Spain 3-0 Croatia: Lamine Yamal Revels In 'Dream' Euros

Starting at the age of 16 years and 338 days, Yamal became the youngest player to ever feature at the European Championships, and he rewarded Luis de la Fuente's faith with a terrific performance

Lamine Yamal was outstanding in Spain's Euro 2024 opener
Lamine Yamal described his historic Euro 2024 bow as a "dream" after Spain hammered Croatia 3-0 in their Group B opener on Saturday. (More Football News)

Starting at the age of 16 years and 338 days, Yamal became the youngest player to ever feature at the European Championships, and he rewarded Luis de la Fuente's faith with a terrific performance.

The Barcelona winger saw his inviting cross prodded home by Dani Carvajal for La Roja's third goal, after Alvaro Morata and Fabian Ruiz had put them in control.

Only fellow youngster Pedri matched his total of three chances created, while he led all players for crosses (three) and saw his three successful dribbles equalled only by Dani Olmo.

Speaking after the game, Yamal said of Spain's fine display: "We trust ourselves a lot. We went out to give it our all, because three points already does a lot in the group stage.

"It's a dream. I'm very happy to have played in the European Championship.

Spain's Lamine Yamal. - null
Euro 2024: Spain's Lamine Yamal Scripts History In Match Against Croatia

BY Stats Perform

"The team is very confident. Now we have to go all out against Italy. Nothing changes for one game. We go with the same confidence. The work of these last few months has been reflected today."

Spain are now in the driving seat in a group many regard as the toughest at the tournament ahead of facing Italy and Albania.

Captain Morata moved to seven European Championship goals with his opener, with only Cristiano Ronaldo (14) and Michel Platini (nine) ever scoring more.

Morata later seemed to be holding his leg in discomfort when he was withdrawn for Mikel Oyarzabal, but the striker has assured fans he will be fit to face Italy on Thursday.

"It was important to start like this," Morata said. "We pressed a great team very well. We must go for the games from the start and now think about the next one."

On the knock he suffered in the second half, he said: "It was just a blow, I was loading other parts of my leg. 

"The best thing was to go out and have another team-mate play better."

