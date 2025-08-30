Wolves 2-3 Everton: Jack Grealish Shines With Two Assists In Five-goal Thriller

Wolves vs Everton Report: Having registered two assists against Brighton in Everton's first competitive game at Hill Dickinson Stadium last Sunday, Grealish provided another creative masterclass at Molineux

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
wolves vs everton match report
Jack Grealish celebrates with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall
info_icon

Everton clinched back-to-back Premier League wins with an entertaining 3-2 triumph over strugglers Wolves on Saturday, with Jack Grealish laying on two more assists.

Having registered two assists against Brighton in Everton's first competitive game at Hill Dickinson Stadium last Sunday, Grealish provided another creative masterclass at Molineux.

Grealish teed up Beto for Everton's opener after just seven minutes as he headed the ball across the box towards the striker, who made no mistake with his finish.

Though Hwang Hee-chan got Wolves level, Everton went into half-time 2-1 up thanks to Iliman Ndiaye's close-range finish, after Beto did well to dummy a low cross from Keirnan Dewsbury-Hall.

Grealish then teed up Dewsbury-Hall for a thunderous strike 10 minutes into the second half, which flew past Jose Sa and touched the crossbar on its way in.

After some attacking changes from Wolves boss Vitor Pereira, substitute Rodrigo Gomes got one back to cap a spell of pressure, though he later missed a good chance to equalise in stoppage time.

Wolves are still yet to earn a point in the Premier League this season, while Everton sit fifth in the table with six points from three matches.

Data Debrief: Grealish the provider yet again

In their win over Brighton last weekend, Grealish showed signs that he could still perform at his peak, registering two assists on his home debut.

Related Content
Related Content

He then matched that tally against Wolves, becoming the first Everton player to ever assist two or more goals on consecutive Premier League appearances.

The Englishman recorded eight touches in the opposition box, the most of any player in the game, also winning 13 of his 17 duels, the most of any player.

He found Beto for the opening goal, and since David Moyes' return to Everton, only Mohamed Salah (12), Alexander Isak (10), Chris Wood and Jean-Phillipe Mateta (both nine) have scored more goals than the Guinea-Bissau international, who has netted eight times.

Saturday's victory was Moyes' 542nd as Everton boss across his two stints, levelling Howard Kendall's total as the most successful manager in their history.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Asia Cup 2025: Match Fixtures Revised To Beat Heat, Fans Excited For India Vs Pakistan

  2. Rahul Dravid’s Rajasthan Royals Exit: Tracking His IPL & Coaching Journey

  3. DPL 2025: Five Players Fined For Code Of Conduct Breach In South Delhi Superstarz Vs West Delhi Lions Eliminator

  4. Shubman Gill Faces Crucial Fitness Test Ahead of Asia Cup 2025

  5. Kipling Doriga: PNG Cricketer Charged With Robbery During ICC CWC Challenge League In Jersey

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open: Coco Gauff Breezes Through To Round Four At Flushing Meadows

  2. US Open 2025: Djokovic Overcomes Back Injury To Beat Norrie, Fritz Battles Through

  3. US Open 2025, Day 7 Live Streaming: Women's Singles August 30 And 31 Order Of Play - Check Who Plays Whom

  4. US Open 2025, Day 7 Live Streaming: Men's Singles Order Of Play For August 30, 31 - Check Who Plays Whom

  5. US Open: Sabalenka Gets Revenge Over Fernandez To Reach Last 16

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  2. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  3. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  4. PV Sindhu Vs P.K. Wardani Live Streaming, BWF World Championships 2025: When, Where To Watch Quarter Final Match

  5. BWF World Championships 2025: PV Sindhu Stuns World No 2; Dhruv-Tanisha, Satwik-Chirag Enter QFs

Trending Stories

National News

  1. PM Modi In Japan: Japanese Tech, Indian Talent Make 'Winning Combination'

  2. Uttarakhand: 5 killed, 11 missing in Cloudbursts And Landslides

  3. What RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Has Said So Far On October Centenary

  4. PM Modi Arrives In Japan For A Two-Day Visit

  5. At Azad Maidan, Marathas Gather In 1000s With Hope And Anger Over Reservation Rights

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  2. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  3. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  4. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

  5. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

World News

  1. LAPD Shoot Sikh man ‘performing Gatka’ With Sword In LA

  2. Modi-Ishiba Summit: Trade, Security, Geopolitics To Lead Agenda

  3. UK Court Orders Indian-Origin Fraudster Arif Patel to Repay £90M in Tax Scam Case

  4. India-Japan Summit: PM Modi Says Both Nations Can Create Perfect Partnership And Mutual Growth

  5. Europe Announces Snapback Sanctions On Iran Amid Nuclear Standoff

Latest Stories

  1. Rahul Dravid Steps Down as Rajasthan Royals Head Coach After IPL 2025, Declines Broader Role Offer

  2. ‘Justice Has To Be Keyword’: UAPA Arrestee Sharjeel Imam Speaks From Tihar 

  3. In Measured Strides, A Poet Comes Back

  4. Secret Of A Mountain Serpent Receives Heartwarming Response At Venice International Film Festival 2025

  5. RCB Pledges ₹25 Lakh Each to Families of Stampede Victims

  6. 'Trump is Dead' Trend Sparks Speculation About US President

  7. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  8. Weekly Horoscope For August 31st To September 6th: Step Into The New Week With The Wisdom Of The Stars