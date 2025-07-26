SLFC Vs MAFTT Highlights, Durand Cup 2025: Shillong Lajong Dominate In 6-0 Win Over Malaysian Armed Forces

Catch the highlights of Shillong Lajong Vs Malaysian Armed Forces match in the Durand Cup 2025, right here

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
durand cup X shillong lajong
Shillong Lajong vs Malaysian Armed Forces match in the Durand Cup 2025. Photo: X | Durand Cup
Here are the highlights of the Durand Cup 2025 as India's Shillong Lajong FC faced Group E opponents Malaysian Armed Forces in the 134th Durand Cup at the JN Stadium. Indian club dominated in the match and scored just one goal in the first half. But after the half-time, they scored five more goals to win the match 6-0. Catch the highlights of Shillong Lajong Vs Malaysian Armed Forces match in the Durand Cup 2025, right here
LIVE UPDATES

Shillong Lajong Vs Malaysian Armed Forces LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Teams And Groups

  • Group A: East Bengal FC, Indian Air Force FT, Namdhari FC, South United FC

  • Group B: Mohun Bagan Super Giant, Mohammedan SC, Diamond Harbour FC, Border Security Force FT

  • Group C: Jamshedpur FC, Tribhuvan Army FT, Indian Army FT, 1 Ladakh FC

  • Group D: Punjab FC, ITBP FT, Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC, Bodoland FC

  • Group E: Shillong Lajong FC, NorthEast United FC, Malaysian Armed Forces, Rangdajied United FC

  • Group F: TRAU FC, NEROCA FC, Real Kashmir FC, Indian Navy FT

Shillong Lajong Vs Malaysian Armed Forces LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: What Time Is The Match?

When is the Shillong Lajong Vs Malaysian Armed Forces match at Durand Cup 2025?

The Shillong Lajong Vs Malaysian Armed Forces match at Durand Cup 2025 takes place on July 26, 2025. Kick off time is 4pm IST.

Where to watch the Shillong Lajong Vs Malaysian Armed Forces match at Durand Cup 2025?

The Durand Cup 2025, Group E match between Shillong Lajong FC and Malaysian Armed Forces will be streamed live on the Sony LIV app and website. Live telecast of the Durand Cup football matches will be available on the Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD TV channels in India.

Shillong Lajong Vs Malaysian Armed Forces LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Malaysian Armed Forces Assistant Head Coach Masrizar bin Mizalan Ahead Of Game

“We are looking forward to starting our Durand Cup campaign. It’s always special to represent the Malaysian Armed Forces on an international stage. The team has trained hard, and the players are motivated to perform well. Our focus is on executing our plans and playing disciplined football."

Shillong Lajong Vs Malaysian Armed Forces LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Birendra Thapa, SLFC Coach, Speaks Ahead Of The Game

“We are very excited to play our first match of the Durand Cup at home. The team is well-prepared and eager to give it our all. The environment in the camp is very positive, the boys are looking sharp, focused and ready to step up,” Thapa said.

Shillong Lajong Vs Malaysian Armed Forces LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Match Starts

The match between Shillong Lajong and Malaysian Armed Forces started with the Indian team getting an advantage. Both sides are trying to take a lead in the first half.

6' LAJ 0-0 ATM

Shillong Lajong Vs Malaysian Armed Forces LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Goal!

The Indian club Shillong Lajong has taken a lead in the first half after a brilliant 10th minute goal. There were some changes to the opponent players, but they failed to convert them.

16' LAJ 1-0 ATM

Shillong Lajong Vs Malaysian Armed Forces LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Sana Gets Warning!

Shillong Lajong player Sana was taking the ball single-handedly near the opponent's goalpost when he was tackled by A Malaysian player. He managed to go past him but pluck his jersey in the process. The referee saw that and immediately blew the whistle. It was the first warning for Lajong player.

25' LAJ 1-0 ATM

Shillong Lajong Vs Malaysian Armed Forces LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Physio On Field

Another player of Malaysian Armed Forces has gone down. This time, physio was called in the ground and he examined the player, sprayed something and took the player on the sidelines as he walked off slowly. 10 minutes are left in the first half and Malaysian club need to find a =n equaliser.

35' LAJ 1-0 ATM

Shillong Lajong Vs Malaysian Armed Forces LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Three Minutes Added

Three minutes have been added in the first half after Malaysian Armed Forces failed to find their first goal of the match. They are trying their best to score one. But Indian club is hopeful to avoid that.

45' LAJ 1-0 ATM

Shillong Lajong Vs Malaysian Armed Forces LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Half-Time

Shillong Lajong are leading by one goal thanks to a 10th-minute header from Sana. Malaysian Armed Forces had some chances, but they failed to convert them and now Indian club will also try to double their lead as they come out after the half-time.

Half-Time - LAJ 1-0 ATM

Shillong Lajong Vs Malaysian Armed Forces LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: 2nd Half Starts

The second half of the match started after a 20-minute half-time break. Shillong Lajong are in lead and the players are trying their best to increase the difference of the goals. Head Coach Birendra Thapa is looking restless with a water-bottle in his hands on the sidelines.

46' LAJ 1-0 ATM

Shillong Lajong Vs Malaysian Armed Forces LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Goals

Phrangki Buam scored back-to-back goals for Shillong Lajong right after the half-time and took his team in a respectable position. He scored his first goal in the 47th minute, then folowed the same in the 49th minute.

55' LAJ 3-0 ATM

Shillong Lajong Vs Malaysian Armed Forces LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: More Goals

Two more goals by the Indian club as they take a 5-0 lead over Malaysian Armed Forces in the match. Shillong Lajong have taken a big 5-0 lead in the match. Malaysian side is looking tired and there is lack of defence in their game.

70' LAJ 5-0 ATM

Shillong Lajong Vs Malaysian Armed Forces LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Injury

One of Malaysian Armed Forces player was injured and was in high pain when the referee asked for physio. The team of physio came and a stretcher was called to take him back to the pavilion. The tourists are in desperate need to find their first goal of the match.

85' LAJ 5-0 ATM

Shillong Lajong Vs Malaysian Armed Forces LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Full-Time

Tongper came as a substitute for Sana and he managed to score a goal in the last minute of the match. Five minutes were added in the second half and he managed to get one goal in the very last minute.

Full Time - LAJ 6-0 ATM

That's All From Our Side!

Shillong Lajong won the match with a margin of 6-0 against Malaysian Armed Forces in Group E fixture at the Durand Cup 2025. That's all from our side. Goodbye and take care!

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Asia Cup 2025 Squad: Suryakumar Yadav To Lead 15-member Team; Gill Named Vice-captain

  2. Asia Cup 2025: From Shubman Gill Return To Shreyas Iyer's Exclusion – Three Surprises From India's Squad Announcement

  3. India Announce Squad For ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Check Who's In, Who's Out

  4. Australia Vs South Africa 1st ODI: Maharaj Fifer Floors Hosts As Proteas Win By 98 Runs

  5. PCB Central Contracts 2025: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan Demoted, No Category A Players

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz-Emma Raducanu Lose In Mixed Doubles Round Of 16

  2. Raducanu/Alcaraz Vs Pegula/Draper Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open 2025 Round Of 16 Match

  3. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Withdraws From Mixed Doubles Due To Illness

  4. Danilovic/Djokovic Vs Andreeva/Medvedev Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open 2025 Round Of 16 Match

  5. V Williams/Opelka Vs Muchova/Rublev Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch US Open Round Of 16 Match

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Shimla's Bizarre Water Crisis: Dry Spell During Monsoon Explained

  2. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  3. Opposition Set to Announce Joint VP Candidate, Likely Tamil Nadu Face Against NDA’s Radhakrishnan

  4. As Local Polls Loom, Twin Troubles Rock Pinarayi Vijayan Government In Kerala

  5. IMD Weather Alert Today: Red Warning for Mumbai, Goa, Gujarat and Karnataka

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Thaw In India-China Ties As Wang Yi Lands In Delhi

  2. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  3. Modi To Attend SCO Summit As India-China Relations Show Upward Trend, Says NSA Doval

  4. Trump, Zelensky Say ‘Good Chance’ Of Ending Russia-Ukraine War After White House Talks

  5. Hamas Accepts Ceasefire Proposal For Gaza, Awaiting Israel’s Response

Latest Stories

  1. Matthew Perry Death Case: 'Ketamine Queen' Jasveen Sangha Agrees To Plead Guilty In Friends Actor Overdose Case

  2. Thama Teaser: Ayushmann, Rashmika Starrer Promises An Eternal Love Story With Supernatural Twist

  3. Virgo Zodiac Sign - Grounded, Graceful, And Goal-Oriented

  4. AR Murugadoss Reveals It Was 'Not Easy' To Work With Salman Khan In Sikandar: He Turns Up On Set Only By 8 PM

  5. Mumbai Weather Today: Heavy Rains Trigger Red Alert, Schools Closed, and Airlines Issue Advisory

  6. August 19, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Aries, Leo, and Aquarius

  7. Girl Therapy, Girl Dinner: The Trivialisation Of Female Coping Mechanisms In Digital Culture

  8. Trump, Zelensky Say ‘Good Chance’ Of Ending Russia-Ukraine War After White House Talks