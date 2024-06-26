Slovakia Vs Romania Live Streaming UEFA Euro 2024: When, Where To Watch SVK Vs ROM European Championship Match

In a crucial Euro 2024 Group E clash, Slovakia will face Romania at Deutsche Bank Park on Wednesday, with the winner potentially securing the top spot in the group and a place in the knockout rounds. Remarkably, all four teams in Group E are tied on three points after two matches. (More Football News)
Slovakia, participating in their third consecutive Euros, started their campaign with a notable victory against Belgium, a side boasting talents like Kevin De Bruyne and Amadou Onana. However, they stumbled against Ukraine, losing 2-1 despite taking an early lead.
Slovakia must at least draw on Wednesday to have a realistic chance of progressing. A win against Romania would guarantee their place in the round of 16, and they would top the group if Belgium failed to beat Ukraine. Conversely, a loss, combined with a non-defeat for Belgium, would see Slovakia exit the tournament.
Under the guidance of Francesco Calzona, who took over in August 2022, Slovakia have shown improvement, winning 10 of their last 15 games. They lost only twice in their Euro 2024 qualifiers, both times to Portugal. Although they were defeated by Ukraine last Friday, they had been unbeaten in their previous four matches, winning three.
Romania, meanwhile, need only to avoid defeat to advance to the round of 16 and can top the group with a win if Belgium do not defeat Ukraine. A loss, coupled with a favourable result for Ukraine, would eliminate them.
Romania's form has been mixed; they qualified impressively for Euro 2024, topping their group ahead of Switzerland and conceding just four goals in 10 matches. However, their preparations were less than ideal, as they failed to win any of their four games before the tournament and lost 2-0 to Belgium in their last outing.
Here are all the details about Slovakia vs Romania, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group E matchday 3 Live Streaming:
When is the Slovakia vs Romania, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group E match?
The Slovakia vs Romania, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group E match will be played at the Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt on Wednesday, June 26 at 9:30 PM IST.
Where to watch Slovakia vs Romania, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group E match?
Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights for UEFA Euro 2024 in India and the Indian sub-continent -- Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam.
All matches of UEFA Euro 2024 can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.