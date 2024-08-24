Brenden Aaronson and Daniel James struck either side of half-time to secure Leeds United's first win of the new season, beating Sheffield Wednesday 2-0 on Friday. (More Football News)
Aaronson notched his second league goal of the season early on, before James sealed the victory with a fine finish for his 30th goal involvement for the club.
The visitors started brightly at Hillsborough as Mateo Joseph was the first to test James Beadle inside the opening five minutes of the contest.
And their attacking persistence was rewarded in the 24th minute when Aaronson swept a left-footed effort home after Joseph had been fouled inside the penalty area.
Despite registering seven shots in the first 45 minutes, the visitors were unable to increase their advantage, but it didn't take long to claim that two-goal cushion.
Joseph, once again the architect, saw his cutting pass pick out James, who sprinted clear of the Owls' defence before delicately lobbing the ball over Beadle.
The Welshman's strike was the second goal Leeds have scored in the first 15 minutes of the second half in the Championship this season, with only Watford (three) bettering that total thus far.
Leeds' triumph moved them up into fourth in the early season standings ahead of tomorrow's Championship action.
Data Debrief: Joseph inspires Leeds victory
Going into the encounter, Leeds had failed to win their last four Championship games, but their star quality at the top end of the pitch shone through.
Despite not getting on the scoresheet, Joseph was the standout performer for Farke's side and looked a fitting replacement for the gap left by Georginio Rutter.
The Spaniard registered the most shots (four) and touches in the opposition box (seven), producing an expected goals (xG) of 0.3, a total only bettered by James (0.46).