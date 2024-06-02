Football

Real Madrid Vs Borussia Dortmund: Carlo Ancelotti Urges Toni Kroos To Reverse Retirement Decision After UCL Glory

The Germany midfielder appears to have played the final club game of his career, signing off with European glory after a 2-0 victory over Borussia Dortmund in Saturday's final

Toni Kroos is hoisted in front of Real Madrid supporters after Saturday's Champions League heroics
info_icon

Toni Kroos is set to leave Real Madrid as a six-time Champions League winner but Carlo Ancelotti wants the Los Blancos midfielder to reverse his retirement decision. (More Football News)

The Germany midfielder appears to have played the final club game of his career, signing off with European glory after a 2-0 victory over Borussia Dortmund in Saturday's final.

Kroos delivered a perfect corner-kick assist for Dani Carvajal's 74th-minute opener at Wembley Stadium before Vinicius Junior sealed Madrid's 15th crown in UEFA's top club competition.

The 34-year-old Kroos will head to Euro 2024 with Germany this month before calling time on his glittering career, though Ancelotti hopes he will change his mind.

"I'm really grateful to Kroos," Ancelotti said. "He finished at the very top, there is no way to finish higher than this.

"He had the boldness to finish it [his career] and he is a legend at this club.

"All the fans are grateful to him for his attitude, his professionalism. I've told him we are waiting for him to change his mind – we are waiting for you."

Toni Kroos with all 22 trophies he won with Real Madrid in the last 10 years. - Photo: X/ @realmadriden
BVB Vs RMFC, UCL Final: Former IND Footballer Robin Singh Hails Toni Kroos, Calls Him World-Class

BY Jagdish Yadav

It was the sixth winning campaign for Madrid quadruple Kroos, Luka Modric, Dani Carvajal and Nacho in the Champions League.

Only Paco Gento (six) has won the European Cup/Champions League as many times among players in history.

This success will be further boosted by the expected arrival of Kylian Mbappe, who is reportedly set to join Madrid after announcing his intentions to leave Paris Saint-Germain.

Ancelotti says Los Blancos will look to new arrivals, as well as the current crop of Madrid stars, to combat Kroos' retirement.

"We have lost an important player, but we have players who can replace him and we will adapt and play a slightly different way," Ancelotti said.

"We have fantastic players and the resources to remain competitive."

Kroos' Germany face Ukraine and Greece in warm-up fixtures before opening their Euro 2024 campaign against Scotland on June 14.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: June 01, 2024
  2. Amaravati or Visakhapatnam? With Hyderabad Out, Andhra Pradesh To Name New Capital City
  3. Outlook News Wrap, June 2: Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim Assembly Poll Results Declared, Kejriwal Surrenders At Tihar Jail, China Moon Landing And More
  4. Arvind Kejriwal Returns To Tihar Jail; Says Going Back As He 'Raised Voice Against Dictatorship'
  5. Narendra Modi Meditates In Isolation, But With A Bunch Of Cameras Around
Entertainment News
  1. Zonal DCP Clarifies Raveena Tandon's Car Didn't Hit Any Person; Actress Claims Mob Attacked Her
  2. Mandy Moore Announces Third Pregnancy, Expecting First Daughter
  3. Imran Khan Slams Troll Asking Him 'From Where He Gets Money' For His New Home; Here’s What The Actor Said
  4. Inside Pictures From Ambani Cruise Bash: Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor Spotted; Pitbull Performs For Guests
  5. Bollywood Newsmakers Of The Week: Celebs Jet Off For Ambanis' Cruise Bash, Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor's Breakup Rumours And More
Sports News
  1. French Open 2024: Iga Swiatek Searching For Roland Garros Adaptation Despite Quarter-Final Progression
  2. French Open 2024: Bopanna-Ebden Move To Round 2 After Court 5 Classic
  3. Iga Swiatek Vs Anastasia Potapova, French Open: Women's No. 1 Cruises Into Roland Garros QFs
  4. Today's Sports News LIVE: Amit Panghal Becomes 2nd Indian Male Boxer To Qualify For Paris Games
  5. French Auction House Postpones Sale Of Diego Maradona's Trophy Amid Ownership Controversy
World News
  1. Akron Mass Shooting: 1 Killed, 26 Wounded After Being Shot At A Birthday Party In Ohio, US | Video
  2. You Should Switch Off Your Phone Periodically—Even The NSA Says So
  3. Entreprenuer Halla Tomasdottir Wins Iceland Presidential Bid, Defeats Former PM Katrin Jakobsdottir
  4. Severe Flood Alert In Sri Lanka: Power Supply Cut, Schools Closed Due To Heavy Rains
  5. Dakota Johnson's Summery Look Sets Fashion Goals On Set
Latest Stories
  1. Sikkim Election Results 2024: SKM All Set For 2nd Term With 31 Seats, SDF Win Shyari Seat
  2. Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2024: BJP Wins For 3rd Term With 46 Out Of 60 Seats; PM Modi Thanks Party Karyakartas
  3. 2024 Exit Polls: BJP-led NDA Likely To Sweep Andhra Pradesh, Odisha & Arunachal; SKM To Retain Sikkim
  4. Exit Poll Results 2024: Modi Govt 3.0? Major Pollsters Project '400 Paar' For BJP-led NDA
  5. Exit Polls 2024: NDA Majority Projected In AP, Arunachal; SKM To Sweep Sikkim As BJP-BJD Go Head To Head in Odisha
  6. Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election Results Today; Counting Of Votes To Begin At 6AM
  7. Stockholm Diamond League 2024, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  8. USA Vs Canada, T20 World Cup Highlights: Unstoppable Jones Seals Hosts' Seven-Wicket Win With 10th Six