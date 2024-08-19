Scottish League Cup: Brendan Rodgers Lauds Celtic's 'Hunger' After Win Over Hibernian

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers hailed the hunger of his side after they brushed aside Hibernian on Sunday. (More Football News)
Rodgers' side are into the quarter-finals of the Scottish League Cup after a 3-1 victory at Celtic Park.
Daizen Maeda scored twice in the opening 15 minutes during a one-sided start before Nicolas Kuhn's second-half finish made sure of victory after Mykola Kuharevich's header had the visitors back in the contest.
Celtic will face Falkirk in the next round, where Rodgers will hope his Scottish Premiership champions can replicate Sunday's fine performance.
"I thought we were excellent from the start of the game. We showed our hunger," Rodgers said after the comfortable triumph.
"We said before the game that our playmaker today would be our counter-pressing. It was there and we were winning so many second balls.
"Our only real danger was from throw-ins. They've got guys on either side who can throw it in and add a little bit of pressure and make you fret a little bit.
"We dealt well with that, and their header was a great header. We don't have any complaints. We could maybe have shifted our wall back a bit but we'll learn from that."
This victory came just a week after Celtic had dispatched the same opponents 2-0, their second victory in as many league games to start the season.
The Hoops also hammered Kilmarnock 4-0 in their Scottish Premiership opener, with an away trip to St. Mirren the next test of their title defence.
An Old Firm challenge then awaits as Celtic welcome Rangers on September 1, though Rodgers will be confident of his side's capabilities based on their early showings this term.