Football

Spain Vs England, UEFA Euro 2024 Final: Clubs With Most Player Representation In ENG Vs ESP Title Clash - A Breakdown

Spain lock horns against England in the UEFA Euro 2024 final on Monday, July 15. Ahead of the key clash, here are the list of players from the clubs that have the most representation

Euro 2024 Soccer: England vs Switzerland
Euro 2024: Spain take on England in the final. Photo: AP/Martin Meissner
info_icon

It's the mega showdown between two European giants, England lock horns with Spain at the UEFA Euro 2024 final as we come to a conclusion to the marquee tournament in Germany. (More Football News)

Spain, who have remained unbeaten so far in the tourney, defeated France in the semi-final to become the first side in Euros history to win six on the trot and reach the final.

On the other hand, Gareth Southgate-managed England overcame an early goal from the Netherlands, to beat them 2-1 thanks to an Ollie Watkins goal late on. This is their second consecutive final appearance, after making it to the 2020 Euros, where they went on to lose to Italy in the final at Wembley.

When is the Euro 2024 final?

The Euro 2024 final is scheduled to be played on July 14, 9:00 PM local time (CET); 8:00 PM BST. (July 15, 12:30 AM IST)

Ahead of the ESP Vs ENG, UEFA Euro 2024 Final, here are the clubs with the most player representation -

Arsenal and Manchester City have the highest number of representations (4) at the UEFA Euro 2024 final with England's Aaron Ramsdale, Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice and Spanish goalkeeper David Raya.

England's manager Gareth Southgate celebrates at the end of a semifinal against Netherlands at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany, Wednesday, July 10, 2024. England won the game 2-1. - (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
ENG Vs NED, Euro 2024 Semi-Final: With Victory Amid Criticism England Want 'To Be Loved' Says Gareth Southgate

BY Associated Press

City is being represented by Rodri (ESP), and Phil Foden, Kyle Walker, John Stones (ENG).

Check the Spain and England full squads here:

England squad -

Player Name Club (Country) No. Pos.
Jordan Pickford Everton (England) 1 GK
Aaron Ramsdale Arsenal (England) 13 GK
Dean Henderson Crystal Palace (England) 23 GK
Kyle Walker Manchester City (England) 2 DF
Luke Shaw Manchester United (England) 3 DF
John Stones Manchester City (England) 5 DF
Marc Guehi Crystal Palace (England) 6 DF
Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool (England) 8 DF
Kieran Trippier Newcastle United (England) 12 DF
Ezri Konsa Aston Villa (England) 14 DF
Lewis Dunk Brighton & Hove Albion (England) 15 DF
Joe Gomez Liverpool (England) 22 DF
Declan Rice Arsenal (England) 4 MF
Jude Bellingham Real Madrid (Spain) 10 MF
Phil Foden Manchester City (England) 11 MF
Conor Gallagher Chelsea (England) 16 MF
Cole Palmer Chelsea (England) 24 MF
Adam Wharton Crystal Palace (England) 25 MF
Kobbie Mainoo Manchester United (England) 26 MF
Bukayo Saka Arsenal (England) 7 FW
Harry Kane (captain) Bayern Munich (Germany) 9 FW
Ivan Toney Brentford (England) 17 FW
Anthony Gordon Newcastle United (England) 18 FW
Ollie Watkins Aston Villa (England) 19 FW
Jarrod Bowen West Ham United (England) 20 FW
Eberechi Eze Crystal Palace (England) 21 FW

Spain squad -

Player Club (Country) No. Pos.
David Raya Arsenal (England) 1 GK
Alex Remiro Real Sociedad (Spain) 13 GK
Unai Simon Athletic Bilbao (Spain) 23 GK
Dani Carvajal Real Madrid (Spain) 2 DF
Robin Le Normand Real Sociedad (Spain) 3 DF
Nacho Real Madrid (Spain) 4 DF
Daniel Vivian Athletic Bilbao (Spain) 5 DF
Alex Grimaldo Bayer Leverkusen (Germany) 12 DF
Aymeric Laporte Al-Nassr (Saudi Arabia) 14 DF
Jesus Navas Sevilla (Spain) 22 DF
Marc Cucurella Chelsea (England) 24 DF
Mikel Merino Real Sociedad (Spain) 6 MF
Fabian Ruiz Paris Saint-Germain (France) 8 MF
Alex Baena Villarreal (Spain) 15 MF
Rodri England Manchester City 16 MF
Martin Zubimendi Real Sociedad (Spain) 18 MF
Pedri Barcelona (Spain) 20 MF
Fermin Lopez Barcelona (Spain) 25 MF
Alvaro Morata (captain) Atletico Madrid (Spain) 7 FW
Joselu Real Madrid (Spain) 9 FW
Dani Olmo RB Leipzig (Germany) 10 FW
Ferran Torres Barcelona (Spain) 11 FW
Nico Williams Athletic Bilbao (Spain) 17 FW
Lamine Yamal Barcelona (Spain) 19 FW
Mikel Oyarzabal Real Sociedad (Spain) 21 FW
Ayoze Perez Real Betis (Spain) 26 FW

Head-to-head History

Spain wins: 10

England wins: 14

Draws: 3

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Zimbabwe, 4th T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs ZIM
  2. Pakistan Champions Vs West Indies Champions Live Streaming, WCL 2024 Semi-Final 1: When, Where To Watch PAK Vs WI Match
  3. Shahid Afridi Says Babar Azam Given Enough Time As Captain, PCB Should Take 'Decision'
  4. India Champions Vs Australia Champions, World Championship Of Legends 2024: Titans Clash As Semi-Final Begins
  5. ENG Vs WI 1st Test, Day 2 Live Scores: England Are 293/6 At Lunch As Lead Swells Against Battered West Indies At Lord's
Football News
  1. Spain Vs England, UEFA Euro 2024 Final: Clubs With Most Player Representation In ENG Vs ESP Title Clash - A Breakdown
  2. Copa America: Marcelo Bielsa Takes Responsibility For Uruguay's Exit After Loss To Colombia
  3. Bayern Munich Confirm Portugal Midfielder Joao Palhinha Signing
  4. Ollie Watkins Fact File: Here's All You Need To Know About England's Euro 2024 Semifinal Hero
  5. Netherlands Coach Koeman Says VAR Has Broken Football After Euro 2024 Semifinal Heartbreak
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon 2024: Ash Barty's Exhibition Doubles Match Rasies Questions - Is She Coming Back?
  2. Wimbledon 2024, Quarter-Final: Elena Rybakina Defeats Elina Svitolina To Reach Semis - In Pics
  3. Wimbledon 2024, Quarter-Final: Lorenzo Musetti Overcomes Taylor Fritz Challenge To Book Semis Berth - In Pics
  4. Musetti Vs Fritz, Wimbledon 2024: Italian Overcomes American To Set-Up Djokovic Date - Data Debrief
  5. Braunschweig ATP Challenger: Pedro Cachin Ousts Sumit Nagal in Germany
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News LIVE: Farmers To Resume Protest, Says SKM; 14-Day JC For Mumbai BMW Case Accused
  2. NEET Paper Leak: In Big Breakthrough, CBI Arrests Mastermind Rakesh 'Rocky' Ranjan From Bihar
  3. Manipur Violence: Rahul Gandhi's 5-Minute-Long Video With Message For PM Modi To Visit State| Watch
  4. PUC: Delhi Govt Hikes Car, Bike, 3-Wheeler Pollution Certificate Rates | Check New Prices
  5. Pakistan-Bound Consignment Of Banned Chemicals Seized At Tamil Nadu Port
Entertainment News
  1. Priyanka Chopra Greets Paps With Namaste As She Arrives In Mumbai With Nick Jonas Ahead Of Anant-Radhika's Wedding
  2. 'Sarfira' Vs 'Indian 2' Box Office Prediction: Which Film Will Get The Biggest Opening?
  3. 'The Boys Season 4' Episode 7: Here's When And Where To Watch The New Episode Of The Superhero Series
  4. Throwback Thursday: Here's Why Ali Fazal Slipped Into Depression After Playing Joy Lobo In '3 Idiots'
  5. 'Indian 2' Director S Shankar Promises THIS Surprise In The End Credits Of The Kamal Haasan Starrer
US News
  1. Celebrate Slurpee Day: 7-Eleven Is Giving Away Free Slurpees And More Sweet Deals For Their 97th Birthday On July 11!
  2. ‘Was He Tired? Yes. A Cold? Maybe’: Supporter George Clooney Urges Joe Biden To Quit
  3. Travis Kelce Seemingly Confirms Jaw-Dropping Price Of Taylor Swift's Super Bowl Suite, Here's How Much It Costs!
  4. Krispy Kreme Celebrates 87th Birthday With Special Deal: 87 Cents For A Dozen Original Glazed Doughnuts | Here's How You Can Get Yours
  5. NWS Issues Tornado Warnings Across Upstate New York As Hurricane Beryl Passes Through
World News
  1. Breaking News LIVE: Farmers To Resume Protest, Says SKM; 14-Day JC For Mumbai BMW Case Accused
  2. Celebrate Slurpee Day: 7-Eleven Is Giving Away Free Slurpees And More Sweet Deals For Their 97th Birthday On July 11!
  3. France: Fire Breaks Out In Spire Of Rouen Cathedral, Cause Under Investigation
  4. Syndey House Fire: Father Charged With Triple Murder After Trapping Wife, Kids In Burning Home
  5. Bushey Murder Suspect Kyle Clifford In Hospital, Yet To Be Arrested; UK Mulls Stricter Crossbow Laws
Latest Stories
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: England Beat Netherlands To Reach Euro Final; Copa Final To See Argentina Vs Colombia
  2. NEET Supreme Court Hearing: SC Posts NEET-UG Matter To July 18
  3. NATO Summit 2024: UK PM Starmer Offers Support To Ukraine; Members Say China 'Decisive Enabler' Of Russia's War
  4. Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: From Kim Kardashian To Jay Shetty, Check Out The Full Guest List
  5. Breaking News LIVE: Farmers To Resume Protest, Says SKM; 14-Day JC For Mumbai BMW Case Accused
  6. Did You Know? Michael Jackson Almost Sung For Rajinikanth's 'Enthiran', AR Rahman Shares Details
  7. Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run Case: Mihir Shah, Family Driver Confess To Their Roles In Crime, Say Police
  8. 'Quite Normal': NTA, Centre Tell SC Why So Many Toppers In NEET-UG 2024; Next Hearing July 18