South Korea Vs Ivory Coast Live Score, FIFA International Friendly: Taegeuk Warriors Face The Elephants In WC Tune-Up

South Korea Vs Ivory Coast Live, FIFA International Friendly 2026: The two teams are gearing up for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in June. Follow the latest score and updates from the KOR vs CIV match

B
Bhuvan Gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published at:
South Korea Vs Ivory Coast Live Score, FIFA International Friendly 2026
Ivory Coast players train ahead of their face-off with South Korea in Stadium MK. Photo: X/Cote d'Ivoire
South Korea Vs Ivory Coast, FIFA International Friendly 2026: Hello and welcome to our live blog coverage of the international friendly game between South Korea and Ivory Coast at the neutral Stadium MK in Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, England on Saturday (March 28, 2026). The two teams are gearing up for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in June. The Taegeuk Warriors are playing for the first time since November 2025, when they beat Ghana 2-0, while The Elephants are also playing their first game since their quarter-final elimination at the Africa Cup of Nations in January. Follow the live football score and updates of the KOR vs CIV match.
LIVE UPDATES

South Korea Vs Ivory Coast Live Score, FIFA International Friendly: Starting XIs

Here is how South Korea and Ivory Coast line up for tonight's friendly:

South Korea Vs Ivory Coast Live Score, FIFA International Friendly: Start Time, Streaming

The match kicks off at 7:30pm IST. The South Korea vs Ivory Coast international friendly will not be streamed or televised live on any platform in India. It will be shown live on RTI La 3 and NCI in Ivory Coast. Fans in South Korea can watch the match live on TV Chosun, TVN, TVING, and Coupang Play.

South Korea Vs Ivory Coast Live Score, FIFA International Friendly: Hey Everyone!

Good evening and a very warm welcome to everyone joining us this Saturday. Sit back and relax as we take you through the build-up and live updates of the international friendly game between South Korea and Ivory Coast.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. RCB Vs SRH LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Rajat Patidar Wins Toss, Opts To Bowl First

  2. MS Dhoni Fit To Play In IPL 2026? CSK Provide Latest Update

  3. Fan Denied Entry At Melbourne's Junction Oval For Wearing 'Free Imran Khan' T-Shirt During Sheffield Shield Final

  4. IPL Dispatch: MLAs Find 'Compromise' Ahead Of RCB Vs SRH Opener; Ashwin Makes 'Doosra' Choice

  5. RCB vs SRH, IPL 2026: Daniel Vettori Updates on Pat Cummins’ Return To Action

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Miami Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Sebastian Korda In Third Round Clash

  2. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Defeat Of This Year

  3. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Loss Of The Year, To Meet Sinner In Final

  4. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka’s Dominant Run Sets Up Blockbuster Final Against Elena Rybakina

  5. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Thumps Linda Noskova To Set Up Final Date With Elena Rybakina

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. 'Rival Who Became Part Of Journey Forever': PV Sindhu Pays Nostalgic Tribute On Carolina Marin's Retirement

  4. Carolina Marin, GOAT Contender And PV Sindhu's Rio Rival, Retires At 32

  5. Thomas & Uber Cup 2026: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu Headline India's Squads; Satwik-Chirag To Feature

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 27, 2026

  2. West Asia War Hits Home: Azadpur Mandi Vendors Struggle As Rising LPG Prices Impact Livelihoods

  3. Mohan Bhagwat Flags Illegal Immigration, Calls for Three-Child Policy

  4. When The Alphonso Fell Silent

  5. Activists, Students Protest Passage Of Transgender Persons (Protection Of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2026

Entertainment News

  1. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  2. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  3. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

  4. Dhurandhar: The Revenge Review | Aditya Dhar’s Bloated Spy Sequel Centring Ranveer Singh Is More Jingoist-Than-Thou

  5. US-Israel War On Iran: Are We Witnessing An Escalating War Through Influencers?

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. Iran-Linked Hackers Breach FBI Chief Kash Patel’s Personal Email, Leak Files

  2. US-Israel-Iran War: UN Warns Of Humanitarian Crisis In Lebanon; Israel Plans For More Attacks On Iran

  3. Is Former President Hassan Rouhani Trump’s Most Pragmatic Bet For Regime Change?

  4. Heritage Under Attack In Iran

  5. Iran Rejects Trump’s 15-Point Plan, Sets Five Conditions To End War

Latest Stories

  1. James Tolkan Dies At 94: Back To The Future And Top Gun Star Passes Away

  2. PM Modi Lacks Courage to Oppose Israel's Actions In West Bank: Jairam Ramesh

  3. MS Dhoni Fit To Play In IPL 2026? CSK Provide Latest Update

  4. US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: US And Israeli Forces Srike Tehran And Isfahan As War On Iran Reaches One Month

  5. Emergency at Delhi IGI Airport as IndiGo Flight Lands Safely After Mid-Air Engine Scare

  6. IMAX India VP Faces Backlash Over ‘Project Hail Mary’ Shows, Calls Fan Reaction ‘Tantrum’

  7. Weekly Horoscope For March 29–April 4, 2026: Growth and Challenges Ahead for Aries, Gemini and Scorpio

  8. RCB Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Will Virat Kohli Play Today?