Former Manchester United and Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo is not new to scripting records. Well, the Portuguese skipper ended the Saudi Pro League on a high as lifted his league tally to 35, one more than the record held previously by Abderrazak Hamdallah in 2019. (More Football News)
In the final seconds of the first half, Ronaldo, who had already had two goals ruled out for offside, chested down a long pass from Mohammed Al-Fatil and opened the scoring with a low shot from the left side of the area.
With 21 minutes remaining, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner celebrated wildly after heading home a corner from Marcelo Brozovic. He was substituted off the field five minutes later to a standing ovation from the home fans.
'CR7' ended the SPL season with four hat-tricks and one red card. He took to social media to share his record-breaking campaign.
"I don’t follow the records, the records follow me," Ronaldo captioned the post.
Ronaldo also became the first footballer to become the record goal-scorer in four different leagues. In his vast career, Ronaldo has three Spanish Golden Boot, one PL Golden Boot and the same in Serie A whilst with Juventus.
Al-Nassr finished the season second in the league, 14 points behind local rival Al-Hilal who went unbeaten in the 34-round league season.