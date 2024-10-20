Football

Southampton 2-3 Leicester City, EPL: Ayew Says Late Goal Is 'What We Play Football For'

Jordan Ayew's strike was Leicester's latest goal on record in a Premier League game, and the first time the Foxes have won an away match in which they had trailed by two goals

Jordan Ayew
Jordan Ayew celebrates his winner
info_icon

Jordan Ayew celebrated a goal that represented "what we play football for" after his late winner against Southampton. (More Football News)

Ayew scored in the 98th minute on Saturday to seal a 3-2 comeback win for Steve Cooper's team.

It marked Leicester's latest goal on record in a Premier League game, and the first time the Foxes have ever won an away match in the competition in which they had trailed by two goals.

Ayew, a summer signing from Crystal Palace, drilled low into the corner to seal a memorable victory.

Speaking to BBC Sport, Ayew said: "Massive three points, back-to-back wins especially after the international break is not easy. We did well, we fought, we pushed them and pushed ourselves as well and got the three points. 

"It was just natural instinct. Luckily the ball came, it wasn't easy but I managed to score. We're all happy and hopefully there is more to come.

"Everyone was happy and that's what we play football for, these kinds of moments."

Leicester have lost just one of their last five Premier League games (W2 D2) after losing two of their first three under Cooper.

"We just need to stay humble because we were losing 2-0 so all is not perfect," added Ayew.

"It's not going to be every weekend like this, it's going to be tough. But we have a quality group, we believe in ourselves, we believe in our manager. We are going to give our best for the club."

Southampton raced into a 2-0 lead through Cameron Archer and Joe Aribo at Saint Mary's, with Facundo Buonanotte dragging Leicester back into it in the 64th minute.

Ryan Fraser's red card for a foul in the area paved the way for Jamie Vardy to score from the spot, before Ayew was on hand to seal the spoils.

A frustrated Russell Martin said: "The sending off changed the game. They hadn't had any of the ball near our goal at that point. Then Ryan gets sent off and it becomes really difficult.

"We played some brilliant stuff in the first half-hour but didn't take our chances to kill the game off. Someone gets sent off, it changes the whole context of the game.

"With VAR, I can't have any complaints, they obviously analysed it and looked at it."

