Senegal Vs Egypt Live Streaming, AFCON 2025 Semi-Final: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

Senegal beat Mali by 1-0 in the quarter-final
Egypt ousted defending champions Ivory Coast in the quarter-final
Former Liverpool teammates Mohamed Salah against Sadio Mane will be up against each other
Senegal will take on Egypt in the first semi-final of the Africa Cup of Nations 2025-26 at the Ibn Batouta Stadium on Wednesday, January 14, 2026.
The Lions of Teranga pipped Mali by 1-0 in a hard-fought quarter-final encounter to secure a berth in the semifinals of AFCON 2025-26. Iliman Ndiaye's 27th-minute goal proved to be the deciding factor of the match, taking Senegal into the next stage of the coveted tournament.
Egypt, on the other hand, edged past the defending champions, the Ivory Coast, by 3-2 to earn their spot in the semi-final against Senegal. The Pharaohs' attacking game looked on point against the Ivorians; however, it's their defense that they need to work on before the big semi-final.
The reunion of Mohamed Salah with former Liverpool teammate Sadio Mane in the upcoming semi-final clash has sent additional waves of excitement among fans, as their performances could have a lasting impact on the marquee clash. Both players have been vital for their respective teams, with Salah leading with five goals in the tournament, one more than Mane.
Senegal Vs Egypt: Head-To-Head Record
Matches: 15
Senegal: 7
Egypt: 6
Draw: 2
Senegal Vs Egypt AFCON 2025 Semi-Final: Live Streaming Info
When and where will the Senegal vs Egypt, AFCON 2025 semi-final match be played?
The semi-final of the AFCON 2025-26 between Senegal and Egypt will be played at the Ibn Batouta Stadium on Wednesday, January 14, 2026.
Where will the Senegal Vs Egypt, AFCON 2025 semi-final match be telecast and live streamed?
The Senegal vs Egypt semi-final of the AFCON 2025-26 will be streamed live on the FanCode app. However, it will not be telecast live on the Television.