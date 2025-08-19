Sebastian Haller Rejoins Utrecht On Permanent Transfer From Dortmund

Utrecht have signed Sebastien Haller from Borussia Dortmund
Haller was at Utrecht on loan for the second half of last season
Haller made 41 appearances for Dortmund across all competitions
Eredivisie side Utrecht have announced the arrival of striker Sebastien Haller from Borussia Dortmund.
Haller, who spent the second half of the 2024-25 season on loan at Utrecht, has put pen to paper on a one-year deal with the club.
It brings the 31-year-old's rollercoaster stint with Dortmund to an end, having been diagnosed with testicular cancer shortly after joining from Ajax in 2022.
Haller made 41 appearances for the Bundesliga outfit across all competitions, netting 12 goals and providing four asissts for his team-mates.
"Sebastien has written a special story here. He battled his cancer with impressive strength," said Dortmund sports director Sebastian Kehl.
"Now he is returning to Utrecht – to a club that means a lot to him and for which he has regularly played in recent months.
"We wish Sebastien all the best for the future and, above all, good health."
The Ivory Coast international has previously played for Utrecht, spending two years with the club between December 2014 and May 2017.
He has made 116 appearances for Utrecht across all competitions, registering 75 goal involvements (57 goals, 18 assists).
Haller could make his first appearance since rejoining the club in their Europa League play-off round qualifier against Zrinjski Mostar on Thursday.