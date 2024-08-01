Serie A: AC Milan Bolster Defence, Sign Strahinja Pavlovic FC Red Bull Salzburg

Milan have announced the signing of Strahinja Pavlovic from Salzburg on a four-year contract. (More Football News)
The Rossoneri have brought him in for a reported fee of €18million, with the option for the Serbian to extend his stay by another year.
Pavlovic joined Salzburg in July 2022, helping the team to the Austrian Bundesliga title in his first campaign.
He then made 26 starts for Salzburg last season as they secured a second-place finish in the league, netting three goals, all of which were headers.
The defender is Paulo Fonseca's second major signing since replacing Stefano Pioli at Milan, following Alvaro Morata to San Siro.