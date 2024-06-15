Football

Euro 2024: Spain's Lamine Yamal Scripts History In Match Against Croatia

Croatia's Luka Modric, at 38 years and 280 days, is the oldest outfield player to play at the tournament since Lothar Matthaus for Germany against Portugal in June 2000 (39 years, 91 days)

Spain's Lamine Yamal.
info_icon

Lamine Yamal has become the youngest-ever player to appear in a European Championships game, at 16 years and 338 days old. (More Football News)

Yamal started as Spain began their Euro 2024 campaign against Croatia in Berlin on Saturday.

He breaks the record previously set by Poland's Kacper Kozlowski, who played for the Eagles at Euro 2020 aged 17 years and 246 days.

Pedri believes Spain's strong bond will lead them to success at Euro 2024 - null
Spain At Euro 2024: ESP's Strong Bond Will Be Key Asset, Says Pedri

BY Stats Perform

Yamal is making just his eighth appearance for his country, with Spain boss Luis de la Fuente saying in his press conference on Friday that Yamal and fellow winger Nico Williams "have a gift from God".

Meanwhile, on the other side Croatia's Luka Modric, at 38 years and 280 days, is the oldest outfield player to play at the tournament since Lothar Matthaus for Germany against Portugal in June 2000 (39 years, 91 days).

Lamine Yamal broke through under Xavi at Barcelona in the 2023-24 season. - null
Lamine Yamal Puzzled By Xavi's Sacking After Barcelona U-Turn

BY Stats Perform

He starts alongside Mateo Kovacic and Marcelo Brozovic in midfield, with the experienced trio boasting an impressive 372 international caps between them. 

Modric has also become only the third European player to appear in as many as nine major tournaments (World Cup/Euros), after Matthaus (nine) and Cristiano Ronaldo (10, before 2024).

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Noida Woman Alleges She Found Centipede Inside Amul Ice Cream Ordered Online | Video
  2. Breaking News June 15: Left-Wing Students' Group Call For Strike Over NEET Row; Amit Shah To Review J&K's Security Tomorrow
  3. Odisha: CM Mohan Majhi Allocates Portfolios To Ministers; Keeps Home, Finance | Know Who Gets What
  4. Major Fire Breaks Out Near Manipur CM Biren Singh's Bungalow In Secretariat Complex
  5. Pune Porsche Crash: Juvenile Board Under Scrutiny Over Lapses Found In Report | Details Inside
Entertainment News
  1. Allu Arjun-Starrer ‘Pushpa 2' Release Postponed, Makers Mulling Revisiting Certain Parts
  2. 'More Like A Private Event', Says Taapsee Pannu On Marriage With Danish Shuttler Mathias Boe
  3. Miles Teller To Feature In Paramount's 'An Officer And A Gentleman' Remake
  4. Aishwarya Khare Gives A Sneak Peek Into Her Kasavu Saree For New ‘Bhagya Lakshmi’ Track
  5. Nawazuddin Siddiqui Shows Up In Formal Attire To Promote 'Rautu Ka Raaz' In Juhu
Sports News
  1. Sports News And Scores Today LIVE Updates: Spain Vs Croatia In Euro 2024 Blockbuster Clash; Sumit Nagal Eyes Perugia ATP Challenger Final
  2. Austria Vs France: Stars Excited By N'Golo Kante's Return For Euro 2024
  3. India Vs Canada, T20 World Cup: Third Consecutive Match Abandoned In Florida
  4. Poland Vs Netherlands Preview, UEFA Euro 2024: Match Facts, Team News And Stats
  5. Copa America: Ronaldinho Slams Brazil And Refuses To Support Nation
World News
  1. Eight Israeli Soldiers Killed In Southern Gaza
  2. Germany: Police Kill Afghan Man Who Killed A Compatriot, Then Attacked Soccer Fans
  3. NYC Couple's $100K 'Magnet Fishing' Find Requires 9-Month Wait. Here's Why
  4. What NYC Doormen Don’t Want To See At The Club | Deets Inside
  5. Iran And Sweden Agree To A Prisoner Swap Freeing Man Convicted Of War Crimes Over '88 Executions
Latest Stories
  1. 'Do Aur Do Pyaar' On Disney+ Hotstar Movie Review: Vidya Balan-Pratik Gandhi's Chemistry Keeps This Romcom From Becoming A Yawn Fest
  2. NEP Vs SA, ICC T20 WC 2024: South Africa Survive A Major Upset As Nepal Go Down By One Run - Watch
  3. UGC NET Admit Card 2024 Released: Download Now, Exams Scheduled For June 18
  4. RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Likely To Meet CM Yogi Adityanath Today Amid Rift Buzz With BJP
  5. Fardeen Khan Opens Up On Battling Depression: It's A Natural Process That Everyone Goes Through
  6. Sports News And Scores Today LIVE Updates: Spain Vs Croatia In Euro 2024 Blockbuster Clash; Sumit Nagal Eyes Perugia ATP Challenger Final
  7. ‘Kashmir Not Integral Part Of India’: What Is Arundhati Roy's 2010 Speech That Invoked UAPA
  8. Breaking News June 15: Left-Wing Students' Group Call For Strike Over NEET Row; Amit Shah To Review J&K's Security Tomorrow