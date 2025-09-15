Sheffield United Sack Ruben Selles After Five Straight Losses, Chris Wilder Lined Up For Return

Chris Wilder’s return would make it his third spell in charge at Bramall Lane. In his first stint, he led Sheffield United all the way from League One to the Premier League, overseeing a ninth-placed finish in 2019-20 after they briefly flirted with the European places

Ruben Selles has been sacked by Sheffield United
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Sheffield United part ways with head coach Ruben Selles after 5-0 defeat to Ipswich Town

  • Former boss Chris Wilder seemingly close to a return just three months after his exit

  • Wilder's first game back at the helm could be at home to Charlton Athletic

Sheffield United have parted company with head coach Ruben Selles after Friday's 5-0 defeat to Ipswich Town extended their losing start to the Championship season.

Sheffield United narrowly missed out on promotion back to the Premier League last term, losing the play-off final 2-1 to Sunderland at Wembley.

That loss led to Chris Wilder being relieved of his duties and replaced by former Southampton, Reading and Hull City boss Selles, but the Spaniard only lasted five league games.

The Blades opened their season with another dismal performance, losing 4-1 to Bristol City, who they had dominated in the play-off semi-finals just months earlier. 

They then suffered three consecutive 1-0 defeats against Swansea City, Millwall and Middlesbrough, leaving them bottom of the table.

And Friday's resounding loss to Ipswich proved the final straw, with the club confirming on Sunday that Selles had left his post. 

It is already being reported that the Blades have found their replacement, with former boss Wilder seemingly close to a return just three months after his exit.

Wilder’s return would make it his third spell in charge at Bramall Lane. In his first stint, he led the club all the way from League One to the Premier League, overseeing a ninth-placed finish in 2019-20 after they briefly flirted with the European places.

Wilder was dismissed after a dreadful start to the following campaign, which ended in relegation under Paul Heckingbottom.

He returned to replace Heckingbottom midway through the 2023-24 season but was unable to prevent them dropping to the second tier again.

His first game back at the helm could be at home to Charlton Athletic, who are 18th in the table with five points from as many matches, next Saturday.

