Football

Serie A: Conte Excited For Fabregas Reunion As Napoli Face Como

Napoli boss Antonio Conte is excited to reunite with his former player Cesc Fabregas when they meet as rival coaches in Friday's Serie A match against Como

Serie-A
Antonio Conte and Cesc Fabregas pictured during their time at Chelsea
info_icon

Conte has led the Partenopei to the top of Serie A for the first time since they won the Scudetto in 2022-23, with a return of 13 points from six games putting them one clear of Juventus.

They have taken seven points from their last three, as have newly promoted Como, who travel to Naples sitting just inside the top half.

Conte worked with Como boss Fabregas at Chelsea, the Spaniard playing a key role in his midfield as the Blues won the Premier League in 2017 and the FA Cup in 2018.

"His journey is developing quickly; it's been great to see so far. He's proving that he's very prepared in every aspect," Conte said of Fabregas at a press conference on Wednesday.

"I always thought he could become a coach. He played in the middle of the pitch and always asked why certain things were done. I'm happy for him."

Another former Chelsea player, Romelu Lukaku, joined Conte in Naples in August and has scored two league goals and provided two assists for his new club. 

Conte said the striker is still working to hit peak physical condition, adding: "He's working hard and starting to handle the same workload as his team-mates. 

"However, he needs specific training because his body functions differently from many others. But now he's beginning to get into good shape.

"He's perfectly integrated into the team, and on the field, he's always someone who, no matter what, makes a difference."

info_icon

Conte emphasised that Napoli were still growing as a team, despite many tipping them for a Scudetto push following their strong start.

"Like everyone, we're working to keep improving in all areas, tactically, in our decision-making, and in our overall game management," he said.

"It's only been three months, so there's room for improvement in every aspect, but I can see growth not just tactically, but also in terms of character, determination and hunger." 

