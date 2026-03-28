South Korea Vs Ivory Coast Live Score, FIFA International Friendly: Taegeuk Warriors Face The Elephants In WC Tune-Up

South Korea Vs Ivory Coast Live Score, FIFA International Friendly: Starting XIs
Here is how South Korea and Ivory Coast line up for tonight's friendly:
South Korea Vs Ivory Coast Live Score, FIFA International Friendly: Start Time, Streaming
The match kicks off at 7:30pm IST. The South Korea vs Ivory Coast international friendly will not be streamed or televised live on any platform in India. It will be shown live on RTI La 3 and NCI in Ivory Coast. Fans in South Korea can watch the match live on TV Chosun, TVN, TVING, and Coupang Play.
South Korea Vs Ivory Coast Live Score, FIFA International Friendly: Hey Everyone!
Good evening and a very warm welcome to everyone joining us this Saturday. Sit back and relax as we take you through the build-up and live updates of the international friendly game between South Korea and Ivory Coast.