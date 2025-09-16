Chris Wilder Returns For Third Spell At Sheffield United, Day After Ruben Selles Sacking

Chris Wilder was dismissed by Sheffield United at the end of last season
His replacement Ruben Selles was sacked after fifth straight loss in EFL Championship
Blades sit bottom of the table with no points
Chris Wilder has returned to Sheffield United for a third stint in charge of the club, three months after the end of his second.
Wilder was dismissed by United at the end of last season after the club lost to Sunderland in the Championship play-off final, missing out on a return to the Premier League.
He was replaced by Ruben Selles, who was sacked on Sunday following a 5-0 defeat to Ipswich Town on Friday. It was the Spaniard's fifth straight loss in the Championship.
The Blades sit bottom of the table with no points, and have just scored one goal this season, which came in their opening-day 4-1 defeat to Bristol City.
Wilder first took charge of United in May 2016, leading them to the Premier League before departing in March 2021, with his second spell beginning in December 2023.
In the Championship, he has overseen 138 games in charge of United, winning 74 of those (D28 L36).
Overall, Wilder has managed 305 games in the United dugout and has a 45.9% win percentage across his previous two spells.
"Following a difficult start to the season, the board felt it necessary to make a change in order to stabilise performances and strengthen our push for promotion," the United board said in a statement.
"While the adoption of a different style of play was pursued with ambition, results have clearly not met expectations.
"Chris Wilder returns with proven leadership and an unparalleled understanding of Sheffield United. We are confident he is the right person to restore momentum, unite the squad and supporters, and deliver the results necessary to achieve our objectives this season.
"We would like to thank Ruben Selles for his hard work and professionalism during his time at the club. Responsibility for recent results lies with us as owners, and we remain fully committed to supporting the team and pursuing promotion."
Wilder's first game back for United will be at Bramall Lane against Charlton Athletic on Saturday.