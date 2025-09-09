England face Serbia in the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers on Tuesday
Tuchel's England unbeaten in FIFA World Cup qualifiers so far
Serbia boast strong home record with one loss in 28 matches
England's recent win over Andorra raised performance questions for Tuchel
Thomas Tuchel is confident that the test Serbia will provide in their World Cup qualifying clash on Tuesday will bring the best out of his England team.
Tuchel's England reign, which has started with four wins and one defeat, has flattered to deceive as they ambled to a 2-0 win over Andorra in their latest fixture.
The Three Lions sit top of Group K with a perfect record from their four matches so far, but a trip to Stadion Rajko Mitic threatens to bring that run to a grinding halt.
Despite being ranked 32nd in the world, 28 places below Tuchel's side, Serbia have lost one of their last 24 World Cup qualifiers (W16 D7), losing 3-2 to Austria in October 2017.
Indeed, they have also lost just one of their last 28 matches on home soil since September 2001 (W19 D8), losing 3-0 to Belgium back in October 2012.
Including Yugoslavia and Serbia and Montenegro, England have won each of their last five meetings with Serbia by an aggregate score of 11-3, though.
"Let's see how the game plays out. We prepare for everything," Tuchel told reporters.
"We are in a very emotional sporting country - they have world-class sportsmen, amazing talents in football, and will have quality.
"Our first away game together in a traditional stadium. I think the occasion will bring out the best in us."
Much has been made of Tuchel's early tenure, but the German could become just the fourth manager to win each of his first five competitive games in charge of England.
While the results have been positive, apart from a defeat to Senegal in a friendly, many have criticised England's style of play, a similar theme under Gareth Southgate.
England mustered up just 11 shots in their win against 174th-ranked Andorra, and only one after Declan Rice's goal in the 67th minute.
They last had fewer in a game against a nation ranked outside of the top 100 in March 2011 vs Wales (won 2-0 – 116th ranked).
The Three Lions have, however, not conceded in any of their last six competitive fixtures and could tie their longest ever run of clean sheets in such games, previously keeping seven in a row between October 1988 and October 1989 under Bobby Robson.
Tuchel acknowledged that improvements still needed to be made, but laid down his commitment to lead England to success for as long as he is in charge.
"We are here to win. This is why we are here. We will never be arrogant and disrespectful," Tuchel added.
"The result is hard to control, we want a good performance and a top performance to reach our goal.
"It is a privilege to be England manager and I can assure, I will do everything to be successful. It comes with scrutiny and criticisms, and a lot of opinions."
England captain Harry Kane joined Tuchel on pre-match media duties and echoed the thoughts of his head coach, despite failing to impress against Andorra.
Tuchel defended Kane's last display, having managed just 12 touches despite playing the full 90 minutes.
Kane has scored an away goal against 15 different opponents in his international career, with only Wayne Rooney netting against more different nations in away matches (16).
And the Bayern Munich talisman is relishing the chance to face Serbia, highlighting a personal battle with Nottingham Forest defender Nikola Milenkovic as something that will bring out the best in him.
"I always want to play against the best opposition. As a striker, you're going to come against some great defenders," Kane said of facing Milenkovic.
"It will be a physical game. He is a tall, strong defender, so I will have to find a different way of bringing the best out of me.
"Throughout my career, I've loved any challenge, and I love this type of away game.
"They bring the best out of m,e and I'm just looking forward to being out there and helping my team get one step closer to qualifying."