFA Euro 2024 final as we come to a conclusion to the marquee tournament in Germany. (More Football News)
Spain, who have remained unbeaten so far in the tourney, defeated France in the semi-final to become the first side in Euros history to win six on the trot and reach the final.
On the other hand, Gareth Southgate-managed England overcame an early goal from the Netherlands, to beat them 2-1 thanks to an Ollie Watkins goal late on. This is their second consecutive final appearance, after making it to the 2020 Euros, where they went on to lose to Italy in the final at Wembley.
When is the Euro 2024 final?
The Euro 2024 final is scheduled to be played on July 14, 9:00 PM local time (CET); 8:00 PM BST. (July 15, 12:30 AM IST)
Ahead of the ESP Vs ENG, UEFA Euro 2024 Final, here are the clubs with the most player representation -
Arsenal and Manchester City have the highest number of representations (4) at the UEFA Euro 2024 final with England's Aaron Ramsdale, Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice and Spanish goalkeeper David Raya.
City is being represented by Rodri (ESP), and Phil Foden, Kyle Walker, John Stones (ENG).
Check the Spain and England full squads here:
England squad -
|Player Name
|Club (Country)
|No.
|Pos.
|Jordan Pickford
|Everton (England)
|1
|GK
|Aaron Ramsdale
|Arsenal (England)
|13
|GK
|Dean Henderson
|Crystal Palace (England)
|23
|GK
|Kyle Walker
|Manchester City (England)
|2
|DF
|Luke Shaw
|Manchester United (England)
|3
|DF
|John Stones
|Manchester City (England)
|5
|DF
|Marc Guehi
|Crystal Palace (England)
|6
|DF
|Trent Alexander-Arnold
|Liverpool (England)
|8
|DF
|Kieran Trippier
|Newcastle United (England)
|12
|DF
|Ezri Konsa
|Aston Villa (England)
|14
|DF
|Lewis Dunk
|Brighton & Hove Albion (England)
|15
|DF
|Joe Gomez
|Liverpool (England)
|22
|DF
|Declan Rice
|Arsenal (England)
|4
|MF
|Jude Bellingham
|Real Madrid (Spain)
|10
|MF
|Phil Foden
|Manchester City (England)
|11
|MF
|Conor Gallagher
|Chelsea (England)
|16
|MF
|Cole Palmer
|Chelsea (England)
|24
|MF
|Adam Wharton
|Crystal Palace (England)
|25
|MF
|Kobbie Mainoo
|Manchester United (England)
|26
|MF
|Bukayo Saka
|Arsenal (England)
|7
|FW
|Harry Kane (captain)
|Bayern Munich (Germany)
|9
|FW
|Ivan Toney
|Brentford (England)
|17
|FW
|Anthony Gordon
|Newcastle United (England)
|18
|FW
|Ollie Watkins
|Aston Villa (England)
|19
|FW
|Jarrod Bowen
|West Ham United (England)
|20
|FW
|Eberechi Eze
|Crystal Palace (England)
|21
|FW
Spain squad -
|Player
|Club (Country)
|No.
|Pos.
|David Raya
|Arsenal (England)
|1
|GK
|Alex Remiro
|Real Sociedad (Spain)
|13
|GK
|Unai Simon
|Athletic Bilbao (Spain)
|23
|GK
|Dani Carvajal
|Real Madrid (Spain)
|2
|DF
|Robin Le Normand
|Real Sociedad (Spain)
|3
|DF
|Nacho
|Real Madrid (Spain)
|4
|DF
|Daniel Vivian
|Athletic Bilbao (Spain)
|5
|DF
|Alex Grimaldo
|Bayer Leverkusen (Germany)
|12
|DF
|Aymeric Laporte
|Al-Nassr (Saudi Arabia)
|14
|DF
|Jesus Navas
|Sevilla (Spain)
|22
|DF
|Marc Cucurella
|Chelsea (England)
|24
|DF
|Mikel Merino
|Real Sociedad (Spain)
|6
|MF
|Fabian Ruiz
|Paris Saint-Germain (France)
|8
|MF
|Alex Baena
|Villarreal (Spain)
|15
|MF
|Rodri
|England Manchester City
|16
|MF
|Martin Zubimendi
|Real Sociedad (Spain)
|18
|MF
|Pedri
|Barcelona (Spain)
|20
|MF
|Fermin Lopez
|Barcelona (Spain)
|25
|MF
|Alvaro Morata (captain)
|Atletico Madrid (Spain)
|7
|FW
|Joselu
|Real Madrid (Spain)
|9
|FW
|Dani Olmo
|RB Leipzig (Germany)
|10
|FW
|Ferran Torres
|Barcelona (Spain)
|11
|FW
|Nico Williams
|Athletic Bilbao (Spain)
|17
|FW
|Lamine Yamal
|Barcelona (Spain)
|19
|FW
|Mikel Oyarzabal
|Real Sociedad (Spain)
|21
|FW
|Ayoze Perez
|Real Betis (Spain)
|26
|FW
Head-to-head History
Spain wins: 10
England wins: 14
Draws: 3