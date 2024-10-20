Football

Serie A: Simone Inzaghi Expects Inter To Deliver Strong Performance Against Struggling Roma

"We know what kind of opponent we are going to face," Inzaghi told Inter TV on Saturday

Simone-Inzaghi
Inter head coach Simone Inzaghi
info_icon

Simone Inzaghi still expects Inter to put their best foot forward as he anticipates a tough test against struggling Roma on Sunday. (More Sports News)

Roma have won just two of their nine games across all competitions this season, though Ivan Juric's side are unbeaten in their last three home outings.

Inter, meanwhile, slipped down to third following Juventus' win on Saturday, and are looking for a fourth win on the bounce following their 2-1 derby defeat to Milan. 

And even though they face a side still in search of their best form, Inzaghi has warned Inter that they cannot let their guard down. 

"We know what kind of opponent we are going to face," Inzaghi told Inter TV on Saturday.

"We've faced [coach Ivan] Juric many times in recent years, he is clearly bringing his philosophy to Roma, and we must be ready to put in a good performance, both with and without the ball. [Achieving] it will take a great Inter."

Inter will be without injured midfielders Piotr Zielinski and Kristjan Asllani, though the pair have featured minimally for Inter so far, with the former only playing 68 minutes in Serie so far this season.

"The international break shouldn't influence us. Before the break we had three wins, we need to continue on our path," Inzaghi said.

"We've got many players who have played many minutes, others like Lautaro [Martinez] and [Mehdi] Taremi who have flown far but come back in quite well, all except Zielinski who returned with a slight injury and will not play.

"Asllani picked up a slight knock to his knee and also won't be available, but [Thomas] Berenbruch will be in the squad, a promising talent from [our under-19 team], so we won't have any issues."

Inter have a busy week ahead of them, returning to Champions League action on Wednesday to face Young Boys before hosting Juventus in Serie A next weekend. 

Despite the packed schedule between the two international breaks, Inzaghi is determined to take it one game at a time.

"We know that we're about to play seven games in 20 days, so we need to do well but at the moment, the only concern for myself and the squad is to prepare well for the game against Roma [on Sunday]," he added.

"We will try to draw on the entire squad knowing that many of the lads try to cause me and my staff trouble on a daily basis when making our selections." 

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Test Day 5: Start Delayed Due To Wet Outfield As Jasprit Bumrah And Co Eye To Defend 107 Runs
  2. BHU Vs MDV, T20I Quadrangular Series Toss Update: Bhutan Field First Against Maldives
  3. India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 5 Live Streaming: Check Hourly Bengaluru Weather Forecast
  4. Brisbane Heat Women Vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch T20 Spring Challenge Final Match
  5. Gambia Vs Mozambique Live Streaming T20 WC Africa Sub Regional Qualifier: When, Where To Watch
Football News
  1. Serie A: Simone Inzaghi Expects Inter To Deliver Strong Performance Against Struggling Roma
  2. Milan Vs Udinese: Fonseca Praises Team's Spirit In Narrow Home Win Despite Playing A Man Down
  3. PSG 4-2 Strasbourg, Ligue 1: Hosts Reclaim The Top Spot After Thrilling Goalfest
  4. Girona Vs Real Sociedad: Michel Urges Team To Adapt Amid Injury Woes Following Narrow Defeat
  5. Paul Pogba's Juventus Comeback Hopes Diminish As Cristiano Giuntoli Declares Squad Complete
Tennis News
  1. Jannik Sinner Stages Comeback To Defeat Carlos Alcaraz, Claims Inaugural Six Kings Slam Title
  2. 6 Kings Slam: Rafael Nadal Thanks Novak Djokovic For Pushing Him After Final Meeting
  3. 6 Kings Slam: Novak Djokovic Edges Out Rafael Nadal In Last Clash Between The Tennis Greats
  4. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch 6 Kings Slam Final
  5. Rafael Nadal Vs Novak Djokovic Live Streaming, 6 Kings Slam: When And Where To Watch Final Meeting Of Two Legends
Hockey News
  1. Malaysia Vs Japan Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch MAS Vs JPN Juniors
  2. Australia Vs New Zealand Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch AUS Vs NZ Juniors
  3. India Vs Great Britain Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch IND Vs GBR Juniors
  4. Sultan Of Johor Cup: India Colts Register Dominant 4-2 Win Against Japan
  5. Malaysia Vs New Zealand Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch MAS Vs NZ Juniors

Trending Stories

National News
  1. The Land Conflict Blot On Tata Projects
  2. The Spirit Of ‘Tajness’ That Saved Lives On 26/11
  3. Wayanad Bypoll: BJP Fields Young Leader Navya Haridas Against Priyanka Gandhi
  4. Jharkhand Elections: Cong, JMM To Contest 70 Seats, RJD Disappointed; BJP Releases 1st List Of Candidates
  5. Naxal IED Blast In Chhattisgarh Kills 2 ITBP Jawans, Cops Injures 2 Cops
Entertainment News
  1. How Wim Wenders’ Perfect Days Romanticises Poverty
  2. Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Hindi Cinema
  3. Why Does Bollywood Fail to Humanise its Influencer Characters?
  4. Former One Direction Member And Singer Liam Payne Dies At 31
  5. Occupied City Review: Steve McQueen’s Holocaust Documentary Wearily Cuts Between Past and Present-Day Amsterdam
US News
  1. Trump Calls Himself ‘Father Of IVF’ At All-Women Town Hall In Georgia
  2. Kamala Harris Promises To Legalise Marijuana, Pass George Floyd Policing Act
  3. US Elections 2024: Georgia Sees Record Turnout As Early Voting Begins In Key Swing States
  4. Third Assassination Attempt On Trump In Coachella? Here’s What Federal Officials Say
  5. SpaceX’s Mechanical Arms Make History By Catching Starship Booster At Launch Pad | Details
World News
  1. Cuba Gets Some Power Back After Major Outage Leaves Millions In The Dark
  2. Middle East: Leaked Classified Documents Show Israel's Plan For Iran; Attacks Intensify On Gaza, Beirut
  3. Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Cold War Redux 
  4. France Faces Worst Flood In 40 Years
  5. Life And Death Of Hamas Chief Yahya Sinwar
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 19, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  2. India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 4 Highlights: Hosts Need To Defend 107 Before Bad Light Stops Play; IND - 46, 462; NZ - 402, 0/0
  3. Weekly Horoscope For October 20th To October 26th: Unlock The Astrological Predictions For Every Zodiac Sign
  4. IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: Sarfaraz, Pant Deliver Goods Before India Collapse To Set Kiwis 107-Run Target
  5. Yahya Sinwar Death: Who Will Head Hamas Next? | The Possible Successors
  6. Canadian Border Cop Named In India's Terror List; Ottawa Minister's 'On Notice' Warning To Diplomats | Latest
  7. Bhutan Vs Thailand Quadrangular T20I Series 2024 Toss Update: BHU To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs
  8. Cuba Suffers Nationwide Blackout As Its Main Power Plant Fails