Serbia Vs England, FIFA WC European Qualifiers: Hostile Environment ‘Will Bring Out Best’ In Three Lions, Says Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel leads unbeaten England against Serbia, aiming to maintain a strong FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying record amidst the hosts' impressive home form

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Serbia vs England FIFA World Cup Qualiifers Thomas Tuchel
England boss Thomas Tuchel in the pre-match press conference ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers against Serbia.
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • England face Serbia in the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers on Tuesday

  • Tuchel's England unbeaten in FIFA World Cup qualifiers so far

  • Serbia boast strong home record with one loss in 28 matches

  • England's recent win over Andorra raised performance questions for Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel is confident that the test Serbia will provide in their World Cup qualifying clash on Tuesday will bring the best out of his England team. 

Tuchel's England reign, which has started with four wins and one defeat, has flattered to deceive as they ambled to a 2-0 win over Andorra in their latest fixture. 

The Three Lions sit top of Group K with a perfect record from their four matches so far, but a trip to Stadion Rajko Mitic threatens to bring that run to a grinding halt. 

Despite being ranked 32nd in the world, 28 places below Tuchel's side, Serbia have lost one of their last 24 World Cup qualifiers (W16 D7), losing 3-2 to Austria in October 2017. 

Indeed, they have also lost just one of their last 28 matches on home soil since September 2001 (W19 D8), losing 3-0 to Belgium back in October 2012.

Including Yugoslavia and Serbia and Montenegro, England have won each of their last five meetings with Serbia by an aggregate score of 11-3, though. 

"Let's see how the game plays out. We prepare for everything," Tuchel told reporters.

"We are in a very emotional sporting country - they have world-class sportsmen, amazing talents in football, and will have quality.

Related Content
Related Content

"Our first away game together in a traditional stadium. I think the occasion will bring out the best in us."

Much has been made of Tuchel's early tenure, but the German could become just the fourth manager to win each of his first five competitive games in charge of England. 

While the results have been positive, apart from a defeat to Senegal in a friendly, many have criticised England's style of play, a similar theme under Gareth Southgate. 

England mustered up just 11 shots in their win against 174th-ranked Andorra, and only one after Declan Rice's goal in the 67th minute.

They last had fewer in a game against a nation ranked outside of the top 100 in March 2011 vs Wales (won 2-0 – 116th ranked).

The Three Lions have, however, not conceded in any of their last six competitive fixtures and could tie their longest ever run of clean sheets in such games, previously keeping seven in a row between October 1988 and October 1989 under Bobby Robson.

Tuchel acknowledged that improvements still needed to be made, but laid down his commitment to lead England to success for as long as he is in charge. 

"We are here to win. This is why we are here. We will never be arrogant and disrespectful," Tuchel added.

"The result is hard to control, we want a good performance and a top performance to reach our goal.

"It is a privilege to be England manager and I can assure, I will do everything to be successful. It comes with scrutiny and criticisms, and a lot of opinions."

England captain Harry Kane joined Tuchel on pre-match media duties and echoed the thoughts of his head coach, despite failing to impress against Andorra. 

Tuchel defended Kane's last display, having managed just 12 touches despite playing the full 90 minutes. 

info_icon

Kane has scored an away goal against 15 different opponents in his international career, with only Wayne Rooney netting against more different nations in away matches (16). 

And the Bayern Munich talisman is relishing the chance to face Serbia, highlighting a personal battle with Nottingham Forest defender Nikola Milenkovic as something that will bring out the best in him. 

"I always want to play against the best opposition. As a striker, you're going to come against some great defenders," Kane said of facing Milenkovic.

"It will be a physical game. He is a tall, strong defender, so I will have to find a different way of bringing the best out of me.

"Throughout my career, I've loved any challenge, and I love this type of away game.

"They bring the best out of m,e and I'm just looking forward to being out there and helping my team get one step closer to qualifying."

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Punjab Floods: Harbhajan Singh Bolsters Relief Efforts With Boats, Ambulances, Funds - Report

  2. Asia Cup 2025: Predicted Playing XIs Of India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, And Afghanistan

  3. Asia Cup 2025: With India Vs Pakistan Rivalry On Top – Super Four Teams Prediction

  4. Asia Cup 2025: Key Records In T20 Format Ahead Of UAE Showpiece

  5. Asia Cup 2025 Prize Money And Awards: How Much The Winner Earn?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Rivalry: Italian Aims To Become Unpredictable After US Open Final Defeat

  2. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Revels In Regaining World Number One Title

  3. US Open 2025 Final: Donald Trump's Courtside Reactions Made Headlines Worldwide

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Outplays Jannik Sinner In Final To Win US Open 2025

  5. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Says Carlos Alcaraz Has Improved Since Wimbledon Final Defeat

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Left’s Ayyappa Gamble: Decoding CPIM’s Political Calculus On Sabarimala

  2. Punjab-Himachal Floods: Blame Erratic Development, Not Just Weather

  3. Day In Pics: September 08, 2025

  4. Nitish Kumar Hikes Stipend For Anganwadi Workers Ahead Of Bihar Polls

  5. India, EU Push Forward In FTA Talks Amid Global Trade Tensions

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. Four Years On: How Taliban Edicts Deny Afghan Women Education, Work, Even Earthquake Relief

  2. Social Media Ban Sparks Protests in Nepal, 14 Reported Dead

  3. Nepal 'Gen Z' Protests Surge Amid Demand For PM Oli To Resign

  4. The Silent Threat Of AI: Epistemic Drift

  5. India, EU Push Forward In FTA Talks Amid Global Trade Tensions

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, September 9, 2025: What’s in Store for Cancer, Virgo, Aquarius & More

  2. BJP Thought SIR Would Polarise Bihar, But Got Stuck Itself: Kanhaiya Kumar

  3. Ladakh District Realignment Raises Concerns Ahead Of LAHDC Polls

  4. French PM Bayrou Fails in Confidence Vote Amid Deepening Political Crisis

  5. Jaishankar Warns BRICS Against Linking Trade Policies To Political Issues

  6. China Slams US Tariffs On India, Calls For Stronger Economic Cooperation With New Delhi

  7. Kajal Aggarwal Shuts Down Accident And Death Rumours: Let’s Focus On Positivity And Truth

  8. BRS and BJD Skip Vice Presidential Poll, Dimming NDA’s Prospects