SLFC Vs MAFTT Highlights, Durand Cup 2025: Shillong Lajong Dominate In 6-0 Win Over Malaysian Armed Forces

Shillong Lajong vs Malaysian Armed Forces match in the Durand Cup 2025. Photo: X | Durand Cup

Here are the highlights of the Durand Cup 2025 as India's Shillong Lajong FC faced Group E opponents Malaysian Armed Forces in the 134th Durand Cup at the JN Stadium. Indian club dominated in the match and scored just one goal in the first half. But after the half-time, they scored five more goals to win the match 6-0. Catch the highlights of Shillong Lajong Vs Malaysian Armed Forces match in the Durand Cup 2025, right here

26 Jul 2025, 02:43:57 pm IST Shillong Lajong Vs Malaysian Armed Forces LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Teams And Groups Group A : East Bengal FC, Indian Air Force FT, Namdhari FC, South United FC

Group B : Mohun Bagan Super Giant, Mohammedan SC, Diamond Harbour FC, Border Security Force FT

Group C : Jamshedpur FC, Tribhuvan Army FT, Indian Army FT, 1 Ladakh FC

Group D : Punjab FC, ITBP FT, Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC, Bodoland FC

Group E : Shillong Lajong FC, NorthEast United FC, Malaysian Armed Forces, Rangdajied United FC

Group F: TRAU FC, NEROCA FC, Real Kashmir FC, Indian Navy FT

26 Jul 2025, 02:58:28 pm IST Shillong Lajong Vs Malaysian Armed Forces LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: What Time Is The Match? When is the Shillong Lajong Vs Malaysian Armed Forces match at Durand Cup 2025? The Shillong Lajong Vs Malaysian Armed Forces match at Durand Cup 2025 takes place on July 26, 2025. Kick off time is 4pm IST. Where to watch the Shillong Lajong Vs Malaysian Armed Forces match at Durand Cup 2025? The Durand Cup 2025, Group E match between Shillong Lajong FC and Malaysian Armed Forces will be streamed live on the Sony LIV app and website. Live telecast of the Durand Cup football matches will be available on the Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD TV channels in India.

26 Jul 2025, 03:14:23 pm IST Shillong Lajong Vs Malaysian Armed Forces LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Malaysian Armed Forces Assistant Head Coach Masrizar bin Mizalan Ahead Of Game “We are looking forward to starting our Durand Cup campaign. It’s always special to represent the Malaysian Armed Forces on an international stage. The team has trained hard, and the players are motivated to perform well. Our focus is on executing our plans and playing disciplined football."

26 Jul 2025, 03:43:36 pm IST Shillong Lajong Vs Malaysian Armed Forces LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Birendra Thapa, SLFC Coach, Speaks Ahead Of The Game “We are very excited to play our first match of the Durand Cup at home. The team is well-prepared and eager to give it our all. The environment in the camp is very positive, the boys are looking sharp, focused and ready to step up,” Thapa said.

26 Jul 2025, 04:10:09 pm IST Shillong Lajong Vs Malaysian Armed Forces LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Match Starts The match between Shillong Lajong and Malaysian Armed Forces started with the Indian team getting an advantage. Both sides are trying to take a lead in the first half. 6' LAJ 0-0 ATM

26 Jul 2025, 04:17:45 pm IST Shillong Lajong Vs Malaysian Armed Forces LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Goal! The Indian club Shillong Lajong has taken a lead in the first half after a brilliant 10th minute goal. There were some changes to the opponent players, but they failed to convert them. 16' LAJ 1-0 ATM

26 Jul 2025, 04:26:32 pm IST Shillong Lajong Vs Malaysian Armed Forces LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Sana Gets Warning! Shillong Lajong player Sana was taking the ball single-handedly near the opponent's goalpost when he was tackled by A Malaysian player. He managed to go past him but pluck his jersey in the process. The referee saw that and immediately blew the whistle. It was the first warning for Lajong player. 25' LAJ 1-0 ATM

26 Jul 2025, 04:37:47 pm IST Shillong Lajong Vs Malaysian Armed Forces LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Physio On Field Another player of Malaysian Armed Forces has gone down. This time, physio was called in the ground and he examined the player, sprayed something and took the player on the sidelines as he walked off slowly. 10 minutes are left in the first half and Malaysian club need to find a =n equaliser. 35' LAJ 1-0 ATM

26 Jul 2025, 04:48:07 pm IST Shillong Lajong Vs Malaysian Armed Forces LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Three Minutes Added Three minutes have been added in the first half after Malaysian Armed Forces failed to find their first goal of the match. They are trying their best to score one. But Indian club is hopeful to avoid that. 45' LAJ 1-0 ATM

26 Jul 2025, 04:51:38 pm IST Shillong Lajong Vs Malaysian Armed Forces LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Half-Time Shillong Lajong are leading by one goal thanks to a 10th-minute header from Sana. Malaysian Armed Forces had some chances, but they failed to convert them and now Indian club will also try to double their lead as they come out after the half-time. Half-Time - LAJ 1-0 ATM

26 Jul 2025, 05:21:41 pm IST Shillong Lajong Vs Malaysian Armed Forces LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: 2nd Half Starts The second half of the match started after a 20-minute half-time break. Shillong Lajong are in lead and the players are trying their best to increase the difference of the goals. Head Coach Birendra Thapa is looking restless with a water-bottle in his hands on the sidelines. 46' LAJ 1-0 ATM

26 Jul 2025, 05:35:17 pm IST Shillong Lajong Vs Malaysian Armed Forces LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Goals Phrangki Buam scored back-to-back goals for Shillong Lajong right after the half-time and took his team in a respectable position. He scored his first goal in the 47th minute, then folowed the same in the 49th minute. 55' LAJ 3-0 ATM

26 Jul 2025, 05:46:10 pm IST Shillong Lajong Vs Malaysian Armed Forces LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: More Goals Two more goals by the Indian club as they take a 5-0 lead over Malaysian Armed Forces in the match. Shillong Lajong have taken a big 5-0 lead in the match. Malaysian side is looking tired and there is lack of defence in their game. 70' LAJ 5-0 ATM

26 Jul 2025, 05:53:33 pm IST Shillong Lajong Vs Malaysian Armed Forces LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Injury One of Malaysian Armed Forces player was injured and was in high pain when the referee asked for physio. The team of physio came and a stretcher was called to take him back to the pavilion. The tourists are in desperate need to find their first goal of the match. 85' LAJ 5-0 ATM

26 Jul 2025, 06:00:09 pm IST Shillong Lajong Vs Malaysian Armed Forces LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Full-Time Tongper came as a substitute for Sana and he managed to score a goal in the last minute of the match. Five minutes were added in the second half and he managed to get one goal in the very last minute. Full Time - LAJ 6-0 ATM