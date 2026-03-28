South Korea Vs Ivory Coast Live Score, FIFA International Friendly: Taegeuk Warriors Face The Elephants In WC Tune-Up

Ivory Coast players train ahead of their face-off with South Korea in Stadium MK. Photo: X/Cote d'Ivoire

South Korea Vs Ivory Coast, FIFA International Friendly 2026: Hello and welcome to our live blog coverage of the international friendly game between South Korea and Ivory Coast at the neutral Stadium MK in Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, England on Saturday (March 28, 2026). The two teams are gearing up for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in June. The Taegeuk Warriors are playing for the first time since November 2025, when they beat Ghana 2-0, while The Elephants are also playing their first game since their quarter-final elimination at the Africa Cup of Nations in January. Follow the live football score and updates of the KOR vs CIV match.

LIVE UPDATES

28 Mar 2026, 07:18:12 pm IST South Korea Vs Ivory Coast Live Score, FIFA International Friendly: Starting XIs Here is how South Korea and Ivory Coast line up for tonight's friendly: 𝙉𝙤𝙩𝙧𝙚 𝙊𝙣𝙯𝙚 𝙙𝙚 𝙙𝙚́𝙥𝙖𝙧𝙩 🇨🇮🐘 𝙥𝙤𝙪𝙧 𝙖𝙛𝙛𝙧𝙤𝙣𝙩𝙚𝙧 𝙡𝙖 𝘾𝙤𝙧𝙚́𝙚 𝙙𝙪 𝙎𝙪𝙙 🇰🇷 pic.twitter.com/g9HxuUZ1pv — Côte d’Ivoire 🇨🇮🐘 (@FIFCI_tweet) March 28, 2026 북중미 월드컵 본격 준비 ⚡!

코트디부아르전에 나서는 대한민국 축구국가대표팀🇰🇷 선발 라인업을 공개합니다



✔남자 축구국가대표팀 친선경기

🇰🇷v🇨🇮#코트디부아르 3.28(토) 23:00📺 TV조선, 쿠팡플레이, tvN#대한민국 #축구국가대표팀 #친선경기 pic.twitter.com/D5Jqtamsgb — theKFA (@theKFA) March 28, 2026

28 Mar 2026, 07:05:21 pm IST South Korea Vs Ivory Coast Live Score, FIFA International Friendly: Start Time, Streaming The match kicks off at 7:30pm IST. The South Korea vs Ivory Coast international friendly will not be streamed or televised live on any platform in India. It will be shown live on RTI La 3 and NCI in Ivory Coast. Fans in South Korea can watch the match live on TV Chosun, TVN, TVING, and Coupang Play.