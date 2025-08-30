Wolves 2-3 Everton: Jack Grealish Shines With Two Assists In Five-goal Thriller

Everton clinched back-to-back Premier League wins with an entertaining 3-2 triumph over strugglers Wolves on Saturday, with Jack Grealish laying on two more assists.
Having registered two assists against Brighton in Everton's first competitive game at Hill Dickinson Stadium last Sunday, Grealish provided another creative masterclass at Molineux.
Grealish teed up Beto for Everton's opener after just seven minutes as he headed the ball across the box towards the striker, who made no mistake with his finish.
Though Hwang Hee-chan got Wolves level, Everton went into half-time 2-1 up thanks to Iliman Ndiaye's close-range finish, after Beto did well to dummy a low cross from Keirnan Dewsbury-Hall.
Grealish then teed up Dewsbury-Hall for a thunderous strike 10 minutes into the second half, which flew past Jose Sa and touched the crossbar on its way in.
After some attacking changes from Wolves boss Vitor Pereira, substitute Rodrigo Gomes got one back to cap a spell of pressure, though he later missed a good chance to equalise in stoppage time.
Wolves are still yet to earn a point in the Premier League this season, while Everton sit fifth in the table with six points from three matches.
Data Debrief: Grealish the provider yet again
In their win over Brighton last weekend, Grealish showed signs that he could still perform at his peak, registering two assists on his home debut.
He then matched that tally against Wolves, becoming the first Everton player to ever assist two or more goals on consecutive Premier League appearances.
The Englishman recorded eight touches in the opposition box, the most of any player in the game, also winning 13 of his 17 duels, the most of any player.
He found Beto for the opening goal, and since David Moyes' return to Everton, only Mohamed Salah (12), Alexander Isak (10), Chris Wood and Jean-Phillipe Mateta (both nine) have scored more goals than the Guinea-Bissau international, who has netted eight times.
Saturday's victory was Moyes' 542nd as Everton boss across his two stints, levelling Howard Kendall's total as the most successful manager in their history.