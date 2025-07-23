Germany Vs Spain Highlights, UEFA Women's Euro 2025 SF: Aitana Bonmati Goal Sends ESP Into The Final

Germany's Giovanna Hoffmann, left, challenges Spain's Maria Mendez during the Women's Euro 2025 semifinals soccer match between Germany and Spain at Stadion Letzigrund in Zurich, Switzerland AP

Welcome to the highlights of our football coverage of Germany against Spain in the UEFA Women's Euros 2025. Aitana Bonmatí scored in extra time to send Spain to its first-ever Women’s European Championship final with a 1-0 win over Germany on Wednesday, setting up a repeat of the 2023 World Cup final. Montse Tomé’s side will face defending champion England on Sunday in a repeat of the 2023 World Cup final, which Spain won 1-0. Get the upadtes and score for the UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 semi-final between Germany and Spain on Thursday, 24 July, at Stadion Letzigrund in Zurich.

24 Jul 2025, 03:03:24 am IST Germany vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Semi-Final: GER Have Been Poor In Front Of Goal! Germany have a chance in the dying mins to take it pens but they fluff their lines and the ref blows the whistle! It's ESP vs ENG in the final! FT: Germany 0-1 Spain

23 Jul 2025, 10:42:39 pm IST Germany vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Semi-Final: Welcome Tournament favourites Spain take on Germany in the second semi-final clash with the winner taking on England in the final.

23 Jul 2025, 10:47:13 pm IST Germany vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Semi-Final: What Happened Yesterday? England stormed to the Women's European Championship final as they defeated Italy in the semi-final. The defending champion broke Italy's hearts — twice — in a 2-1 win after extra time in their semifinal on Tuesday. Read more.

23 Jul 2025, 10:59:11 pm IST Germany vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Semi-Final: Spain Coach Montse Tome Previews Game “For my experience in the Spanish team in the last seven years, I had the chance to play five times against Germany. We never managed to beat them but I also feel that in those five times we were closer and closer to the victory,” Spain coach Montse Tomé said Tuesday. “Today we are in another point, they are also a different team. But Germany is always Germany.”

23 Jul 2025, 11:22:42 pm IST Germany vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Semi-Final: Spain, Germany Starting XIs Out Spain XI: Coll; Batlle, Paredes, Mendez, Carmona; Bonmati, Guijarro, Putellas; Caldentey, Gonzalez, Pina Germany XI: Berger; Wamser, Kleinherne, Minge, Knaak; Kett, Brand; Senss, Dabritz, Buhl; Hoffmann

23 Jul 2025, 11:38:12 pm IST Germany vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Semi-Final: Subs Bench Germany’s substitutes: Mahmutovic, Johannes, Gwinn, Linder, Freigang, Lohmann, Zicai, Schuller, Dallmann, Cerci Spain’s substitutes: Nanclares, Sullastres, Fernandez, Ouahabi, Zubieta, Redondo, Del Castillo, Martin-Prieto, Garcia, Paralluelo, Lopez

23 Jul 2025, 11:54:39 pm IST Germany vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Semi-Final: H2H Germany are yet to LOSE in eight meetings with Spain. The Germans have won five and drawn three in that time with a goal count of 18-3.

24 Jul 2025, 12:29:17 am IST Germany vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Semi-Final: Kick-off Imminent Kick-off imminent as Spain vs Germany, 2nd semifinal match will get underway. Who will meet England in the final? Let's wait and watch. Germany 0-0 Spain

24 Jul 2025, 12:32:53 am IST Germany vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Semi-Final: Underway Germany start off against Spain in the second semi-final here. The world champions are favourites tonight. 1' Germany 0-0 Spain

24 Jul 2025, 12:38:21 am IST Germany vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Semi-Final: Bonmati Glides Through GER Defence Double Ballon d'Or winner Aitana Bonmati shows her class as she glides through the Germany backline. However, the Barca star is unable to go through on goal and has to settle to pass it to her teammate. 5' Germany 0-0 Spain

24 Jul 2025, 12:39:57 am IST Germany vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Semi-Final: Klara Buhl Unable To Score Oh my! Klara Buhl misses the chance to give GER the lead as the forward is unable to hit the target as her shot goes agonizingly wide. 8' Germany 0-0 Spain

24 Jul 2025, 12:44:51 am IST Germany vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Semi-Final: Positive Signs For GER GER aren't fazed by ESP and their 'favourites' tag as they are playing some slick football and are waiting for that one delivery over the top. Buhl missed one earlier, but it's a long time left in this game. 12' Germany 0-0 Spain

24 Jul 2025, 12:48:23 am IST Germany vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Semi-Final: GER's Plan Clear - Counter-attack Germany are trying to counter attack and that game plan is becoming very clear. Another chance falls for Buhl but it is blocked again. 16 mins: Germany 0-0 Spain

24 Jul 2025, 12:52:13 am IST Germany vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Semi-Final: First Booking Of The Evening The Germany midfielder is booked for her high-boot challenge on Caldentey. That’s the first booking of this semifinal. Soon, Esther is booked for her foul too on Brand. 17 mins: Germany 0-0 Spain

24 Jul 2025, 12:53:56 am IST Germany vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Semi-Final: GER Keeper Continues To Impress Ann-Katrin Berger continues to have a fine tournament as she saves Esther Gonzalez's shot. 21 mins: Germany 0-0 Spain

24 Jul 2025, 12:58:52 am IST Germany vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Semi-Final: Foul And Free-kick German defender Minge fouls and gives away a free-kick for ESP. And now, another German player goes down and Rebecca Knaak is getting treated. German fans won't want another injury. 28 mins: Germany 0-0 Spain

24 Jul 2025, 01:02:11 am IST Germany vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Semi-Final: Patri Guijarro Getting Booed From GER Fans Spain's Patri Guijarro is getting the boo treatment from the German fans, especially for her foul on Knaak.

24 Jul 2025, 01:03:57 am IST Germany vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Semi-Final: Giovanna Hoffmann Fluffs Her Line Wow! The offside flag is up but not before Giovanna Hoffmann was in behind the Spain backline but her tame effort goes wide. 32 mins: Germany 0-0 Spain

24 Jul 2025, 01:09:32 am IST Germany vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Semi-Final: Cagey Game Germans have to dig deep against this quality Spanish team. They have had two shots so far, with none on target, while Spain have had two of their four on target. 35 mins: Germany 0-0 Spain

24 Jul 2025, 01:12:13 am IST Germany vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Semi-Final: Putellas Header Goes Wide Claudia Pina wins a freekick on the left side. Pina lines one up and takes it only for Putellas’ glancing header to go wide of the far post. 39 mins: Germany 0-0 Spain

24 Jul 2025, 01:14:38 am IST Germany vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Semi-Final: Woodwork Saves GER Spain win a corner and Irene Paredes' header pings off the post. Esther Gonzalez goes for the spectacular on the follow up but German defence block the danger. 42 mins: Germany 0-0 Spain

24 Jul 2025, 01:19:08 am IST Germany vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Semi-Final: Ann-Katrin Berger Keeping GER In Game Wow! Where would GER be without Ann-Katrin Berger as the goalie produces a fine save to deny Spain. She then saves a shot off Pina to end a fine half for the Germans. HT: Germany 0-0 Spain

24 Jul 2025, 01:37:28 am IST Germany vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Semi-Final: Second-half Underway In the words of Fabrzio Romano, 'Here We Go' 46 mins: Germany 0-0 Spain

24 Jul 2025, 01:41:27 am IST Germany vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Semi-Final: Berger Key For GER Germany keeper Berger rushes off her line to stop Batlle from shooting from close range. The in-form GK injures herself but is ok to continue. 51 mins: Germany 0-0 Spain

24 Jul 2025, 01:45:22 am IST Germany vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Semi-Final: GER Corners Germany receive two consecutive corners but are unable to threaten Spanish goal. Elsewhere, Bonmati moves and moves until she looks to find the left hand corner but her shot is blocked by Sophia Kleinherne. 56 mins: Germany 0-0 Spain

24 Jul 2025, 01:49:04 am IST Germany vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Semi-Final: Subs Coming A few players are warming up on the sidelines. We will see some fresh faces on the pitch. 60 mins: Germany 0-0 Spain

24 Jul 2025, 01:51:48 am IST Germany vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Semi-Final: Klara Buhl Brings ESP GK Into Action Cata Coll has not been the busiest tonight but Klara Buhl changes that as she fires off from eight-yards out and Coll saves with her legs. 62 mins: Germany 0-0 Spain

24 Jul 2025, 01:55:05 am IST Germany vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Semi-Final: Klara Buhl Terrorizing ESP Buhl is all over the Germany heat-map and again she terrorizes the ESP defence and Cata Coll. 66 mins: Germany 0-0 Spain

24 Jul 2025, 01:56:22 am IST Germany vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Semi-Final: Spain Subs Esther Gonzalez makes way for Salma Paralluelo.

24 Jul 2025, 02:01:30 am IST Germany vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Semi-Final: ET Coming Up? Time is running out for both sides. None of these teams would want that and probably Germany will be the first to raise their hand in saying that. 73mins: Germany 0-0 Spain

24 Jul 2025, 02:07:20 am IST Germany vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Semi-Final: Battle Of The Fittest This will be the battle of the fittest and GER players are looking knackered. 80mins: Germany 0-0 Spain

24 Jul 2025, 02:10:11 am IST Germany vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Semi-Final: Ann-Katrin Berger Injury Scare Ann-Katrin Berger goes down injured but after some minor treatment, she is up and running. Meanwhile, GER get on a counter again and win a corner. 81mins: Germany 0-0 Spain

24 Jul 2025, 02:12:48 am IST Germany vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Semi-Final: How Did That Go Wide? Germany win a free-kick after a clumsy challenge from Athenea del Castillo on Elisa Senss. Kuhl lines it up and it goes wide off the goal. But its inches wide. 85mins: Germany 0-0 Spain

24 Jul 2025, 02:15:56 am IST Germany vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Semi-Final: GER Are Battling Hard What a gameplan from GER tonight! They have battled and battled hard! Where do ESP go from here? They are unable to find space. 87mins: Germany 0-0 Spain

24 Jul 2025, 02:18:07 am IST Germany vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Semi-Final: 4 Mins Added ESP, GER have four mins to do something magical or else we head to Extra-time. 90mins: Germany 0-0 Spain

24 Jul 2025, 02:20:31 am IST Germany vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Semi-Final: 500 Passes For ESP 500 passes for Spain to 162 of Germany but no goal to go with it. 90+2mins: Germany 0-0 Spain

24 Jul 2025, 02:24:35 am IST Germany vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Semi-Final: Coll Keeps ESP In The Game Cata Coll makes fine save to deny Germany twice in injury time and the game heads to Extra time. FULL-TIME Germany 0-0 Spain

24 Jul 2025, 02:27:12 am IST Germany vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Semi-Final: ET The players are back on the field. The second semifinal enters the first period of extra time. Who will take the honours here? 91 mins ET: Germany 0-0 Spain

24 Jul 2025, 02:29:12 am IST Germany vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Semi-Final: GER Will Rue Missed Chances Wamser hits over the bar. Germany win the ball in the middle of the park as they break again and Spain have less bodies behind but Wamser receives the ball and hits it over! 92 mins ET: Germany 0-0 Spain



24 Jul 2025, 02:34:00 am IST Germany vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Semi-Final: Sophia Kleinherne Injury Scare Sophia Kleinherne goes on in a tackle on Spain's Salma Paralluelo but the former has twisted her knee and it seems she cannot continue. She looks in pain and is subbed off immediately. On comes Sydney Lohmann from Manchester City. 96 mins ET: Germany 0-0 Spain

24 Jul 2025, 02:38:57 am IST Germany vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Semi-Final: All Attack Coming From ESP All attack coming from the Spanish forward line and Germany are holding up. Penalties anyone? 101 mins ET: Germany 0-0 Spain

24 Jul 2025, 02:42:48 am IST Germany vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Semi-Final: Paralluelo and del Castillo Difference Makers ESP have been a different outfit in this ET with Paralluelo and del Castillo making a big difference to the attack. 105 mins ET: Germany 0-0 Spain

24 Jul 2025, 02:43:36 am IST Germany vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Semi-Final: HT Germany 0-0 Spain Still goalless at half-time of extra time. If it does stay this way, we go to pens.

24 Jul 2025, 02:47:04 am IST Germany vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Semi-Final: Second-half Begins Will we see a goal? Or is this going to pens? 106 mins ET: Germany 0-0 Spain

24 Jul 2025, 02:50:39 am IST Germany vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Semi-Final: Buhl Would Be Distraught If GER Don't Win From Here Klara Buhl has so many chances to bury the goal but the forward has not been able to. Imagine if Germany lose this, Buhl will be sinking her head inside sand. 109 mins ET: Germany 0-0 Spain

24 Jul 2025, 02:55:43 am IST Germany vs Spain LIVE Score, UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Semi-Final: Bonmati, What A Finish! Bonmattiiii!!! The two-time Ballon d'Or winner scores from an acute angle as the Barcelona player gives ESP the lead. Heartache for GER. 113 mins ET: Germany 0-1 Spain