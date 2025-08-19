Shillong Lajong Vs NorthEast United Highlights, Durand Cup 2025 SF: The Highlanders Seal Yet Another Final Spot

Shillong Lajong Vs NorthEast United Highlights, Durand Cup 2025 Semifinal: Follow highlights and updates from the SLFC v NEUFC Durand Cup 2025 clash at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong on Tuesday

Outlook Sports Desk
NorthEast United-vs-Shillong Lajong
Durand Cup 2025: NorthEast United vs Shillong Lajong at the JN Stadum. X/thedurandcup
Here are the highlights of the Durand Cup 2025 semifinal match between Shillong Lajong and NorthEast United taking place on Tuesday, August 19 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in the scenic Meghalaya capital of Shillong. Defending champions have defeated hosts Shillong Lajong FC 1-0 in the first semi-final of the Durand Cup to book their place in the final. The winner will meet either East Bengal or Diamond Harbour FC in the final on August 23 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.
LIVE UPDATES

Shillong Lajong Vs NorthEast United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025 Semifinal: FT

Redeem Tlang’s 36th minute strike proves the difference as NorthEast United beat Shillong Lajong in the Durand Cup semi-final.

Shillong Lajong Vs NorthEast United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025 Semifinal

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Durand Cup 2025 semifinal match between Shillong Lajong and NorthEast United taking place on Tuesday, August 19 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in the scenic Meghalaya capital of Shillong.

Shillong Lajong Vs NorthEast United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025 Semifinal

This clash brings back memories of last year’s semi-final, where the Highlanders cruised to a 3-0 victory. Riding high on confidence, they now aim for back-to-back appearances in the Durand Cup final.

Shillong Lajong Vs NorthEast United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025 Semifinal

The Durand Cup 2025 Semi-Final 1 between Shillong Lajong FC and NorthEast United FC will be telecast live in India on TV and on digital platforms. CLICK HERE to know.

Shillong Lajong Vs NorthEast United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025 Semifinal

NorthEast United have already defeated Shillong Lajong in the group stage earlier in this tournament. In a close encounter, the Highlanders had emerged victorious 2-1 to hand Lajong their only loss of the competition so far.

Shillong Lajong Vs NorthEast United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025 Semifinal

Shillong Lajong booked their semi-final spot as one of the best second-placed finishers, showing real fight in the quarters with a spirited comeback win over Indian Navy FT. The I-League side will once again be underdogs but will hope to disrupt their ISL rivals with the same grit and energy.

NorthEast United, meanwhile, head into Shillong brimming with belief after thrashing Bodoland FC 4-0 in the last eight. Their earlier 2-2 stumble against Rangdajied United forced coach Juan Pedro Benali to revert to his strongest XI, and it paid off handsomely.

Shillong Lajong Vs NorthEast United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025 Semifinal: Starting XIs

Shillong Lajong Vs NorthEast United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025 Semifinal: KO

And we are underway at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong as SLFC take on NEUFC in the semi-final of the Durand Cup 2025.

SLFC 0-0 NEUFC 1'

Shillong Lajong Vs NorthEast United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025 Semifinal: Familiar Opponents

The fixture is a repeat of last year’s semi-final and also their second meeting in this year’s competition. On both occasions, the Highlanders emerged victorious, cruising to a dominant 3-0 win in last year’s semi-final and battling to a hard-fought 2-1 success in the group stage this time.

SLFC 0-0 NEUFC 3'

Shillong Lajong Vs NorthEast United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025 Semifinal: First Yellow-card Of The Evening

NorthEast United player Rinzu is injured as Lajong's Moola gets a yellow card for a harsh foul on him.

SLFC 0-0 NEUFC 6'

Shillong Lajong Vs NorthEast United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025 Semifinal: Hosts Having The Upper-hand

Shillong Lajong having the best start to the semi-final against NorthEast United at the JN Stadium. Phrangki Buam and Everbrightson Sana have been on the attack and tried the best possible way to score but NEUFC defence has stood tall.

SLFC 0-0 NEUFC 10'

Shillong Lajong Vs NorthEast United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025 Semifinal: Shillong Lajong With Most Of Chances

The Highlanders have been quiet and it's the hosts who have been on the attack for the opening 10-15 minutes of the game.

SLFC 0-0 NEUFC 17'

Shillong Lajong Vs NorthEast United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025 Semifinal: Ref Getting Treated

An unusual sight as match referee is down and is getting treated from the medics. The match is delayed as the officials look to get the referee back up and running. Sadly, he has to walk back and the fourth official will now take over the proceedings.

SLFC 0-0 NEUFC 27'

Shillong Lajong Vs NorthEast United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025 Semifinal: Goal!

Redem Tlang gives the defending champions the lead! All the good work from Lajong undone from The Highlanders' Tlang.

SLFC 0-1 NEUFC 36'

Shillong Lajong Vs NorthEast United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025 Semifinal: Approaching HT

The game is approaching half-time with NorthEast United in the lead against Lajong at the JN Stadium. Head coach Juan Pedro Benali will be not pleased with the lead as they have allowed the hosts far too many chances in the game.

SLFC 0-1 NEUFC 43'

Shillong Lajong Vs NorthEast United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025 Semifinal: HT

First-half ends with NorthEast United going into the break with a 1-0 lead via Redem Tlang goal.

SLFC 0-1 NEUFC HT'

Shillong Lajong Vs NorthEast United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025 Semifinal: Second-half Underway

NorthEast United will look to gain on the lead as the second-half gets underway at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

SLFC 0-1 NEUFC 46'

Shillong Lajong Vs NorthEast United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025 Semifinal: Alaaeddine Ajaraie Wins Free-kick

Alaaeddine Ajaraie is the leading goal-scorer in the Durand Cup 2025 and the Moroccan wins a free-kick for his side with some clever hold-up play. Free-kick taken but no danger for the Lajong side.

SLFC 0-1 NEUFC 53'

Shillong Lajong Vs NorthEast United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025 Semifinal: Everbrightson Sana's Clever Play

Everbrightson Sana again draws foul from Asheet Akhtar. NorthEast United would want to stay away from the ploys of the Shillong Lajong youngster, given the former is already booked.

SLFC 0-1 NEUFC 59'

Shillong Lajong Vs NorthEast United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025 Semifinal: Highlanders Miss Chance

Gladdy Nellcen Kharbuli strikes the upright of the bar! The Highlanders could have had their second goal as Shillong Lajong’s defence was caught napping.

SLFC 0-1 NEUFC 66'

Shillong Lajong Vs NorthEast United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025 Semifinal: The Hosts Search For Equaliser

It's all NorthEast at the moment as SLFC hunt for an equaliser against the defending champions at the JN Stadium.

SLFC 0-1 NEUFC 72'

Shillong Lajong Vs NorthEast United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025 Semifinal: No Extra-time

There will be no extra-time in this semi-final and if Shillong Lajong equalise in the final ten minutes, we will go to penalties.

SLFC 0-1 NEUFC 81'

Shillong Lajong Vs NorthEast United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025 Semifinal: Alaaeddine Ajaraie Injury Scare

Wow, Highlanders' fans will be worried as Alaaeddine Ajaraie goes down tumbling from a tackle from the Lajong goalie. The medics are treating the no 14 forward. Good news is that he is up and running.

SLFC 0-1 NEUFC 86'

Shillong Lajong Vs NorthEast United LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025 Semifinal: Six Minutes Added

Six minutes added in the stoppages as the Highlanders are minutes away from clinching consecutive final appearance in the Durand Cup 2025.

SLFC 0-1 NEUFC 90+1'

Published At:
