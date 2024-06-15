Lamine Yamal has become the youngest-ever player to appear in a European Championships game, at 16 years and 338 days old. (More Football News)
He breaks the record previously set by Poland's Kacper Kozlowski, who played for the Eagles at Euro 2020 aged 17 years and 246 days.
Yamal is making just his eighth appearance for his country, with Spain boss Luis de la Fuente saying in his press conference on Friday that Yamal and fellow winger Nico Williams "have a gift from God".
Meanwhile, on the other side Croatia's Luka Modric, at 38 years and 280 days, is the oldest outfield player to play at the tournament since Lothar Matthaus for Germany against Portugal in June 2000 (39 years, 91 days).
He starts alongside Mateo Kovacic and Marcelo Brozovic in midfield, with the experienced trio boasting an impressive 372 international caps between them.
Modric has also become only the third European player to appear in as many as nine major tournaments (World Cup/Euros), after Matthaus (nine) and Cristiano Ronaldo (10, before 2024).